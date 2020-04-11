frodeno-collects-200,000-euros-at-home-at-the-ironman

Football Bundesliga: New guidelines for referees

For the referees in the Bundesliga, new guidelines should apply if the game continues be valid. The “Bild” newspaper reported (Saturday) with reference to a secret video conference in which the referees were informed about the measures. According to this, DFB director Heike Ullrich, DFB department head Florian Götte and referee boss Lutz Michael Fröhlich have declared that the ban on whistling games from their own region has been lifted. Instead, the referees should be used even more regionally to minimize travel.

The six-point program also includes a ban on accommodation. The referees must drive the car from home to the stadiums on match day according to “Bild”. All referees should be tested one day before the games. Their use should also be voluntary, no one should be forced to play a game during the Corona crisis. The fixed basic annual salary, which lies between 60 000 and 80 000 Euro should be, they would then ch get all complete. There will therefore be no referee observer in the stadium. In the ghost games that are initially to be expected, the referees are followed and judged from the TV. In addition, plexiglass panes are to be installed in the video cellar. A mask requirement for everyone involved in Cologne is also being considered. The game is currently suspended until 30. April. (dpa)