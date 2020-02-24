Gas Separation Membranes Market 2024: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

A fresh report titled “Gas Separation Membranes Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1179183

The Gas Separation Membranes Market size is estimated at US$ 846 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.1 Billion by 2024. This report spread across 118 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 62 tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Gas Separation Membranes Market include are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon IGS, Inc. (US).

“Carbon dioxide removal application is estimated to be the largest segment of the gas separation membranes market.”

The carbon dioxide removal segment was the largest application of gas separation membranes in 2018. The reservoirs present in South East Asian countries and the increasing demand for shale gas in North America are driving the market for carbon dioxide removal application. Gas separation membranes are also used for various other applications such as nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, and air dehydration.

“APAC is projected to be the largest gas separation membranes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

The APAC gas separation membranes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven mainly by the high demand for carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs, rising demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improving standard of living. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type– Tier1: 25%, Tier2: 50%, and Tier3: 25%

By Designation- C Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region- APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, North America: 20%, South America-15%, and the Middle East & Africa-10%

Use (FEB20) Coupon Code for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1179183

Competitive Landscape of Gas Separation Membranes Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Ranking of Key Market Players

3.1 Air Liquide Advanced Separations

3.2 Air Products and Chemicals

3.3 Honeywell UOP

3.4 Ube Industries

3.5 Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launch

4.2 Acquisition

4.3 Expansion

4.4 Investments

4.5 Joint Venture