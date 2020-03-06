from-the-sadowa-sports-park-to-the-bundesliga

March 7th is in Oberschöneweide of the year 1920 only a small one Side note. October 1 is more important than when the previously independent location was incorporated into Berlin. On March 7th there is only one soccer game. It is the first on the sports facility on the edge of the Wuhlheide, which was then called Sadowa. It is held on a side course with a career and about 2000 spectators see a 1: 1 between the SC Union Oberschöneweide and the former German master Viktoria 89. At the time, none of the participants had any idea that football was still played at this site – no longer in the Sadowa sports park, but in the An der Alten Försterei stadium.

The 100. The 1st FC Union has to celebrate the anniversary of its sporting home abroad, on Saturday (15. 30 O'clock, live on Sky) the Berliners are guests at SC Freiburg. There too, about 2000 Union fans will support their team and maybe also sing about their stadium, as they did at fervently do every home game. For Union and the Unioners, tradition and origin are important – and both are inextricably linked to the location next to the old forest house.

intermediate stage. This is how Union's venue looks today, soon it will be the next expansion to 37. 000 Give places. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / dpa

That the predecessor club before 100 Landing there for years is more of a coincidence. Industrialization is making Oberschöneweide, like the whole of Berlin, grow steadily, factories are being built, apartments, infrastructure. After Union Oberschöneweide has to give up a venue on the Spree, 1920 will also open the square in the Wattstrasse tenements. Union needs a new home again and leases the site near the forester's lodge.

Inaugural game against the German champions

The main square with a capacity of 10. 000 places will only be several Completed months after the first competitive game in the Sadowa sports park and then inaugurated on August 7 with a friendly game against 1. FC Nürnberg. “Nobody will miss the only game of the German champions against a local team in Berlin” can be read on the announcement posters, as Union chronicler Gerald Karpa reports in the book “Lawn of Passion – The Soccer Fields of Berlin” by Christian Wolter. In front of 7000 viewers subject to Oberschöneweide, the Berlin champion of the season 1919 / 20, the favorite franc 1: 2.

2008 helped more than 2000 Volunteers during the stadium conversion. The old scoreboard was preserved. Photo: Mike Wolff

As a result, the very spartan system at the time was expanded. Resistance to administration and financing problems remain a constant factor. 1921 a barrack is built for the viewers as protection against bad weather, five years later it is rejected the forest administration submits the application for the establishment of a sports casino.

There are new sales stands and a snack bar, but the major renovation work only begins after the foundation of the 1st FC Union in the year 1966. Under the motto “Berlin helps Union” fans also grab the end of the 60 years with the expansion of the stands. A tower will also be built for the stadium announcer and the reporters.

When does the next conversion begin?

This is how it continues, with some temporary and against resistance. 1978 the standing room rows on the forest and Wuhleside are adjusted to the height of the main grandstand. “For the second time in the past few years, the 'Alte Försterei' has been increasing. No wonder, because the attraction of 1. FC Union has increased in Berlin, ”writes the club magazine“ Union-Information ”. 1984 are against Chemistry Leipzig for the first time 22. 000 Spectators in the stadium.

After removal, almost 15. 000 spectators fit more into the stadium than before. But when will it start? Photo: 1. FC Union Berlin eV

Despite all efforts, the stadium is in poor condition. After reunification, there are always plans for far-reaching modernization, but these fail because of the financing concepts. 2000 at least a floodlight system will be installed, the grandstand covered and a tent set up for media and VIPs. The stadium will only be made fit for professional football with the help of more than 2000 with the new building Standing grandstands (2008 / 09) and the grandstand (2012 / 13).

In keeping with the history, the next renovation has long been planned. Actually, the stadium should be ready on time for the current anniversary 37. 000 viewers expanded , so far the association does not even have planning rights. But what are a few seasons waiting at 100 years of football at the old one Forester's?