fritz-keller-has-exposed-himself

There is a man who tackles it. One who cleans up the shop and breaks up the outdated, encrusted structures. One who finally tackles the uncomfortable topics and long overdue reforms. A woman sponsor too. With this picture, Fritz Keller had set off as the new president of the German Football Association (DFB).

Five months later, it is slowly becoming clear how much of it can be held. To start with: Not that much. At the latest with his appearance in the ZDF sports studio on Saturday evening, Keller has revealed himself – if not disqualified himself. Then he caught on with groundbreaking insights like the fact that women enjoy football. With further Vishivashi statements that his overwhelmed predecessors could not have formulated much worse. And, with all due respect, also with wrong and trivializing words.

“Racism has existed longer in the Netherlands and England than in Germany”

Auf When asked why there is no reporting app for racism incidents in the Bundesliga, unlike in other countries, he actually answered: “Racism has been around in the Netherlands and England for longer than in Germany.” Probably Keller was in the 80 he and 90 years never in a German football stadium if he did not hear the racist abuse there.

And how would you like Mr. Keller make the DFB more specifically female? “Enter clubs, get involved and then I'm sure all doors are open to you.” Ah yes. Keller only found very clear words when it came to insulting Dietmar Hopp.

Otherwise, the DFB president appeared unprepared, agile throughout the conversation and remained far too vague. In short: he looked like his association. At the moment it is not possible to clarify whether he canceled the planned revolution or was simply swallowed up by the system. In any case, it is incomprehensible, after all the inaugural euphoria.

Most of those who have worked with Fritz Keller for a long time describe him as an authentic, personable, hard-working person. So far, however, his management skills have not shown much in public. After the embarrassing appearance on Twitter, someone wrote: “Worse suspicion: The DFB is still run like a bowling club.” Unfortunately, this is obviously an insult – for all well-run bowling clubs.