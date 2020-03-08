Game without risk – game with fun

The next wild protests? Insults? Game crashes? Far from it, everything went smoothly in the other Saturday games of the Bundesliga, too.

Leverkusen – Frankfurt 4: 0

The fans of Eintracht Frankfurt were actually the ones for a bit in this relatively fun-free football week what made you laugh. “Dietmar Hopp, you son of a mother”, they put up when they won the 2-0 cup against Bremen, and: “Adi, get in touch if you need a break.”

Adi, Last name Hütter, coach of Frankfurt, was still not interested in this frivolous offer on Wednesday, but on Saturday at the guest appearance in Leverkusen he would probably have liked to take a small timeout with him. Because against bright-eyed Leverkusen his team was already 0: 2 behind after a quarter of an hour. Kai Havertz and Karim Bellarabi only had to slide the ball over the line after beautiful crossings. Little came from Frankfurt.

Then the game was actually interrupted – but quite regularly, at half time. It was of little use to Hütters Eintracht. Bayer's attacker Paulinho quickly scored two goals early in the second half, and the game was over. The mood in Leverkusen was accordingly good, although Sven Bender had twisted his knee and had to leave the field. There was nothing to laugh about for Eintracht this time.

Wolfsburg – Leipzig 0: 0

If there was a game this afternoon that could be considered a zero-risk game in terms of fan protests, it was probably the game between Wolfsburg and Leipzig. Both supporters have proven to be quite tame in the past – the Leipzigers even made a name for themselves with a large “Love, Peace and Lawn Ball” choreography the previous week.

This pain: It got down to business between Wolfsburg and Leipzig. Photo: Ronny Hartmann / AFP

Lawn and ball were then on Saturday in Wolfsburg actually required, but there wasn't much of a love and peace feeling on the court. Both teams were doing well, only chances to score did not want to jump out. Angelino then gave the best chance for Leipzig, when he was nicely released in the penalty area towards the end of the first half, ducking his opponent but then letting the ball slip over his shoes.

Also in the Leipzig had a hard time in the second half. Coach Julian Nagelsmann came on after an hour of striker Timo Werner, whom he had spared before the Champions League game against Tottenham. No risk. But in the end there were also zero goals on both sides. (Tsp)