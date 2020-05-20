gamble-with-the-virus

The bulls are out of control. As soon as there is evidence of a corona vaccine, the stampede thunders on the floor. The bull symbolizes rising prices on the stock exchanges (because he pulls his horns up from below), and the bear, which pounds down with his paw, represents the downward trend. The bulls have been going on for about four weeks, the German stock index (Dax) has since gained a good 30 percent. However, the consequences of the bear market are far from being evened out: from mid-February to mid-March, the index fell by 40 percent.

Panic follows panic

The panic followed by the buying panic. Because the Dax jump of just under six percent at the beginning of the week is not rational. The events on the stock exchanges also provide information on the development of the real economy in the following months. But the courses are currently running away from the economic data. This applies to macroeconomics – the collapse of the global economy and all economies with devastating consequences for prosperity, the labor market and public budgets – as well as to microeconomics: for most companies, the first quarter was still reasonably good, but the business figures for April to are really terrible June. The previous forecast, according to which the 30 Dax groups experience an average drop in profits by a good 20 percent this year, will turn out to be a lot Show optimism.

The bears in wait

This doesn't have to lure the bears out of the cave again. They will definitely come out when the second corona wave rolls. And if the United States in particular will be affected. The US social security system is of little use, so politics will try to get the 35 million unemployed back to work as soon as possible. This is dangerous. But voting takes place in November, and the White House spinner is only interested in his re-election. The biggest risk factor for global stock exchanges remains the American president.