Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Is Changing Drastically? What If History Is Any Guide 2020-2027 | Microsoft, IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute, etc.

The Database Automation Market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the Database Automation Market, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.

The influential players of the Database Automation market that are included in the report are:

Microsoft, IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, and Narrative Science.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 31.7% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to its massive demand for the database automation solutions across most of the end-use verticals coupled with the gigantic increment in the volume of data, especially in the BFSI and E-commerce sectors. India and China are some of the fastest-growing countries in this region, having substantial growth in the E-commerce sectors and digitization in the BFSI companies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global database automation market on the basis of the organization size, application, component, deployment mode, end-use verticals, and region:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Application Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Deployment

Backup

Security & Compliance

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Designing & Configuration Management

Upgradation Management

Application Release Automation

Testing Automation

Managed Services

Education & Research

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

BPO & KPO

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom Service

Education & Research

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors hold a market revenue of USD 127.4 Million in 2018. The CAGR is forecasted to be 30.4% throughout the forecast period. The major part of the business processes of the banking and finance sectors is carried out through digital methods. To keep up with errorless data processing in the digitized business landscape, BFSI sectors are upgrading to much more sophisticated and precise automated operations for the database processing. BPO & KPO sectors deal with a significant portion of the database in their back-office data processing services. Robotic process automation (RPA) has become one of the most considerable embodiment in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors. The BPO & KPO sub-segment had a market share of 10.7% in 2018 and would grow at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. Automated data backup and data replication keep the entire data processing operation up-to-date without having to operate the data manually. Backup sub-segment is expected to achieve a market revenue of USD 1,163.4 Million by 2026, having grown with a CAGR of 29.3% during the period 2019 — 2026. North America is leading the global market, with 39.4% of market possession in 2018 and would continue dominating with a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period. United States contributes the highest revenue in the worldwide market.

Get to know the business better:

The global Database Automation Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

