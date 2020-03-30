german-islam-students-want-to-convey-a-positive-image-of-their-religion

When the Federal Ministry of Education began nine years ago to fund five centers for Islamic theology nationwide, political expectations were high. The subject should be integrated into state universities on the recommendation of the Science Council. This was linked to the goal of German or European Islam, which should emancipate itself from foreign influences.

To date, the ten Islam theologies are an experiment with an open outcome. Because there are still many prerequisites for the fact that imams and pastors of university character can also emerge from them. The first approaches to the indispensable additional training of the clergy in the responsibility of the religious communities in cooperation with a university are only just beginning to emerge in Osnabrück.

It is important to point out the lack of career prospects for graduates of the degree programs one of the main concerns of an expertise published on Monday by the Academy for Islam in Science and Society (AIWG) in Frankfurt am Main.

Clear paths to work are mostly missing

Even for teaching students in Islamic theology, clear paths to work were lacking in many places because the subject is not widely established in schools. Added to this is the nationwide dispute over teachers wearing headscarves.

The AIWG's expertise now shows for the first time who the young Muslims who study the confessional subject in Germany are. What are the requirements for coming to the university, why are you studying Islamic theology and where should you go after your studies?

The study focuses on the educational background of the students: three quarters are the first in their families studying, and 80 percent German was not the first language. Lena Dreier, sociologist of religion and educational researcher at the University of Leipzig, and Constantin Wagner, junior professor of educational science at the University of Mainz, learned the challenges of this composition in narrative interviews with 71 students in four Locations of the subject.

The fact that the students (80 percent are female) and students come predominantly from families “with little educational capital” is a didactic task for the institutes , is it [called. They would have to – more than before – provide “catch-up qualification”, that is, to teach the students the reading and writing skills that are required for an academic degree. Otherwise, the universities would lose the first academics who attracted them with the new subject if they dropped out.

You want to become academically educated Islamic experts

Dreier and Wagner also asked about the motivation to study Islamic theology. Unsurprisingly, 90 percent feel very strongly or strongly belonging to Islam. But only good 50 percent see themselves tied to a community, 20 percent of them very strong. 68 percent state that they chose the degree program from “Interest in religious questions”.

But almost as many (64 percent) say that they “want to change society”. What's it all about? The team of authors explains that the students “have the socio-political claim to want to use their knowledge to influence religious communities and society.”

They aspired to become “academically trained Islam experts” in order to ” to contribute positively to the role of Islam in Germany “. Behind this are also negative experiences that many students have as Muslims in the non-Muslim majority society.

How the students can counter these experiences of exclusion, how the “handling of foreign attributions” can be professionalized, is explained in the Curricula has not yet been addressed.

But are the expectations of federal politics regarding university Islamic theology fulfilled? At least to some extent, can be read from the study. The students state that their existing knowledge about Islam was questioned and that their beliefs were “contextualized and pluralized”.