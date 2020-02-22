World

German biathletes win relay silver

bcc February 22, 2020
german-biathletes-win-relay-silver

The German biathletes won silver in the relay at the World Championships in Antholz, Italy. Karolin Horchler, Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuß and Denise Herrmann only had to give up Norway on Saturday. The German quartet made nine spare rounds and, after 4×6 kilometers 10, was 7 seconds behind the victorious defending champions.

Ukraine secured bronze (+ 18, 4 seconds). Hinz, Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Hildebrand and Laura Dahlmeier won the last World Cup title 2017 in Hochfilzen. At this year's World Cup it was the fourth medal for the German team.

bcc

Related Articles

“63-billion-euros-annually-for-the-treatment-of-the-consequences-of-obesity”
January 20, 2020
9

“63 billion euros annually for the treatment of the consequences of obesity”

how-backpackers-should-help-against-rural-exodus
February 18, 2020
4

How backpackers should help against rural exodus

data-as-the-key-to-research
February 19, 2020
1

Data as the key to research

oldest-asteroid-impact-in-earth's-history
January 21, 2020
5

Oldest asteroid impact in earth's history

Close