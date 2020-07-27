Fructose Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Top Manufacturers listed in Industry are- ACT, Cargill, ADM, DuPont., Galam

Fructose Market 2020 with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The study considers the Fructose Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Fructose Market are:

ACT; Cargill, Incorporated.; ADM; DuPont.; Galam; Ingredion Incorporated.; Ajinomoto ( Singapore ) Pte. Ltd.; Tate & Lyle; BELL CHEM CORP.; Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd; Tereos; DAESANG; Roquette Frères.; Navarest; among other domestic and global players.

On the basis of source, the fructose market is segmented into sugarcane, sugar beet, corn, fruits and vegetables.

Based on product type, the fructose market is segmented into high fructose corn syrup, fructose syrups, and fructose solids. High fructose corn syrup has been further segmented into high fructose corn syrup 42, high fructose corn syrup 55, high fructose corn syrup 65, and high fructose corn syrup 90.

Based on the application, the fructose market is segmented into dairy products, baked goods, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, sports nutrition, drug formulations, and other applications. Dairy products have been segmented into ice cream, flavoured milk, yogurts, and frozen desserts. Baked goods have been further segmented into pastries & muffins, biscuits & cookies, bread, and others. Beverages have been further segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages. Other applications have been further segmented into canned food, condiments, and confectionery.

Based on regions, the Fructose Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Fructose market is expected to reach USD 10.18 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness towards natural ingredients from artificial ingredients will act as a factor for the fructose market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing preferences of low sugar foods, rising awareness among the people regarding the consumption of excessive sugar, increasing applications from beverages manufacturers along with rising demand from various end-use industries are some of the factor that will accelerate the growth of the fructose market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing technical innovation in food processing sector along with rising demand of nutritional snack bar which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the fructose market in the above mentioned forecast period.

