World
Game in Hoffenheim canceled, Bundesliga is interrupted
Hertha was already on the way to the airport
Hertha BSC was about to leave for the away game at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The team was already on the way to the airport, but was informed early enough. This is how the club wrote it on its website.
Even if the notification for the relocation came at short notice, the decision is still understandable. Provided that the league follows the recommendation of the Presidium on Monday, we now have a few weeks to observe the developments regarding the virus and then re-evaluate the situation.
Michael Preetz
Money before health?
The DFL made a decision very late to refuse . The main reason behind the hesitation was financial considerations. The backgrounds:
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Active fan scene cancels derby meeting point
The Förderkreis Ostkurve, the umbrella organization of the active fan scene by Hertha BSC, has announced that there will be no central meeting point for Hertha fans on the day of the derby. The original plan envisaged that interested Herthan people from 12. 30 meet at Breitscheidplatz. There will also be no alternative program. The accumulation of large crowds should be avoided.
Press conference ended
The PK has ended. One thing is clear: the developments and the ghost games don't just hit Hertha hard. Nobody knows at the moment how to proceed. The upcoming match day is now to take place according to Michael Preetz's stand. But: It can look very different again in just a few hours.
Financial damage from ghost games?
“It has some challenges for us and it hits us at the worst possible time, no question. This is the most important game of the season. It affects us financially on several levels, that's clear. It's not just about the audience revenue, but also about service providers and suppliers, “says Michael Preetz.
No Hertha fans in Hoffenheim
“We are in contact with the active fan scene. We have no evidence that Hertha fans will travel to Hoffenheim with us, “says Michael Preetz.
All-clear for Matheus Cunha
“The injury in training is probably not that bad. We are optimistic about it, “says Alexander Nouri about Cunha, who injured himself slightly during the training while cheering.
Normal training possible?
“Obviously this is an issue, as with all people As far as training is concerned, it has no effect yet. “
National players will not be turned off
“It makes no sense, the players all over the place To send Europe and other continents. I can not imagine that the international matches take place regularly, “says Michael Preetz.
Meeting of the team with fans
“We have a bouquet of topics for the derby. We still have a lot to think about. Today we still have no answers as to what the meeting would mean for fan groups, for example, “says Michael Preetz.
Preetz further
“From rescheduling the match days to suspending the rest of the season, everything is possible at the moment. We have to react prudently So far this has been successful. “
Do you play at all?
“We are in contact with the league But also with the health authorities. The development in the last days is dynamic. At the moment we assume that the upcoming Bundesliga match day will take place at all locations (…) Of course we would like all games with spectators applies that the club with home law always bears the responsibility for the major event. That is why the decision for the ghost games was without alternative, “says Michael Preetz.
Let's go
Alexander Nouri and Michael Preetz are there.
PK time
In ten minutes it's about Hertha's away game in Hoffenheim. Let's see how sporty the question and answer session about the latest developments in coronavirus in sports will be.
Everything a question of training
Ghost games: can you prepare for it? And if so, how? Stefan Hermanns looked at it
Dedryck Boyata followed his reflex. But that doesn't have to be the best decision in times of coronavirus. The central defender of Hertha BSC was back on the training field for the first time after his muscle injury on Wednesday, and when he wanted to leave the premises after the individual session with fitness trainer Hendrik Vieth, a fan held out his hand beyond the barrier.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Short calculation
So it is clear: The derby against 1. FC Union should also take place without spectators. It's bitter – for the fans, of course. But also for Hertha, the club had calculated with revenues of three million euros for this explosive encounter alone. This is not too little for a (new) rich club.
City derby without fans: In addition to the home game against @fcunion, the game against @FCAugsburg will also be held in private due to the risk of infection of the new corona virus: https://t.co/KY5Zf0jFUw 👈 #BSCFCU #BSCFCA #hahohe
– Hertha BSC on Twitter (@herthabsc) https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC/status/1237744910553546754