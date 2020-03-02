german-athletes-need-help

Tom Kierey, 25 years old, blond blue eyes, is a beefy type, broad shoulders, muscular Poor. Ali Lacin, 32 years old, black hair, dark eyes, is rather slim and wiry. The two are really not similar – but the two Berliners have something in common: they are favorite medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo. One, the broad, is para-canoeing, and won silver four years ago in Rio de Janeiro. The other, the wiry, is just getting started, is the new shooting star in para-athletics, a member of the top team of the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS). That means: something is expected from him this year if he starts at the sprint and long jump. He has not yet reached his peak performance, says of himself: “I'm just getting faster and faster.” At the World Championships in Dubai, Lacin last won bronze and thus secured his ticket to Tokyo.

Also Para-canoeist Tom Kierey, who comes from the Berlin canoe club “Borussia”, is off for the Paralympic Games from 25 , August set. Kierey, who has a clubfoot and a stiffened ankle on the right, finished eighth at the Para-Canoe World Championships in Hungary last year – enough for a quota place. This is supposed to get much better in Tokyo.

But there is still a long way to go. It is still more difficult for Paralympic athletes than for Olympic athletes: Without the financial support, it is impossible – in addition to the costs for high-altitude and other training camps, it also includes the essentials: the prostheses that Ali Lacin, who is amputated on both sides of the thigh, for the race and long jump needs. The daily routine of many para-athletes is that they go about their normal jobs every day until shortly before the competitions to ensure their livelihood and pay for their sport. Kierey, for example, had to take a break from training for professional reasons, so it was only enough for eighth place at the World Cup. Live from sport? Unthinkable for the vast majority. That is why the Disabled and Rehabilitation Sports Association (BSB) is collecting donations for the Berlin athletes in the run-up to the Paralympics and is looking for sponsors – this year under the motto “Unhindered Tokyo”. As many athletes as possible should make it from Berlin to Tokyo.

20 more Berliners could make it to Tokyo

“90 000 I would like to get the euro together, ”said Klaas Brose, Managing Director of the BSB, during a donation evening in Japanese-German set up for this purpose Center in Berlin, the Tagesspiegel. “We have eleven athletes who are in the core selection for Tokyo, but there are up to 20 Berliners who would still have the opportunity to come to Tokyo. ”The qualification rounds are still ongoing, the elimination in seat volleyball starts next. If the German team qualifies, there would be more Berliners on board. The medal favorites also include the rather strong swimming team, Brose hopes to be able to send four Berlin swimmers to Tokyo. Para athletics and para table tennis are also core sports, and wheelchair tennis pro Katharina Krüger from the Zehlendorf wasps, who was already there in Beijing, London and Rio, may also make it.

Para-canoeist Tom Kierey also wants to cheer in Tokyo.

“We try to cover everything with donations and sponsorship money for the athlete, from equipment to prostheses to competition and training costs, ”said Brose, because the athletes shouldn't have to worry about money. “They already do enough.” And although politics in sport has actually lost nothing, an evening of donations becomes a place where politics and sport meet – the governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) is the patron of the fundraising campaign, Öczan Mutlu , Member of the German Bundestag for the Greens, is BSB president and speaks to Berlin companies whether they would not have some money left for top para sports.

The two athletes are released from work

Lacin and Kierey also benefit from this. They are among the few who are promoted so well that they can concentrate fully on sport and training a few months before the games. Ali Lacin, whose main club is PSC Berlin, currently describes his everyday life when he is not in the training camp in Kienbaum: From 8 to 13 o'clock he works in the city real estate company “Stadt und Land” in purchasing. Afterwards, training continues into the evening. Saturdays all day. The sprinter, nicknamed “Candyman”, originally ran a confectionery wholesale business with his brothers in Berlin – but independence and top-class sport could not be achieved.

Tom Kierey also works part-time and is currently completing his training to the boat builder at USE, a non-profit GmbH in Grünau, which is located directly on the Dahme. Where Kirey's training course runs.

Both companies take part in the “Unhindered Tokyo” campaign, USE takes part in the costs of Kierey's training camp. Both athletes are released from work for several months. And thanks to the donations, Ali Lacin was able to afford his new 6000 expensive prostheses. “I exceeded my personal best on the first day in Kienbaum,” he said. The prostheses are specially for the Paralympic season, that is, in order for Lacin to fully exploit her potential, he has to get even better. He calls it “training yourself in the prosthesis” so that he can put enough force into the springs that he achieves the optimal result – at best this would be a medal at the games in Tokyo.