Füchse Berlin win first game after changing coach

The Max-Schmeling-Halle was like a coffee ride on Sunday afternoon. Before the EHF Cup game between the Foxes Berlin and the Spanish representative Logrono La Rioja, the hall spokesman marketed a product – or better: an event that “should not be missed”: the final tournament for the European Cup in May in Berlin , However, one variable in this equation is still open after eventful days, including the dismissal of trainer Velimir Petkovic: the Foxes' participation in the Final Four in their own hall.

Against Logrono, the recently heavily and justifiably criticized Foxes professionals did their part to increase the likelihood of participating again in May. In front of 5362 spectators, they made the premiere of interim trainer Michael Roth, who was obliged until the end of the season, and won with 33: 26 (15: 14).

As with the first leg defeat, the Foxes initially had massive problems with the Spaniards, which proved to be an extremely uncomfortable opponent. Especially on the defensive, the Berlin weaknesses revealed in the vote: After a good ten minutes, Roth picked up the green card for the first time this afternoon: time out. By then Silvio Heinevetter had to get the ball off the net twelve times (7: 12). The Foxes replied with a 6: 1 run: Shortly before the break, Michael Müller equalized to 13: 13, shortly afterwards Müller again scored the 15: 14 – Half-time leadership.

The upward trend continued after changing sides in all team parts. The Foxes ensured clear conditions within a few minutes: With great cheers from the stands and from the Berlin substitute bank, Stipe Mandalinic met for the first Berlin four-goal tour (21: 17). The obvious tension in the Foxes' camp, where much more worked than in run one, gave way to a certain relief.

This, in turn, had a very plausible reason: namely the certainty that the Berliners would be the first to complete their preliminary round group if they decided to win the two group games still outstanding. With the group victory, the foxes would also move safely into the final tournament, which the hall spokesman had advertised so passionately.