german-cruise-ship-“aidavita”-is-not-allowed-to-dock-in-vietnam

German cruise ship “Aidavita” may not moor in Vietnam

The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was unable to call the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in Halong Bay. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. No reason was given said a spokesman for Aida Cruises on Thursday at the German Press Agency in Rostock. Recently, several Asian countries had the cruise ship “Westerdam” out of concern for a possible Covid – 19 – Towing is prohibited. Only Cambodia agreed to land.

According to the information on the “Aidavita” the shipping company round 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 Crew members. The ship had last come from the Philippines and had previously not headed for a Chinese port. “There are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases on board the” Aidavita “, said the Aida spokesman. No guest or Crew members on board have been in China in the past few days.

Next stop of the “Aidavita” should now be the Thai port of Laem Chabang near Bangkok, it was said. The ship then headed for Koh Samui (Thailand) via the Malaysian destinations Port Kelang and Malacca to to Singapore. Here the trip ends as planned on 23. February. The “Westerdam”, however, was not allowed to dock in Thailand. Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Guam had also refused to enter their ports. No Sars-CoV-2 infections were known on this ship either. (AP)