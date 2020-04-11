World
Frodeno collects 200,000 euros at home at the Ironman
Frodeno creates Ironman at home – About 200 000 Euros in donations
Jan Frodeno made his Ironman at home. The three-time Hawaii champion was allowed around 8: 33: 40 hours on Saturday not only look forward to having also mastered this challenge, but above all about the amount of donations that initially came together. “Sometimes you need crazy ideas,” said Frodeno.
“At the moment it is the big hurdle that I have to face in the coming months see how we as an international community react when the virus is in Africa is spreading. Ethiopia and many other African countries are far from having this developed health system and certainly not the financial resources like we know it in Germany. “
Subotic to the “world” (Saturday)
Concerned about the financial consequences for German football Subotic that the divide between the first and second league is widening. “For one club, the crisis means a broken leg, for another just a mosquito bite. Both clubs suffer damage, but the one that is weaker will be hit harder, ”said the former Borussia Dortmund champion. “It is a sad fact. That moves me as someone who doesn't see themselves as part of the business, but as an athlete and fan. And we haven't talked about the lower leagues of men or women's football, which has developed phenomenally in recent years. “(Dpa)
Waldhof Mannheim:
Seasonal break makes more sense than ghost games
SV Waldhof Mannheim sees a possible financial risk in the possible continuation of the 3rd soccer league without spectators. “Ghost games are a huge financial burden for Mannheim. It would be a better way for us if the season were stopped, ”said Managing Director Markus Kompp of the German Press Agency. On Thursday, the German Football Association, the 3rd League Committee and those responsible for 20 Clubs agreed that the season in the 3rd football league should not be stopped for the time being despite the ongoing Corona crisis and should be played to the end if possible. (dpa)
Football Bundesliga: New guidelines for referees
For the referees in the Bundesliga, new guidelines should apply if the game continues be valid. The “Bild” newspaper reported (Saturday) with reference to a secret video conference in which the referees were informed about the measures. According to this, DFB director Heike Ullrich, DFB department head Florian Götte and referee boss Lutz Michael Fröhlich have declared that the ban on whistling games from their own region has been lifted. Instead, the referees should be used even more regionally to minimize travel.
The six-point program also includes a ban on accommodation. The referees must drive the car from home to the stadiums on match day according to “Bild”. All referees should be tested one day before the games. Their use should also be voluntary, no one should be forced to play a game during the Corona crisis. The fixed basic annual salary, which lies between 60 000 and 80 000 Euro should be, they would then ch get all complete. There will therefore be no referee observer in the stadium. In the ghost games that are initially to be expected, the referees are followed and judged from the TV. In addition, plexiglass panes are to be installed in the video cellar. A mask requirement for everyone involved in Cologne is also being considered. The game is currently suspended until 30. April. (dpa)
Turkmenistan: football season continues – in front of fans
In the authoritarian Turkmenistan in Central Asia, football will soon be back regardless of the corona pandemic be played. The league will be in a week (19 April) continued again, announced the football association of the country. An encounter is scheduled for the first game day after the compulsory break, and the following day there are three.
According to local media reports, fans can come to the games. Officially, there are no corona cases in the country. Mass sporting events have only been held on World Health Day in the past few days.
Turkmenistan is one of the few countries where football is supposed to roll again. In Belarus, despite wide criticism from abroad, the football matches of the national championship continue, also in Tajikistan, Nicaragua and Burundi. (dpa)
Formula 1: Even Renault in short-time work
With the Renault factory team, the fourth Formula 1 racing team already has short-time employees cleverly. The racing department of the French carmaker announced on Friday that this had initially been on April 1 until 31. May applies to the workforce at the Enstone plant in England. Through a program by the British government, all employees can at least 80 Percentage of wages are paid. The salary at management level is also to be reduced to the same extent.
Williams, McLaren and Racing Point had previously taken appropriate measures. Formula 1 rests, like practically all sport around the world, through the coronavirus pandemic. The first nine races were canceled or postponed. A start to the season is planned for early July. The summer break was brought forward and extended to five weeks.
The effects on Formula 1 are not foreseeable, said Renault's motorsport director Cyril Abiteboul. “We must therefore take all the measures available to us to survive this phase of uncertainty and inactivity as well as possible and to protect the entire team that we have built over the past four years.” (dpa)
Playing hockey on inline skates despite Corona: The Steglitzer Red Devils start the online skater hockey academy
It's like in All sports: If you want to get or stay good, you have to stay on the ball, on the racket and on the wheels even in corona times. “Train yourself like a devil and become an online skater hockey player!” Advertise the Red Devils Berlin, they have their club headquarters on Steglitzer Damm, on their brand new Academy website. “Training opportunities are currently rare or not available in Steglitz-Zehlendorf,” writes the club. The idea of the online academy was born so that children, adolescents and adults did not have to give up their sport completely during the Corona period – or could start again with skating hockey at home.
Cologne football professionals also forego salary
As one of the last professional football clubs, 1. FC Köln has now informed players and executives of a waiver of wages in the Corona crisis. “The board, management, trainer team and team have agreed to waive their salary. The department heads also participate. We will save a significant amount, “said CFO Alexander Wehrle to the” Express “(Friday).
The readiness to give up has been signaled to the Bundesliga team for a long time, so there is now an agreement. According to information from the “Express”, the FC will save in the future 20 Percent of salary costs for professionals, coaches, board members and management. The Cologne-based company had previously sent a number of employees on short-time work. (dpa)
Fifa supports member associations financially
The FIFA World Cup wants his 211 Help member associations financially in the Corona crisis. Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced this in a video message released on Friday. For example, the payment of a second installment from Fifa's forward program is to be paid to the national associations ahead of time. Proof of whether 2019 and 2020 the criteria for receiving the money were met, does not apply. The committee responsible still has to agree.
At the FIF Congress in June 2019 in Paris it had been announced that until 2022 1,75 Billions of dollars flow through the forward program to the member associations and six confederations. Football should be promoted via the program, it says in a description on the FIFA website.
In his video message to the member associations, Infantino said that within FIFA is already advising on the financial consequences for football as a whole. “You can rest assured that we are on the spot and that we will find solutions together,” promised the 50 years old Swiss. “We won't leave you alone. The world will know where the money is going and, what is equally important, why the money is going there. ” (dpa)
French tennis association helps 35 Million Euros
With a multi-million dollar aid program, the French tennis association wants to help professionals with financial problems in the coronavirus crisis. The program comprises a total of 35 million euros and should benefit not only tennis professionals but also clubs, coaches, officials and tournament directors, the association said on Friday with. Details should be on 15 . May be announced. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all WTA and ATP tournaments are up to at least 13. Suspended July. (dpa)
Formula E: New cars only next season
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E postpones the introduction of the new auto generation . The so-called Gen2 EVO models should have been used from next season. As the fully electric racing series and the world motorsport association Fia announced, the introduction will now be based on the season 2021 / 22 postponed. This is to keep the costs for the teams low for the time being.
Formula E has its season in view of the coronavirus crisis 2019 / 2020 initially suspended. They will “start again with full energy as soon as the ongoing health crisis and the spread of Covid – 19 has subsided, ”said Formula E founder Alejandro Agag. In Germany there is a race on 21. Planned June in Berlin. (dpa)
Lauterbach against Bundesliga start in May
A Bundesliga start in May can be the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is currently not introducing. Lauterbach told the news magazine “Spiegel” that he was “very skeptical that by May we will have a waterproof system that is coordinated with the municipalities”. He also sees the danger of a lack of social acceptance for a special way in professional football. “We are then quickly in a situation in which it is argued that an extra sausage is fried for football because the politicians fear the anger of the fans,” warned Lauterbach.
Lauterbach holds the plans of the DFL to possibly continue the league on May 9 with ghost games for irresponsible, because this would mean a very high medical and logistical effort. For example, 20. 000 Corona tests should be carried out on all participants until the end of the season. “The question is whether this is the best use of the tight tests for the luxury football,” said Lauterbach.
Ghost games existential for third and fourth division teams
The former Bundesliga club Rot-Weiss Essen is also fighting for the Corona crisis To survive. “Without knowing how and when things will go on, we won't last a long time without home games either. This crisis is therefore a threat to RWE's existence, “said club boss Marcus Uhlig in the” Sportbuzzer “interview (Friday).
As for almost all clubs below the 2nd Bundesliga, games are also without for the current fourth division Spectators not an option. “Ghost games would bring a number of third and fourth division teams into financial ruin relatively soon,” said Uhlig. If the season were to continue with so-called ghost games, the costs would rise again if there were still insufficient earnings.
“Unlike the clubs of the two federal leagues, the economic one TV League pillar is not particularly relevant in League 3 and not relevant at all in League 4, which means that ghost games would not be of any advantage to us, ”said Uhlig. However, should the season be stopped, the district club also reckons with reimbursement from season ticket holders and sponsors. “In total, up to 2.5 million euros are on fire due to a lack of income and possible reclaims in the worst case,” said Uhlig. (dpa)
Union President warns against premature Bundesliga start
Dirk Zingler does not want to disconnect from “social perception”. Midfielder Yunus Malli is in quarantine. More on the blog.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Gisdol would like more exchange
Markus Gisdol from Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln has encouraged football coaches to exchange experiences in order to cope with the unusual training conditions during the corona-related league break. “Of course, there are no corona-compliant training forms in the training books. Suddenly you have to pay attention to distances, the players must not touch each other, there must be no duels, ”said Gisdol in an interview published by the club. “Therefore, all trainers should actually throw their training ideas together quickly. So that you can implement them nationwide, even in the amateur sector. ”
Cologne residents have been training in small groups since Monday. “We are grateful that we can train again at all. But that doesn't have much to do with normal training at competition level, ”said Gisdol. His professionals would have kept themselves well in home training, said the 50 – year-olds. “Our players are exemplary,” he said: “It feels like a short summer break. We don't have the toughness yet, but we haven't lost that much either. ”(Dpa)
Bundesliga start on May 9th more realistic than on May 2nd
The tendency for a continuation of the football season in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga goes according to “Bild” information on May 9th. This appointment is DFB representatives are said to be more likely than a start on May 2 in one Said video session on Thursday. A decision is not yet hit, it said.
Responsible for scheduling the match days in the the two highest German leagues is the German Football League anyway (DFL). The video session was primarily about the 3rd division, for which the German Football Association (DFB) is responsible. The 3rd league is considering, on 16. May continue their season.
The “picture” quoted one DFB spokesman: “The DFB is planning with the 3rd division and the Women's Bundesliga also on the DFL and their models for the game operation of the Federal leagues. At the moment, however, these are only business games by many external factors are dependent. ”
The federal leagues operate their games until at least 30. April interrupted. The goal is the season until 30. Complete June – a continuation would be indefinite only possible with ghost games without spectators in the stadium. (dpa)
World rowing championship canceled
The for August 2020 planned World Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia have been canceled and will not be made up for. This was shared by the World Association Fisa on Thursday evening with. The reason for this is the rapid spreading global corona pandemic. Taking into account the recent on 2021 published Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo the Fisa work of proposals for a restructured competition calendar for 2021. The World Cup in Bled from 16 . to 23. August 2020 occur.
Before that was already the EM in Poznan has been postponed due to the Corona crisis. The originally from June 5th to 7th 2020 planned regatta is now scheduled for September or October occur. The three World Cups in Sabaudia (10. to 12. April), Varese (1st to May 3) and Lucerne (22. to 24. May) were canceled. (dpa)
NBA stars receive full salary despite game break
The players of the North American professional basketball league NBA should despite the season break due to the Corona Pandemic until 15 . April get her full salary. This comes from a letter from the league to the teams, which is available to the US news agency Associated Press. The league and the players' association have been discussing the status of salaries during the interruption for some time.
The NBA had on 11. March was the first major US league to stop playing due to the Corona crisis. Until 15. April should have ended the regular season, the playoffs should have started three days later. Before May, according to NBA boss Adam Silver, there will be no decision on whether to continue or cancel the season. (dpa)
DFB President Keller calculates with bankruptcies in professional football
DFB boss Fritz Keller fears dramatic consequences for professional football due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I don't think that after the Corona crisis, the landscape of football will be the same as it is today,” the President of the German Football Association told TV broadcaster Phoenix on Thursday. “We will miss some, and I think the longer it goes, the more bankruptcies we will have in professional football.”
Due to the cessation of play many clubs in the 2nd Bundesliga and 3rd League, but also some first division clubs are threatened in their existence. But many clubs up to the district class are also at risk.
In the afternoon, Keller made a clear appeal to politicians. “Sport will help the community to return to normal after the crisis, but we need support,” wrote Keller in an open letter published on the DFB website. “Especially in such a crisis, nobody should fail because of bureaucracy issues, such as the type of organization the club has chosen. It is essential that the official help can be used by the clubs as quickly and as simply as possible. “
The” often as rich depicted DFB “itself cannot provide the financial help. “For two reasons. Firstly, the DFB must not compensate for loss of income from clubs through grants or loans, ”wrote Keller. “Second: The DFB would not have the resources to meet the needs for 25 000 Clubs actually adequately covered. But we do what our task as an umbrella organization is: We strive to relieve our clubs as much as possible, to advise them and to offer flexible options for action. ”(Dpa)
New venues for EM 2021?
At the European Football Championship postponed due to the Corona crisis 2021 there could be new venues according to the Russian representation. “Should any city fail, there are only a few options left,” said Alexei Sorokin of the Russian organization team of the Tass agency on Thursday.
Either new venues would be selected or games would be distributed to the other cities. “The second option is less time-consuming,” said Sorokin, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the European Football Union Uefa.
According to Sorokin, a decision should end April fall. “At the 30. April everything will be clear when we know which of the host cities will continue to organize the EM games and which ones to withdraw from. ”
The EM, the originally from 12. June to 12. July should have been played, was due to the coronavirus pandemic on summer 2021 has been relocated. To celebrate the 60. Anniversary of the first EM 1960 the tournament should be considered Pan-Europe event will take place in twelve countries. In addition to Munich, Rome, Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao, Dublin and Budapest are planned as hosts. However, some venues may not be able to meet their obligations due to the corona consequences.
A withdrawal is not an issue for Russia so far. In St. Petersburg, three group games and a quarter-finals are planned for the time being. “Russia is ready to talk about possible support (for other countries),” said Sorokin.
Russia had already dealt with the move Proposed to host the EM as the sole replacement host. The country has experience with such major events: In summer 2018 Russia hosted the World Cup. (dpa)
European Basketball Championship postponed with planned final round in Berlin
The basketball European championship takes place with the planned final tournament in Berlin in the course of the Olympic relocation in the Corona crisis a year later in late summer 2022 instead of. The world association Fiba said after a decision of his Executive committees on Thursday with. The EM should be in the period between the 1. and 18. September rise. So far the continental tournament was from 2nd to 19 . September 2021 planned. A preliminary round of the EM is planned in Cologne, as another The host countries in the group phase are Georgia, Italy and the Czech Republic
Germany remain host, confirmed Ingo Weiss, President of the German Basketball Association of the German Press Agency. “It is the right decision of Fiba, the EM on 2022 because the Calendar in the year 2021 is very, very full, “said Weiss, who is also treasurer of the world association. “From our point of view, this is a much better date because we are a year before the World Cup and there are definitely the strongest Teams will see. ”After the decision of Fiba stand for the Host countries are now talking to the cities and hall operators
The transfer had become necessary because the international Olympic Committee to host the Tokyo Summer Games by one year from 23. July to 8 August 2021. This also changes the dates for the qualifying tournaments of basketball players: these should now be in time from 22. June to July 4 2021 take place, the exact time is still open . Originally, the team of national coach Henrik Rödl should do this at the end of June Year in Split to play for the last chance on the Tokyo ticket. (dpa)