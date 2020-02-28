World
Friday evening against Düsseldorf and the old, (new?) Goalkeeper
Does Mathias Niederberger move to Berlin?
On the Asked whether he would like to have the current DEG goalkeeper in his team next season, polar bear trainer Serge Aubin answered evasively yesterday. “I am satisfied with what I have.” Only hours later there are reports that Niederberger is actually returning to the Berliners for the coming season. With that, the polar bears would finally have an undisputed goalkeeper between the posts. However, the change is not yet official, DEG denied corresponding news on Friday. It would also be strange to blast things like that out before the game against the possibly future employer. We still link to articles from the Rheinische Post and the picture colleague Jörg Lubrich.
Mathias Niederberger to Berlin: DEG loses the best goalkeeper in the league National goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger leaves DEG in the direction of the federal capital. The transfer comes as no surprise, but the timing in the crucial phase of the fight for play-off spots is extremely bad. On Friday evening at 19. 30 o'clock guest the Düsseldorfer EG in the German Ice Hockey League in Berlin.
Mathias Niederberger before moving to Berlin Article by: JÖRG LUBRICH published on With this guy in the box, master dreams could blossom again in Berlin in the future. As BILD found out exclusively, the best German ice hockey goalkeeper, Mathias Niederberger (27), signed for the next two years with the polar bears, the seven-time DEL champion.
Today is Spieltach! There were three matches #EBBvsDEG in the #season 1920 already, twice red and yellow won, only once blue, red and white. We want the main round series compensation! #ebb PS: On March 7th 2020 to the #EBBMeetandJeep in the Jeep City Store in Charlottenburg!
What we have learned today
Is here again in the detailed summary.
Every tenth injury in ice hockey is a concussion. At some point practically every professional gets hit on the head. At Eisbären Berlin they know this from their own experience. The long-time captain Stefan Ustorf, for example, had to end his career after several concussions and still suffers from the consequences today.
Exciting topic
And hopefully one that in the future will not only be taken more seriously in ice hockey becomes.
If you break your leg or arm, you can see that. It's different with concussion. Sure, as an athlete you always want to play. Today, however, awareness is higher and this is also specified by the clubs.
Polar Bear Captain André Rankel
Just three minutes
Then you already have a result. Certain parameters are used as a basis.
The test app for concussions
“The app is not a diagnostic app. Aim is that a doctor at least knows that there could be something, “says Dr. Axel Gänsslen, the campaign “Protect your head!” initiated. As a team doctor at Grizzlys Wolfsburg, he naturally knows what is important in ice hockey. And now the app is presented live. Natalie Kühn is the test object.
What does the insurance company say?
Natalie Kühn from the statutory accident insurance (VBG) names interesting ones Numbers. On average, every player from the four major leagues (football, ice hockey, handball, basketball) is injured two and a half times per season. The risk is significantly higher for athletes with previous illnesses.
Possible treatment
In the past, students were simply taken out of the class and athletes from training , Today, people are trying to reintegrate those affected more quickly, says Vajkoczy. Jörg von Ameln, DEL game manager, talks about his experiences. A few years ago, you would not have known exactly how to deal with it. Much more is being done today, and neurological testing is carried out in advance of a season. The disciplinary system has also changed. “The penalties have been significantly tightened up. We also talked to the players about this and the new generation has also increased respect for one another. But: There will still be injuries of this kind.”
Concussion: “Not a nice thing”
Now André Rankel speaks. “I also had a concussion. It is important that you have people afterwards who tell you to take three steps less.” Officially, however, only cases are reported after which there have been neurological findings. The number of unreported cases is therefore much higher. Prof. Dr. Peter Vajkoczy speaks of the fact that in ice hockey “after 1000 There are two concussions in athletes on average. That's an astonishingly high number. “
Protect your head!
An increasingly important topic in sport and that's what it's about here , Sven Felski starts and tells that before 20 years ago it was completely different: “You took a tablet and after three days you had to go again.” Today there is much greater awareness of concussions. “The smallest symptoms have to be recognized and medical treatment is immediately necessary after a critical situation.”
Welli goes on today
Concussions are a big topic, especially in ice hockey , There is something new today, more precisely a new app that should make it easier to diagnose head injuries. And that will be presented in the old Vip room of the Corrugated Iron Palace.
What the polar bear trainer says before the DEG game
Great support today for the polar bear training in the Corrugated Iron Palace.
DEG in top form
After victories in Mannheim and Munich, the chest is wide with the coming one Polar Bear opponents. Perhaps that's why, from a Berlin perspective, it wouldn't be so bad to avoid Düsseldorf in the quarter-finals. A win on Friday would be very helpful, because it could keep the chances for third place alive and DEG also runs the risk of still being swallowed from behind. If a polar bear is defeated, a quarter-final duel between Berlin and Düsseldorf is very likely. It would then only be possible to play the home advantage in the remaining games.