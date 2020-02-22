german-biathletes-win-relay-silver

The German biathletes won silver in the relay at the World Championships in Antholz, Italy. Karolin Horchler, Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuß and Denise Herrmann only had to give up Norway on Saturday. The German quartet made nine spare rounds and, after 4×6 kilometers 10, was 7 seconds behind the victorious defending champions.

Ukraine secured bronze (+ 18, 4 seconds). Hinz, Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Hildebrand and Laura Dahlmeier won the last World Cup title 2017 in Hochfilzen. At this year's World Cup it was the fourth medal for the German team.