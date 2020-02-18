french-want-to-defy-china-with-billion-dollar-deal

Alstom wants to take over the train division of the Canadian competitor Bombardier. For this, a price in the range of 5.8 billion euros to 6.2 billion euros should be paid, as Alstom announced on Monday evening at Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine near Paris. A corresponding declaration of intent (“Memorandum of Understanding”) had been signed.

This means that a new association is paving the way for large train manufacturers out of necessity. However, the takeover could face opposition from the antitrust authorities. TGV manufacturer Alstom had failed just a year ago due to concerns raised by the EU Competition Commission when it tried to merge with Siemens Mobility.

Bombardier is in crisis. Its train division is based in Berlin and employs thousands of people in Germany. The transaction would therefore also be of great importance for Germany. Of the total 40 650 employees who, according to the company, last worked in 60 have worked in different countries, according to trade union information, around 6500 permanent employees in Germany.

In addition there are around 1100 Temporary workers. The largest locations are Hennigsdorf, Görlitz and Bautzen. Several hundred people are also employed in Mannheim, Kassel and Siegen. Smaller locations also form Braunschweig and Frankfurt.

Future sales of around 15, 5 billion

With the takeover, Alstom will increase its order backlog to 75 billion euros and will generate sales of around 15, 5 billion, it said. Alstom plans to pay the purchase price, which will be determined when the transaction is completed, in cash and shares. Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said Bombardier Transportation would offer Alstom an additional geographical and industrial presence in growing markets as well as additional technological platforms the attempt to merge with the train division of Siemens failed. Siemens and Alstom wanted to merge in the rail sector in order to be better positioned in global competition. The two heavyweights primarily targeted the world's largest train manufacturer from China, CRRC.

Bombardier is badly financially stricken

So far, Alstom and Bombardier in many areas. For example, Alstom builds the well-known French TGV high-speed trains, regional trains, metros and trams, but also offers technical solutions for rail and signal technology. Bombardier is in business with its Zefiro high-speed trains in China and Italy. Rail and signaling technology, regional trains as well as subways and trams also come from the Canadian-German manufacturer, who also works on the ICE trains from Siemens.

There has recently been trouble with the new Intercity trains from Bombardier. Deutsche Bahn announced at the end of January that it would not accept 25 copies due to technical defects. There were also production defects with the flagship ICE 4, Siemens also referred to Bombardier in the error.

Bombardier is financially badly hit. To get some money, the group already got out last week on the Airbus A 220 short and medium-haul jet built together with Airbus. The Canadians had developed the aircraft under the name Bombardier C-Series for more than $ 6 billion, but had raised themselves financially. The Bombardier leadership was looking for other ways to clear the group's debt mountain. Overall, the Montreal-based parent company Bombardier has more than 68 000 employees , (AP)