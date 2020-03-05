german-dies-in-the-case-of-a-norwegian-ferry

On a Norwegian ferry on the way from Oslo to Kiel, a man in the North Sea went overboard and was killed, according to media reports.

It was a German who the rescue teams had recovered dead from the water on Wednesday evening in Skagerrak near the border between Norway and Sweden, the Norwegian news agency NTB and the newspaper “Dagbladet” reported late The evening coincided.

NTB and “Dagbladet” referred to spokesmen for the emergency services in southern Norway. In the early evening, they first reported via Twitter that a rescue helicopter was looking for a man who had gone overboard on the “Color Magic” Kiel ferry.

The emergency services later announced that the helicopter had found a person in the water, which ended the action. They did not provide any information about the condition of the man. (dpa)