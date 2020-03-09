Officials and full-time professors in North Rhine-Westphalia earn on average 615 less than their male colleagues per month. At the medical faculties, the difference is almost 1000).

This is based on a study by the NRW network for women and gender research at the University of Duisburg-Essen on “Gender (In) Justice at North Rhine-Westphalian Universities”, which was financed by the Ministry of Science. In it, the authors state a “disparate state of research on the specific characteristics of the gender pay gap at universities” nationwide.

A study on the gender pay gap comes from NRW

Serious research gaps are also lamented by the Greens' spokesman for science policy in the Bundestag, Kai Gehring, in a current statement. In addition to the study from NRW, there is a comparable one from Lower Saxony (both appeared 2019).

But a “comparable or uniform research design” for all countries to study the gender pay gap at universities and in science. In particular, the situation at the non-university research institutions and the departmental research institutes of the federal government represented “white spots”.

[Lesen Sie hier: Warum Berlins Wissenschaft Spitze bei der Gleichstellung ist]

Gehring requests the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to: commission a nationwide study on the gender pay gap in science. It was a “state-wide task for the innovation system to be designed in a gender-sensitive manner,” he said to Parliamentary State Secretary at the BMBF, Michael Meister, according to the minutes of the minutes on March 4 in a question time in the Bundestag.

The federal government does not want any studies on the income structure in science

The federal government does not intend to initiate “further studies on the income structure” in science, replied Meister, and referred to the equality reports of the Federal Government and the publication “Equal Opportunities in Science and Research”.

However, these do not contain any information on gender-related salary differences, rather they are about the proportion of women at the respective qualification levels and in the subject groups. Meister also contested that the federal states were responsible for “examining the extent of a potential earnings differential for employees” for universities – and not for the federal government.

For the non-universities, it was agreed in the Pact for Research and Innovation “that we work towards equal pay for women and men”. With this, the federal government set an “incentive” – and at the same time asked the scientific institutions for annual monitoring reports. In this respect, there is no need to commission studies here, said Meister.

The W salary leads to the gender pay gap

Greens politicians Gehring, on the other hand, recalled the federal government's competence to fund educational research projects. A study on the gender pay gap in science would be obvious. The State Secretary did not respond to this objection any more than to Gehring's question about the departmental research institutions.

The authors of the “Gender Report of the Universities” from North Rhine-Westphalia see a need for nationwide action. The 2005 introduced W salary with its individually negotiable benefits “has significantly led to the collection of a direct gender pay gap”, it says.

Professors were less likely to receive benefits, and these were lower than with professors. For example, fathers would get on average 1000 euros more than childless university teachers per month, but motherhood, on the other hand, had no significant effect.

Differences in earnings increase with age

Differences in earnings also increase with age. And women are less likely to receive retirement benefits. The gender pay gap is clearly “gender-based pay differentials to the disadvantage of female professors” – and also of employees in technology and administration as well as women in the academic middle class. The differences could not be explained by quality, professional experience and professional field.

“NRW is no exception”, emphasize the authors of the gender report and refer to a study by the University Research Institute at the university Halle-Wittenberg on the gender pay gap for benefits at universities in Lower Saxony. They recommend that the structures in the salary of professors be critically examined, in particular when awarding benefits. Protection against disadvantage should be included in the state salary law. And universities should publish the development of their gender pay gap on a regular basis.