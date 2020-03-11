Yu Kajikawa, a petite woman with a keen eye, is sitting in a café on Rüdesheimer Platz in Berlin-Schöneberg and squinting. Outside, spring is coming, the sun is shining brightly and warmly through the windows. Kajikawa, 57 years old, grins and says proudly, as if she had arranged the setting herself : “This is my corner.” Then she takes a sip of her cappuccino.

Originally it comes from a completely different corner, from just under 9. 000 kilometers away from Tokyo. And maybe the geographic distance is a fundamental problem with your concern. For many years, Kajikawa has been fighting against forgetting and attention for the Fukushima disaster, which marks the ninth time on Wednesday. At the 11. March 2011 there is a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant due to an earthquake, large amounts of radioactive material are released. And as is the case with reactor accidents: Soil and water are contaminated to this day and will be for a long time.

At the moment, Fukushima and Olympia are not a big issue

That is why Kajikawa is at the demonstration on Saturday with the official title “Fukushima is far from history” at the Brandenburg Gate and, together with her colleagues, distributes wind turbines made by the Sayonara Nukes Berlin, made from used New Year's Eve rockets. This is what she has done in the past few years and she will continue to do so in the future. Fukushima is currently not a big deal in Germany. This is also due to the special circumstances in times when the coronavirus is the all-important issue and Fukushima is quite far away in terms of time and geography.

But the lack of interest in this country for the reactor disaster could very soon turn into real attention. Because this year you will find from 24. The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 9 through August 9, provided that the corona virus does not prevent them. The decision should be made in May whether the games will be held, postponed or canceled entirely. Fukushima would also be a venue. Several soft and baseball games are to be played at the Azuma Stadium on the outskirts of Fukushima City. And in just over two weeks, the Fukushima Prefecture is the location of an important ceremonial in sports: This is how the Olympic torch relay should start here in Japan.

“The games are of course a chance that more people in this country will become aware of the topic,” says Yu Kajikawa. It is all a scandal for them. “Japan is misusing the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool,” she says. “The games should prove that everything is under control in Fukushima. The opposite is the case.”

Soft and baseball are to be played in Fukushima

Kajikawa settled before 30 years to Germany. First she lived in Schwäbisch Hall, 2012 she moved to Berlin. Her parents and sister still live in Tokyo today, which is why she travels to Japan regularly. Despite her long time in Germany, she still has a very close connection to her country of birth, says Kajikawa. “That's why it hurts me how the Fukushima disaster is dealt with.”

Kajikawa is firmly convinced that the Japanese rulers around Prime Minister Shinzo Abe want to pretend normality through the Olympic Games where there is no normality. “The government's goal is to enforce a forced return policy in the contaminated regions and thus to pay no further compensation payments and housing subsidies,” says Kajikawa.

A number of decisions had recently spoken in favor of a return to normality. Just a few days ago, the Japanese government released parts of the city of Futaba – located in the immediate vicinity of the damaged nuclear power plant – for the return of the residents. The last restrictions for fishermen from the region concerned have also recently been lifted. Fishermen are now allowed to export their entire catches again.

There should also be a radioactive hot spot not far from the J-Village sports center

“You have to know,” says Kajikawa, “that the government is changing the permissible radiation limits has increased twenty times and there have been measurements by independent organizations with terrifying results. ”Kajikawa alludes to measurements by Greenpeace last year. Accordingly, the radiation at certain hot spots exceeds the permitted values ​​by a hundred times.

A radioactive hot spot should also be located not far from the J-Village sports center, where on 26. March the torch relay begins. “Children and young people should cheer the runners at this place. It's crazy, ”says Kajikawa. In general, the Fukushima prefecture is still heavily contaminated, especially the fields, forests and water.

Regarding the latter, the government does not know where to put it. According to the latest plans by the Ministry of Industry, around 1.2 million tons of contaminated water on the site are to be discharged into the sea due to a lack of ideas and alternatives, although the fish export has only just been released.

The Japanese government wants to show that the situation in Fukushima is back to normal

The criticism in the country itself about dealing with the disaster is limited. For Kajikawa, it has to do with the mentality of the Japanese. “But even more with the power of large corporations like Tepco,” she says. Tepco is Japan's largest energy company and was also the operator of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The media in Japan can be bought, complains Kajikawa. “Few dare to critically question things. Also because they rely on the advertisements of the corporations. ”

But that doesn't have to mean that the PR campaign of the Japanese rulers around the Olympic Games will work. In the face of major sporting events, attention has been drawn to the socio-political grievances of the host countries. For example, on discrimination against Aborigines in Australia (Sidney 2000), the human rights situation in China (Beijing 2008) or Putin's megalomania with all its consequences for the Russian population (Sochi 2014).

If the summer games take place in Tokyo with the venue Fukushima, the supposed PR coup could still prove to be a boomerang. Yu Kajikawa hopes for it. In principle, she thinks sporting events like the Olympic Games are great, she says. “But not like this. Not for a country's prestige. ”