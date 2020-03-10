german-ice-hockey-league-cancels-play-offs

RB Munich played its last game of the season on Sunday. The league leaders ended it with a 4-1 away win in Krefeld. The jubilation was limited to the winner, because the play-offs should then always follow in German ice hockey – and possibly the fourth title for coach Don Jackson with Bayern celebrated in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). But the final tournament will not take place in the year 2020, on Tuesday afternoon the DEL decided to suspend the play-offs this season – because of the corona crisis.

However, Munich should not be celebrated as a champion – the DEL decided not to use the main round table as the result, but rather not to choose a master at all.

The Eisbären Berlin would have calculated a good chance for the title as fourth of the main round

It had been indicated for a few days and then on Tuesday manifests that major events in ice hockey are not possible for the time being: The Bavarian state parliament had decided to initially suspend events with over 1000 spectators until Good Friday. The qualifying round, the so-called pre-play-offs, was to start on Wednesday in the DEL – three teams from Bavaria were involved, Augsburg, Ingolstadt and Nuremberg. In North Rhine-Westphalia, too, a corresponding decree came on Tuesday afternoon, which was “legally binding”, as it was said.

“It is good for all clubs, partners and in particular that we have to make this decision Fans across Germany are incredibly sorry, ”said Managing Director Gernot Tripcke and added:“ However, given the current developments, we have a duty to deal responsibly with the situation. We at DEL focus on the health of our fans, players and employees. ”



The cancellation is tough for him Ice hockey fan, everything has been feverishly high since September, the final tournament is the wedding of the DEL year after year. The season 2019 / 20 will now be a season without a proper conclusion and it will remain so forever. The failed final round cannot be made up for, the schedule is too tight.

In March and April things are always down to earth, but now the ten qualified teams can send their players on vacation. In addition to Munich, this also applies to champions Mannheim and, of course, the polar bears from Berlin, who, as fourth in the table, had had good chances of winning the title before their quarter-final series against the Düsseldorfer EG this year. At the 17. In March they had their first play-off game against DEG in the arena at Ostbahnhof.

“If the authorities say so, we have to accept it. They are experts in this. We would not have accepted if they had told us how we should play the excess, “said Berlin CEO Peter John Lee to the Tagesspiegel and spoke of a” social responsibility “.

Economically, the failure affects the clubs however, less than other leagues that now have to do without spectators like handball or the third soccer league. The revenues from the play-offs are not factored into the budget, rather it would have cost a lot in view of the hall rents and travel expenses to end the season without spectators – a scenario that is now looming in German professional football. For the large arenas, such as the one at Berlin's Ostbahnhof, this is of course a problem, although there are also insurance companies there.

Since there is currently no ascent and descent in the DEL, unlike in football, concerns about planning security do not matter. In addition, after the main round, all teams 52 had played games and played four times against each other. Therefore, there can be no question of a distorted table.

The question now is how to proceed with international ice hockey. In Switzerland and since Tuesday also in the Czech Republic, the game is already on hold, it can be assumed that the World Cup planned for May in Switzerland will also be canceled due to the corona virus.

The only consolation for Munich: At some point, the main round win may just be counted in the anal with a footnote. As fourth in the table, the polar bears are now automatically qualified for the Champions League. But that should keep the joy in Berlin within narrow limits.