German cruise ship “Aidavita” is not allowed to dock in Vietnam
The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was unable to call the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in Halong Bay. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. No reason was given said a spokesman for Aida Cruises on Thursday at the German Press Agency in Rostock. Recently, several Asian countries had the cruise ship “Westerdam” out of concern for a possible Covid – 19 – Towing is prohibited. Only Cambodia agreed to land.
According to the information on the “Aidavita” the shipping company round 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 Crew members. The ship had last come from the Philippines and had previously not headed for a Chinese port. “There are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases on board the” Aidavita “, said the Aida spokesman. No guest or Crew members on board have been in China in the past few days.
Next stop of the “Aidavita” should now be the Thai port of Laem Chabang near Bangkok, it was said. The ship then headed for Koh Samui (Thailand) via the Malaysian destinations Port Kelang and Malacca to to Singapore. Here the trip ends as planned on 23. February. The “Westerdam”, however, was not allowed to dock in Thailand. Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Guam had also refused to enter their ports. No Sars-CoV-2 infections were known on this ship either. (AP)
Woman in Russia escapes quarantine
A woman in St. Petersburg no longer wanted to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 in Quarantine remains and has escaped from a hospital. Now after the 32 – Looking for yearlings. The chief physician of the clinic wants to obtain forced accommodation with the help of a court , the judiciary announced on Thursday in the northern Russian metropolis. According to media reports, the court dismissed the lawsuit because of a lack of jurisdiction.
The woman had broken the lock on a door last Friday and sneaked out of the clinic. This is now a hotly debated topic in the country. There the woman also published her escape plan.
According to the authorities, the 32 – Year-olds committed an administrative offense when fleeing the hospital because it endangers the health of others. However, experts say that patients in Russia can only remain in quarantine with their own consent.
According to the doctors, the investigations were not yet complete. As a precaution, the woman should stay in the clinic for two weeks to be sure that she is not using the Covid – 19 – virus is infected. She told local media that the windows in her room could not be opened, meals had been pushed through a hatch.
The 32 – The year-old had returned from a trip to China a good two weeks ago and then complained that she had a sore throat. Although no Sars-CoV-2 was found, she should have stayed in the clinic against her will. The Russian authorities are nervous about the spread of the new disease in neighboring China. So far there have been two confirmed cases in Russia. (AP)
Japan provides significantly more money
The Japanese government also wants the equivalent of 86 million euros for the Provide management and control of the coronavirus. A decision on whether to tap the budgetary reserves will be made on Friday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced. Overall then 128 million euros provided by the government. (Reuters)
Direct flight connection Berlin-Beijing discontinued
The only direct flight connection between Berlin and Beijing is exposed to the corona virus until the end of March. The responsible airline Hainan did all flights between the 13. February and 28. Canceled in March, said an airport spokeswoman at the request of the German press agency. The reason is the corona virus, which now officially bears the name Sars-CoV-2. Affected passengers are asked to find out about their flights on the airline's website. Hainan Airlines flies in Germany only from Berlin Tegel Airport. (dpa)
Car market in China is slumping
worry about the effects of the corona virus the already weakening auto market in China. In January the manufacturers delivered to the car dealers with 1, 61 million vehicles compared to the previous year a good fifth less , as the manufacturer's association CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers) announced on Thursday in Beijing. That was the strongest slump since the beginning of the year 2012 , Buyers increasingly avoided car dealerships in the face of the epidemic. The CAAM estimates that the outbreak of the corona virus could reduce car production by one million vehicles this year . 2019 were around in China 21 million cars have been sold.
Nice The world's largest car market has stalled for around a year and a half. The trigger was the trade dispute between the United States and China, now the uncertainty about customs duties and the Chinese economy are adding to the problems. The sharpest was the decline in January in sales of electric cars. These are sold primarily in the large cities of the country particularly affected by the virus.
China is the most important for Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Volkswagen and Porsche Single market. So far, the German manufacturers have fared well thanks to the downturn in the industry. The premium suppliers Daimler and BMW in particular were largely able to avoid the weakness because their buyers' concerns about further economic development did not play as great a role as those of the mass manufacturers. (AP)
Japan stops at Olympia 2020 in Tokyo
Japan wants to host the Summer Olympics as planned. The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, confirmed on Thursday at a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo that planning for the games was not due to the new lung disease Covid – 19 will. “I want to make it clear once again that canceling or postponing the Tokyo games was not being considered,” said Mori at the start of a two-day preparatory meeting with the IOC. Mori said that they would work with the Japanese government and deal “calmly” with any problems caused by the novel virus. Because of the epidemic, the Formula 1 race in China and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world's largest mobile phone fair, were canceled. (with dpa)
You are in front of Yokohama
“Diamond Princess”: Elderly people are allowed to leave the ship
In addition to the “MS Westerdam”, the “Diamond Princess” is in need – however, there are infected passengers there. Japan now allows people over 80 years and people with previous illnesses to leave the quarantine of the cruise ship prematurely. Originally, all passengers and crew members should only be on 19. The Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that it will leave the board in February. According to the Minister of Health Katsunobu Kato are on the ship 44 New infections been reported. (Reuters)
The “MS Westerdam” of the Carnival shipping company has a port in Cambodia started – after five failed attempts . The cruise ship reached according to one shipping traffic page an anchor point in the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville. Although none Passengers on board have contracted the virus , the ship was taken by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand rejected and showed up for 2 weeks Lake. (Reuters)
North Korea tightened preventive measures
Although North Korea has not officially reported a coronavirus case the country is tightening its preventive measures. Anyway, one of the already isolated countries in the world, North Korea has discontinued flights and train connections to neighboring countries, mandatory quarantine times of 30 days for recently arrived foreigners introduced, exposed to international tourism and thus almost completely prevents cross-border travel. Some South Korean media reported several infected people and possible deaths from the virus in North Korea. Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pyongyang told the official state US foreign broadcaster Voice of America that they were not aware of any coronavirus cases. (Reuters)
London researchers working on Covid – 19-Vaccine
China fires party leader of Hubei province
The outbreak of the corona virus in China has further personnel consequences: As the state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday, the party secretary of the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei has been replaced. Jiang Chaoliang was replaced by Ying Yong, the previous mayor of Shanghai. The heads of the health commission in the province had already been dismissed on Tuesday.
Recently there was more and more in China Criticism of the inaction or slow reaction of the authorities to the outbreak became loud. Nationwide dismay and sympathy caused the death of doctor Li Wenliang who warned early about the outbreak of the coronavirus, but loudly Reports have been forced to stop spreading these “rumors”. The 34 – year old died because he was infected with the virus. (AP)
Number of deaths and infected people in Hubei increased sharply
The number of deaths in the particularly severely affected Chinese province of Hubei is, according to authorities, on Wednesday clearly around 242 on 1310 gone up. In addition, be 14. 840 new cases registered , reports the Health Commission. A drop in the infection rate had been hinted at the previous day. According to the Health Commission , the sharp rise in new cases is due to a new procedure for diagnosing the coronavirus . As the state television reported, the province has “revised the diagnostic results”. Patients were diagnosed according to the new classification.
The total number of known diseases in the Province around the city of Wuhan is thus 48. 206. The official total number of cases in mainland China rose to more than 58. 000. The vast majority of deaths and infections continue to occur in Hubei. The authorities have largely isolated the province from the outside world. (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
WHO warns of premature predictions
The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of premature forecasts of an end to the coronavirus epidemic . It is “far too early” to say when the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid – 19 could have peaked, said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Wednesday in Geneva. The reason for the warning of the UN health authority is a reported decrease in new cases from China within the past week.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, urged to interpret the stabilization of the numbers “with extreme caution” . The outbreak could develop “in any direction” , he added.
Two days earlier, US President Donald Trump caused a stir with the claim that the virus would “go away in April”. He cited warmer weather as the reason.
Since the outbreak of the viral disease in central China's Hubei province in December, the death toll in China has risen more than 1100 increased, more than 44. 600 people became infected. Outside the People's Republic there are more than 400 Infection cases in around 25 countries. (AFP)
Mobile radio fair canceled due to virus worries
After the withdrawal of numerous exhibitors out of fear of the corona virus, the mobile phone trade fair World Mobile Congress in Barcelona was canceled , The originally for the 24. to 27. The fair planned for February does not take place because of the “worldwide concern about the outbreak of the corona virus,” the organizer GSMA said on Wednesday evening.
In the past few days, the US online giant Amazon, among others, had the Japanese Sony group, Telekom and LG Electronics from South Korea canceled their participation in the fair due to the health risk for all present due to the epidemic. The fair in Barcelona is usually with more than 100. 000 visitors and around 2800 exhibitors from all over the world one of the most important industry shows. (AFP)
WHO names four vaccine candidates
In the fight against the new lung disease Covid – 19 wants the World Health Organization (WHO) accelerate the search for a vaccine and effective medication. Thereupon the 400 experts agreed who have been meeting in Geneva since Tuesday, said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Wednesday evening. There are four possible vaccine candidates, hopefully two of which will prove promising, said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. One of the most pressing tasks was the development of simpler tests for the detection of infections.
Tedros criticized that the cruise ship “Westerdam” from Hong Kong was not allowed to dock in several ports in Asia, although there was no evidence for infections on board. “Stigmatizing individuals or countries can only hinder our work,” he said. The WHO, together with the United Nations' International Maritime Organization, would appeal to governments to respect the free passage of ships and the rights of passengers.
According to Swaminathan, the first vaccine tests on humans could begin in three to four months. A certified vaccine for extensive use is probably only in 18 months available. Several existing drugs are currently being checked to see if they are Covid – 19 – Can help sick people. The WHO would develop guidelines for this as soon as possible. (AP)
US rapid test for Corona does not work properly
A US rapid test to diagnose the coronavirus, which has already been 36 countries ordered, does not work properly. That cleared the on Wednesday United States health agency CDC, who developed the test. At a Tests in laboratories in several US states did not have the tests the result was clear – positive or negative – said CDC director of respiratory diseases, Nancy Messonnier. presumably one of the three substances for the detection of the virus does not work uniform.
The CDC had started in the past week, the Send rapid tests to certified laboratories in the United States. The authority according to also have 36 countries abroad ordered the test within should provide a diagnosis for four hours. With the delivery abroad but not yet started.
Due to the new virus called Covid – 19 were worldwide so far via 44. 000 people infected, most of them on the mainland China. In Germany there are 16 proven infections, in the USA 13.
The causative agent of the lung disease was first in December the central Chinese city of Wuhan occurred. Since then, more than 1100 People and thus more than in the Sars epidemic around 17 years. (AFP)
Crew of the “Diamond Princess”: From dream job to nightmare
The crew members of the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” are afraid for their lives. While the 2700 Passengers are strictly separated from each other because of the risk of infection with the coronavirus, the situation sees for the approximately 1000 crew members below deck differently.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels
Robert Koch Institute warns of worldwide spread
The novel coronavirus Covid – 19 could, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), take hold internationally. “Global development suggests that the virus could spread worldwide in the sense of a pandemic,” says a report that the Berlin Institute published on the Internet on Wednesday. Countries with limited resources in the health system are particularly affected. “But even in countries like Germany this could lead to a high burden on medical care,” it said.
The experts also write that a meeting with an infected person is currently very unlikely for people in Germany. However, the assessment can change at any time. The situation is developing very dynamically and must be taken seriously.
Currently, a strategy of containment is recommended, explained the RKI. I am trying to recognize infected people as early as possible. Their contact persons should be on the safe side 14 spend days in quarantine. Even if not all sufferers and their contacts were found in time, these steps would slow the spread of the pathogen in the population, it said.
“A wave of diseases in Germany should be delayed and its dynamics weakened.” The aim is to save time – for example for preparations and around to learn more about the virus. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and the flu wave, which is currently also running in Germany, is falling apart. This is likely to lead to “maximum stress” on medical care.
Das RKI also refers to many open questions. The effects of a possible spread on the population in this country depended on various factors that are currently not yet assessable. (AP)
Coronavirus is seen internationally as a major danger
A majority of people in According to a survey in eight countries, the spread of the novel corona virus is a major or very great threat. Almost every second German sees the new type of lung disease as a worldwide threat , as can be seen from the international survey published by the Ipsos Institute on Wednesday.
Just 16 percent of German survey participants assume that the effects of the virus tend to be low or very low. In other countries, the fear of the virus is greater. Especially in Japan (66 percent)), Australia (61 percent) and the USA (55 percent) respondents see a large or very large threat to the world from the epidemic. The perception of threats in Great Britain, Canada and Russia is lower than in Germany.
Global believes not even one in five think that the epidemic will soon be over. Support for measures to curb it is great in all participating countries. 78 Percentage of German respondents support mandatory examinations of all people entering from affected countries. 74 percent believe that the federal government has a legal quarantine for People who may have been infected with the virus. Every second German citizen demands that the government should ban travel from and to affected countries. Travel bans are particularly prevalent in Australia (73 percent), Japan (71 percent) and the USA (70 percent).
For the survey from February 7th to 9th 8001 People from 16 years in Canada, the USA, Australia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Japan and Russia. The samples from all countries except Russia are representative of the general adult population under 75 years in these countries. (AFP)
What is life like on the “Diamond Princess”?
How is it on board a cruise ship that has been in quarantine for more than a week? While reports of new coronavirus infections come from passengers almost every day, life for the rest of the people on board the “Diamond Princess” has to go on somehow. They document their everyday life on board the ship on social media.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels