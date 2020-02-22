german-biathlon-relay-teams-each-win-world-cup-medals

Relay gold was in there, but the German biathletes were also overjoyed with silver and bronze. While Karolin Horchler, Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuß and Denise Herrmann refined an almost lost World Cup medal with silver, the men lost the absolutely possible gold and even the silver that was believed to be safe on Saturday at the World Championships in Italian Antholz at the very last shooting.

Runner-up Benedikt Doll had to face the penalty loop when the French won ahead of the Norwegians – the title was gone. “I will definitely be happy later, but now I am terribly annoyed,” said Doll, feeling sorry for his teammates: “They made it outstanding and gave me a huge head start. Somehow my confidence at the shooting range is minus ten and that makes it difficult for me. That was not my race today, ”said the Black Forest.

The men get their first World Cup medal

There were no allegations against Doll by Erik Lesser, Philipp Horn and Arnd Peiffer. “I'm totally happy that we were able to reward ourselves,” said Olympic champion Peiffer: “I hope that Benni can look forward to bronze at the award ceremony.” Before the final on Sunday in the South Tyrol Arena was the two mass start competitions after four times silver the fifth German medal – the first for the German men.

For the second time during the title fights in South Tyrol there were doping headlines. The sprint world champion Alexander Loginow's hotel room in the Russian team quarters had been searched by the police early in the morning. Loginow and his teammate Yevgeny Garanichev were surprised in their sleep.

The procedure is covered by the article 586 of the Criminal Code, use or administration of doping agents, explained the public prosecutor in Bolzano. Loginow's phone and computer were confiscated, as were vitamin supplements and creams, Loginow said after the race. “I am clean, I am probably the most tested athlete in the world and I am treated like a felon.”

Big leap: Karolin Horchler, Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuß and Denise Herrmann (from left to right) are happy about … Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

There had been doping headlines last Saturday. Olympic champion Yevgeny Ustyugov, 2014 relay runner of the Russians, had been found guilty by the Biathlon World Association of Doping. Lesser, Daniel Böhm, Peiffer and Simon Schempp could subsequently receive Olympic gold.

Loginow had been banned for two years due to epo doping, since November 2016 he can start again. The 28 year old was booed before and during the race where the Russians finished fourth , Olympic champion Peiffer hopes “that no suspected cases will harden, that would be my wish,” said the 32 -year-old. “I guess that the Italians also need specific clues, you won't just go to a hotel room like that. I just hope that there is nothing again and that the topic is slowly good. “

Loginow gets problems

Lesser even felt sorry for Loginow, although he advocates lifelong bans on epo-dopers. “It's pretty hard to do that on a relay day. I thought you had blood bags or something confiscated. But you are far away from that with your cell phone and laptop. Honestly, they could have done that yesterday or now, but not before a team race, ”said Lesser.

Error-free: Erik Lesser convinced as a start runner. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

After the women, the German men's quartet in the South Tyrol Arena was celebrated by the many fans from home. The men were after a penalty loop and eight reloads 36, 2 seconds behind France (4 reloads) and 14, 2 seconds behind the dethroned world champion Norway (1 penalty lap / 12 Reloading).

The women were as good as beaten, but in the end Herrmann, Preuss, the second runner-up Vanessa Hinz and Karolin Horchler still cheered for silver. “We rocked it,” said chase runner-up Denise Herrmann. After a completely crazy women's relay, the Germans lay after nine reloads 10, 7 Seconds behind defending champions Norway. “I realized that a miracle has to happen if we want to get involved up front,” said Preuss, who showed an outstanding performance.

Lesser laid the foundation stone for the men's medal coup. The Thuringian, who was actually only nominated as a substitute for the title fights, once again showed a sparkling clean performance. Two days after winning silver in the single mixed relay together with Preuss, the 31 -Year-old that he is far from old. Now he will end his season and go home to Minsk on Sunday instead of the European Championship for personal reasons. (AP)