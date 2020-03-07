“freiburg-bought-us-the-cutting-today”

Urs Fischer: “ If I have the 90 minutes, it was a deserved win. I think it was not the better team that won today, but the one that wanted it more. Freiburg was a bit more aggressive, a bit disgusting They were present with two standards, they were there. In these situations they showed the final consequence – we didn't. Then you have to admit to yourself: if we don't move to the limit, it will simply be difficult. “

Christian Streich: “ It was already the case that one saw has that we didn't want to be boiled down as much as in the last two games in terms of power. (…) I think it's a deserved one Victory. We have prevailed very often in the duels. “