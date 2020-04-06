FRP Bridge Market : Moving Towards Brighter Future|AXION STRUCTURAL INNOVATIONS LLC, B&B FRP MANUFACTURING INC., Bedford Reinforced Plastics,  Creative Pultrusion

The global FRP Bridge Market report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements. This market document is the best option to have most excellent level of market insights and knowhow of the market opportunities into the specific markets. This market analysis report covers a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Chemical and Materials industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this FRP Bridge Market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Global FRP bridge market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 99.8 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are AXION STRUCTURAL INNOVATIONS LLC, B&B FRP MANUFACTURING INC., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Creative Pultrusion, Inc., CTS Bridges Ltd, FiberCore Europe BV, Fiberline Composites A/S, Strongwell Corporation, Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc., Hughes Brothers, Inc., Kenway Composites, Lifespan Structures Ltd, Vectorply Corporation among others.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the FRP Bridge Market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global FRP Bridge Market By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), Resin Type (Vinylester, Polyester)

Manufacturing Process (Pultrusion, Hand Lay-Up), Application (Deck, Girders, Rebars)

By Bridge Type (Vehicular, Pedestrian)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

· FRP material provide superior properties as compared to other alternatives, which acts as a driver in the growth of the market

· Rising demand for FRP material in the manufacturing of decks boosts the market for FRP bridges

Market Restraints:

High cost of carbon fiber used in the production, act as the major restraint for the market

· FRP material possesses sensitivity towards UV radiations, which hampers the demand for this material

