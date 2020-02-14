Future Scope of Haptics Market Expects to See Significant Growth During 2020-2025

“ Industry Overview of Haptics Market:

Haptic or kinesthetic communication recreates the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user.[1] This mechanical stimulation can be used to assist in the creation of virtual objects in a computer simulation, to control such virtual objects, and to enhance the remote control of machines and devices (telerobotics). Haptic devices may incorporate tactile sensors that measure forces exerted by the user on the interface.

Haptics (pronounced HAP-tiks) is the science of applying touch (tactile) sensation and control to interaction with computer applications. The word derives from the Greek haptein meaning “”to fasten.”” Haptics offers an additional dimension to a virtual reality or 3-D environment and is essential to the immersiveness of those environments.

Computer Science finds a variety of applications in different fields. In the modern scenario, the combination of human senses with field of computer science is becoming more and more common. A detailed study of haptic technology is described in this paper which is entirely related to touch. The complete potential of the field is yet to be explored. The science of applying touch sensation and control to interact with computer developed applications is the best definition given for haptic technology. With the help of Haptic device people get a sense of touch with computer generated environments, so that when virtual objects are touched, they seem to be real and tangible. Haptic technology enables the user to interface with a virtual environment via the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user. This mechanical simulation helps in the creation of virtual objects, controlling of virtual objects and to augment the remote control properties of machines and devices.

Haptics Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:, AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Nidec Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Bluecom, On Semiconductor, Microchip, Johnson Electric, Immersion, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Precision Microdrives, Novasentis

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are

Haptics Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Haptics Software

Haptics Market Segment by Applications, covers

Automotive

Medical

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Home

Wearable

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

