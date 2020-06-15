Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market 2020 Size is Slated Tremendous Growth | Leading Players are kili Interactive Labs, Inc., Ayogo, Bunchball inc., EveryMove, Inc., Fitbit,Inc.

�

The Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability program with this report. The Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market report also consists detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Market Analysis: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.21 million to an estimated value of USD 21714.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization and increasing wellness awareness is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gamified healthcare solutions market are Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Ayogo, Bunchball inc., EveryMove, Inc., Fitbit,Inc., hubbub health inc, Jawbone, MANGO HEALTH, Microsoft, Nike, Inc., Rally Health, Inc., Reflexion Health, SuperBetter, LLC., Welltok, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

Gamification is a process in which gaming elements are used in non-gaming contexts to motivate and engage and people. It is a good way to make healthcare programs more easily accessible and motivational. Instant rewards, point system, positive review, real- time feedbacks etc. are some of the features of the gamification. These days they are widely used in the industry like healthcare, military and school. Due to technological advancement it helps the user to solve many problems related to the health and fitness.

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Drivers:

Increasing level of the urbanization and digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing number of smartphone user worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Restraint:

Market complications and lower ROI is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market : By Product

Enterprise Based Solutions

Consumer Based Solutions

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market : By Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market : By Applications

Fitness Management

Medical Training

Medication Management

Physical Therapy

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Walgreens partnered HealthPrize Technologies and launched HealthPrize Action Engine which will use gamifications so that patient should be engaged in the healthcare programs. This platform will have condition related quizzes, surveys, health tips etc. which will help the patients to learn more.

In August 2017, Pfizer announced the launched their game Minecraft with some modifications which will help the children with hemophilia to learn about safety and will maintain their treatment plans.

Competitive Analysis: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

Global gamified healthcare solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamified healthcare solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

