german-biathletes-show-nerves-at-the-shooting-range

After this 79. World Cup victory of his impressive career, France's biathlon superstar Martin Fourcade enjoyed the champagne shower and congratulations from his opponents. He even shook hands with the Russian ex-doper Alexander Loginow, whom Fourcade always approached openly as a great speaker in the anti-doping fight. With a fantastic success in the pursuit at the World Cup final in Kontiolahti, Finland, the exceptional talent put the almost perfect end to his career.

“It is a special day for me,” Fourcade said with tears in his eyes Eyes: “They are tears of joy and pride.” For sure, he had wished for a different final next week in front of tens of thousands of fans in Oslo. But because of the corona crisis that was without replacement – and in Kontiolahti the audience was missing for the big Fourcade stage. Fourcade showed his whole class again in the hunting race, but narrowly missed his historic eighth overall victory. He was snatched away by his Norwegian opponent Johannes Thingnes Bö, who was four points ahead of Fourcade in fourth place in the final accounts and thus repeated his previous year's success. “I am proud of my trip and could not have ended it better,” said Fourcade, who made his decision to retire from Antholz after the World Championship relay gold.

Arnd Peiffer best German

Fifth, sprint Olympic champion Arnd Peiffer ensured the best German result with two errors. Benedikt Doll (29) became 19. The Germans ended the season with six individual podiums in the World Cup, and Doll won the only season. “Arnd did a good job, but now the break is urgently needed. We have things on the screen that need to be improved, ”said national coach Mark Kirchner on ARD. His charges were not always in top form this season, especially at the shooting range.

After the double victory in the sprint by Denise Herrmann and Franziska Preuß, nothing went this time in difficult wind conditions. The duo fell far behind due to four mistakes in the second prone stage – Preuss ended up ninth after five mistakes, Herrmann had to be satisfied with rank 16 after eight penalties. Nevertheless, she ended the season in a strong third place in the overall World Cup, which Italian Dorothea Wierer secured as in the previous year. In addition, the 31 year old Saxon secured the Small Crystal Ball in the sprint classification. After the season ended prematurely, the women's team had three wins of the season by Herrmann and three additional individual podium places in the World Cup – plus three World Cup silver medals by Herrmann, Vanessa Hinz and the relay team.

Herrmann and Preuss show nerves when shooting

Frenchman Julia Simon, Finland's icon Kaisa Mäkäräinen, who finished her career like Fourcade, finished fourth in her last race.