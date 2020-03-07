World
“Freiburg bought us the cutting today”
The 1st FC Union does not take anything from Freiburg apart from many worries about standard situations. More on that tomorrow. For today we say in good Baden: Alla goodbye! Stay sporty.
Urs Fischer: “ If I have the 90 minutes, it was a deserved win. I think it was not the better team that won today, but the one that wanted it more. Freiburg was a bit more aggressive, a bit disgusting They were present with two standards, they were there. In these situations they showed the final consequence – we didn't. Then you have to admit to yourself: if we don't move to the limit, it will simply be difficult. “
Christian Streich: “ It was already the case that one saw has that we didn't want to be boiled down as much as in the last two games in terms of power. (…) I think it's a deserved one Victory. We have prevailed very often in the duels. “
God gave me a good foot. Everyone knows that fun aside that Freiburg is very, very good at standards. We haven't trained any standards this week.
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo at “Sky”
Annoying defeat. We approved many standards today and did not defend them well. That is too much, we have also conceded goals in the last games at Standards. We have to improve again. We are still optimistic about the tasks ahead.
Union midfielder Christian Gentner at “Sky”
Unfortunately it wasn't enough today, it is extremely bitter. Freiburg bought us the cutting today, won the crucial balls. You made it clever. And if you concede three goals away, it will be difficult.
Union defender Keven Schlotterbeck at “Sky”
Hopp Du Windhorst
SC fans
final whistle: 3: 1 for Freiburg
yellow-red for Friedrich
Very unfortunate story for Union. Friedrich loses the ball and then unintentionally kicks Grifo in the heels. But with that he prevents a possible Freiburg counterattack and so he sees yellow – it's his second. He will be missing against Bayern on the next matchday.
Andersson just over
After a pass from Polter to Ingvartsen Andersson comes to the shot, but misses the short corner.
Last change Union: Sheraldo Becker for Neven Subotic
3: 1 Freiburg
Again, it's a standard. After a free kick flank Robin Koch prevails against Christopher Trimmel and overcomes Rafal Gikiewicz with a header from a short distance. With around ten minutes remaining, that should be the decision.
Now the brother duel
Nico Schlotterbeck comes to Freiburg for the injured Günter.
yellow for Ingvartsen
Tactical foul on Günter.
72. Marcus Ingvartsen for Yunus Malli
Freiburg is waiting
Freiburg is now very low and lets Union do it first.
Sallai has finished work, Höler is coming
Offside gate Freiburg
Freiburg cheered the 3-1 by Sallai, but the Hungarian was offside. Right decision, it remains 2: 1.
There is the connection hit!
Everyone should know this combination in the Bundesliga, but knowing and preventing are two different things. After a corner from Christopher Trimmel, Sebastian Andersson asserts himself well in the center and heads. Only 1: 2 and half an hour to play.