Gene Synthesis Market Expected to reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 27.9%

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title “Gene Synthesis Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025. Increasing prevalence of cancer disease and rising demand of personalized medicine driving the gene synthesis market.

Gene Synthesis Market is valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of Gene Synthesis Market-

Gene synthesis also refers as the artificial gene synthesis. Gene synthesis is described as the group of methods involves into the synthetic biology to construct and assemble gene from nucleotides. Unlike DNA synthesis in living cells, gene synthesis does not require template DNA. Gene synthesis involves two key steps, among them, the first step is solid phase DNA synthesis also known as ‘DNA printing’ that produces oligonucleotide fragments which are generally under 200 base pairs. The next step then involves connecting oligonucleotide fragments using multiple DNA assembly methods. Since gene synthesis does not need template DNA, this make possible to synthesis a completely synthetic DNA molecules with no limits on the nucleotide sequence or size.

Gene synthesis has multiple advantages including, it is used generate mutated, recombinant and completely novel DNA sequences without use of template. A wide variety of types of sequences can be produced which aid in research applications. Moreover,along with DNA sequences, RNA& oligos containing modified bases, chimeric DNA-RNA backbones can also be synthesized. In the era of gene synthesis, 2003 was the milestone as, thefirst synthesis of an entire viral genome, that of phiX174 bacteriophage is successfully completed.

Gene synthesis market report is segmented based on method, type, component, application and by regional & country level.Based upon method, gene synthesis market is classified intooligonucleotides and gene assembly. Based upon type, gene synthesis market is classified intogene library synthesis and custom gene synthesis. Based upon component, gene synthesis market is classified into product and services. Based upon application, gene synthesis market is classified into research and development, diagnosis, therapeutic and others.

The regions covered in this gene synthesismarket report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofgene synthesisis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Gene SynthesisMarket Reports-

Gene synthesismarket report covers prominent playerslike Thermo Genewiz, Eurofins Scientific, Quintara Biosciences,ATD Bio Ltd., Fisher Scientific, Inc.,OriGene Technologies, Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Atum, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH,GenScript, Eurogentec, Twist Bioscience., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Eton Bioscience, Inc., Bio Basic Inc., SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA and among others.

Evonetix raises USD30 million USDled by west-coast investor Foresite Capital

News: On March 02,2020,Evonetix announced the successfully close of its series B round and raises investment of USD30 million led by west-coast investor Foresite Capital. Evonetix is the synthetic biology company developing a desktop platform for scalable, high-fidelity and rapid gene synthesis. Evonetixclaims the new funding will be utilised to accelerate internal technology development, such as integration of Evonetix’s technology which enable the synthesis of DNA on a chip, introduction of its desktop DNA platform whichwill facilitate and enable the synthetic biology, with application across industries including pharma,healthcare, biotech, food and agriculture and data storage.

Gene SynthesisMarket Segmentation –

By Method

Oligonucleotides Phosphoramidite Reaction Cycle High-Throughput Array-Based Gene Synthesis Technology Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing

Gene Assembly Polymerase-Based Dual-Asymmetric (DA) PCR Overlap Extension (OE) Polymerase Cycling Assembly Thermodynamically-Balanced Inside-Out (TBIO) Microchip-Based Multiplex Gene Synthesis Others Ligase-Based Shotgun Ligation Two-Step Ligation and PCR Ligase Chain Reaction Brick-Based Recombinant-Based Sequence and Ligation Independent Cloning (SLIC) Transformation-Associated Recombination BioBrick Assembly



By Type

Gene Library Synthesis

Custom Gene Synthesis cDNA Customized Coding Sequences Genomic DNA RNAi Constructs Others



By Component

Product

Services

By Application

Research and Development

Diagnosis

Therapeutics

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



