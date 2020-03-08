Füchse Berlin narrowly lose top game in the handball Bundesliga

Simon Reich and Hanspeter Brodbeck beat poison and bile from the ranks. At around half past five “sliders! Slider! “- Call through the Max-Schmeling-Halle. It is now well known that managing a game in the handball Bundesliga is not an easy, let alone grateful task. The impartial are always exposed to attempts to exert external influence. What they showed in the duel between the Füchse Berlin and the SG Flensburg-Handewitt, however, justified the expressions of displeasure. DHB) had sent its best district league referees to the top Bundesliga game, which the guests with 35: 33 (15: 15) should decide for themselves. “I bite my lip today and make no comment to the referees,” said a visibly eaten Füchse sports director Stefan Kretzschmar afterwards and admitted: “Even if it is difficult for me.”

The fact that the performance of the referees developed into the subject of various requests was primarily unfortunate and did not do justice to a high-class game. 60 For minutes, everyone involved had shown outstanding handball, packed in an exciting feature film: 9000 Spectators in the sold-out arena experienced an entertaining, eventful from the start Play with mercilessly efficient offensive lines. After a quarter of an hour, the outstanding Jakob Holm met for the first three-goal tour in Berlin this afternoon (8: 5). The master from Flensburg replied in turn and met shortly before the break through Hampus Wanne for 15: 15 – Compensation. “In the decisive moments, we missed making the big points and defeating ourselves with four or five goals,” said Füchse coach Michael Roth, “then it would have been extremely difficult for the Flensburgers.”

Flensburg wins without any goalkeeping effort

It was like that. Both delegations fought a raging battle deep into the final phase – and although Silvio Heinevetter clearly won the private duel with the Flensburg goalkeeper, the guests had the better end.

“Normally you cannot win a game with such goalkeeper statistics as we had,” said SG coach Maik Machulla, “but that was not a normal game today.” The usual rules of a handball game were simply overridden at some point.

At the latest with the hit for 32: 34 Marius Steinhäuser made the final decision one minute before the end. However, the background was also significant: Before the foul that led to the penalty throw, Flensburg's Jim Gottfridson had taken seven steps. As is well known, three are permitted according to the rule book.