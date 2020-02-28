Friday evening against Düsseldorf and the old, (new?) Goalkeeper

Possible treatment

In the past, students were simply taken out of the class and athletes from training , Today, people are trying to reintegrate those affected more quickly, says Vajkoczy. Jörg von Ameln, DEL game manager, talks about his experiences. A few years ago, you would not have known exactly how to deal with it. Much more is being done today, and neurological testing is carried out in advance of a season. The disciplinary system has also changed. “The penalties have been significantly tightened up. We also talked to the players about this and the new generation has also increased respect for one another. But: There will still be injuries of this kind.”