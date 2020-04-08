from-lifting-the-hips-and-swinging-the-legs

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. The seventh part of the series is about the hip muscles.

In today's exercise, we want to focus primarily on the hip. The hip muscles are a group of skeletal muscles located on and around the hip joint. The hip muscles encompass the hip joint, so to speak. They have a central meaning for walking and standing.

Video 07. 04. 2020, 09: 08 Clock 00: 38 Min. Fitness made easy: How to train your hips properly

In the rough the hip muscles are divided into the inner and outer hip muscles as well as the deep hip muscles. The exercises that we are doing today are suitable for everyone, but especially for seniors.

For our first exercise we need a surface on which you can stand well and stably with one foot can. This can be two, three large and thick books, or a small footstool. We place our pad across a wall at a distance. We stand on one side with one foot on it, the other foot hovers freely next to it. We can lean an arm or elbow against the wall for a better grip.

We support the outside arm in the waist. And now we raise and lower the hips of the floating leg. The support leg is not pushed all the way through to protect the knee. And again: up and down. After ten or twenty repetitions, we change legs.

Important: Shake your leg between the exercises

Please shake your leg between the exercises, especially for seniors it is tiring to stand on one leg for a long time. For a second, slightly modified exercise, we again take the basic position described above. We are not lifting our hips now, but swinging our floating and outstretched leg forward and back. Then we change legs again.

Please perform these exercises slowly and cleanly. You can do them at small intervals with multiple repetitions. A good addition to these two exercises is a third, which we will now explain. To do this, sit on the front third of a chair. Please, so that you do not tilt, but at the same time have some space for the upper body to the rear.

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

Now take a thick book or a filled water bottle between the thighs of the angled legs and hold it by the impression. It is best to grab the chair seat behind your buttocks with your hands. If you are sitting safely, raise your legs at the same time so that the object does not fall. You are welcome to move the pressed upper body back a little.

When doing this exercise, make sure that the strength does not come from the lower back, but from the abdomen and the hips. Put your legs down briefly, then lift them up again. Please choose the number of repetitions according to your constitution. But it can be a bit exhausting.

