Freiburg and California issue curfews
The number of infected people is currently rising much faster than in Italy
The number of people infected with the coronavirus is apparently rising much faster in Germany than in Italy. Within a day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted with 2800 new cases a drastic increase by more than a third on almost 11. 00 0.
The number of infections in Italy, where there are now more people to Covid – 19 died than in China, is in absolute numbers with good 41. 00 0 cases higher than in Germany. The increase here was but “only” 15 percent – of 35. 713 cases on Wednesday.
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday evening: “ We have an exponential course, so a very, very strong increase. That was also to be expected. The numbers are probably also higher than we see in the statistics. ”
To test significantly more people, but is not feasible. “We cannot and do not succeed in testing hundreds of thousands of German citizens every day.”
There are different numbers about the cases of infection in Germany – those of the RKI are always somewhat lower at first, since only the number of cases transmitted electronically by the health authorities is reported here. The RKI recently declared that there was a delay in reporting compared to the figures published by the federal states.
From more than 13. 900 infections goes the German press -Agentur today in its evaluation, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states. The numbers also coincide with those of Johns Hopkins University. This gives for Germany as of Thursday almost 14. 500 Infected. (dpa / Reuters / Tsp)
VW subsidiary Bentley closes plant for four weeks
The British Volkswagen -Luxury brand closes its UK plant for the next four weeks due to the coronavirus crisis. This serves the protection of the health of the employees and is a reaction to the restrictions and the falling demand in the wake of the pandemic, Bentley said on Thursday evening. The factory is said to be on 20 . Open again April, CEO Adrian Hallmark told Reuters. Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that the most German and European plants initially shut down for two to three weeks , because it is foreseeable that the supply chains would break next week due to the virus spread. Bentley had only returned to profit last year. (Reuters)
Minister of Labor Heil postpones planned regulations
Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil postpones legislative projects such as the regulation of fixed-term employment contracts and the Supply Chain Act . The preparations for this continued, but other tasks are currently more urgent, the SPD politician told the magazine “WirtschaftsWoche”. (Reuters)
Brazil prohibits Europeans from entering the country
Brazil is leaving travelers because of the Corona crisis from Europe and several countries in the Asia-Pacific region no longer in the country. The regulation applies to 30 Days , the government announced on Thursday. Citizens of the EU, Great Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Malaysia are affected.
Only those in Brazil has his residence , works there or family reasons , may enter according to the information. In the fight against the further spread of the corona virus, the government had previously closed its national borders for the next for two weeks .
Only the The border to Uruguay was excluded , it should be decided at a later date. On Tuesday, the country had already partially closed its borders with Venezuela.
So far in Brazil 621 Infection cases reported, six people died of Covid lung disease – 19. (AFP)
Traffic jam on the highway to Poland dissolves
The days long kilometers Truck traffic jam on the highway 11 near Pomellen (Vorpommern-Greifswald) has dissolved . As a spokesman for the federal police said on Friday, the Polish border guards have their controls, as announced by the government in Warsaw , significantly loosened . This was temporarily up to 50 Kilometers long backlog of trucks that reached far into Brandenburg, dismantled in the early morning. Poland introduced the controls, which included fever measurement, on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The control also included the Completing questionnaires , which was also discontinued. This caused huge traffic jams along the entire German-Polish border. On the A 12 East of Berlin, a driver was killed in a rear-end collision on Thursday at the end of the traffic jam between Storkow and Fürstenwalde (Oder-Spree). He had hit his vehicle. Three trucks were involved in the accident and another truck driver was seriously injured. (dpa)
Spain orders closure of all hotels
The Spanish government has ordered the temporary closure of all hotels in the country due to the coronavirus crisis. In the course of the curfew imposed at the weekend, other tourist accommodations such as pensions or Campsites close their gates, as emerged from a regulation of the Ministry of Health.
The houses now have a maximum of seven days . Only security and maintenance personnel may stay.
Only exceptions are made those quarters in which people are housed for a longer period of time or live permanently – provided that they have the necessary infrastructure to protect and isolate people. (dpa)
California governor imposed curfew
California Governor Gavin Newsom has called on the entire West Coast state population to stay at home. The curfew for just under 40 Millions of people should come into effect on Friday night, Newsom announced on Thursday evening (local time). California is the first country in the United States to issue such a wide-ranging requirement to combat the spread of the corona virus. Previously, these restrictions had already applied to several districts in the San Francisco area.
Necessary government agencies, service facilities and essential businesses, including Grocery stores and pharmacies, but should remain open Newsom said. Restaurants can continue to deliver food. Californians are also allowed to go for a walk , but they have to keep their distance from each other on the street. (dpa)
Finance Minister proposes state participation to large corporations before
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz also wants to help large corporations like Lufthansa with a temporary government participation if necessary. The federal government guarantees liquidity for companies through the KfW programs , says the SPD politician on Thursday evening on ZDF. “I suggested that we also supplement this with programs where we can then help with equity capital, meaning that we also temporarily participate in such companies if they find it meaningful and helpful.” This is currently being developed in the federal government. (Reuters)
Trump says participation in G-7 summit from
US President Donald Trump canceled the G7 summit at Camp David in June as a personal meeting. Instead, the White House said there should only be a video conference of the heads of state and government of the seven leading industrialized countries. (Reuters)
Freiburg issues restricted curfew
The city Freiburg issues because of the corona pandemic
a curfew for larger groups . A so-called entry ban for
public places is scheduled for this Saturday to April 3, apply as the city
on Thursday evening announced. This is not a general
curfew, like a spokeswoman said. Who wants to stay outside
should do this alone, as a couple or with people who lived in their own household
. You can also continue to go to work or to the doctor and
Buy food. With the measure, the city wants to curb the spread of the
virus . The reason for this is the dramatic situation of the neighboring French
Region Grand-Est.
According to the new ban, public places may not
more be entered in larger groups. The house or apartment should only
still to be left for urgent matters. From all other people
there is a minimum distance of 1, 50 meters. No more people should gather in parks and
green areas. But you could go about
through Freiburg jogging, said the
City Spokeswoman.
“We are aware that this serious decision
d actual restrictions on the life of Freiburg citizens will have
will , Said Mayor Martin Horn (independent). “But according to the
the current status must protect the population take precedence over all other considerations
. “
Almost a week ago, the city Freiburg and the neighboring districts carrying out
of all events from 50 Participants until 20. April prohibited. But
again and again people would not have followed this general decree and
your contacts to others not restricted the city announced. Especially with
the spring-like temperatures, many citizens spent their free time in
outdoors in public places, in parks and green areas. The recommended
distance between people is often not kept . In such
encounters, there is a significant risk that the coronavirus transferred
. “And the number of infected people increases every day.”
“Better a clear
Cut for a short time, as a delay over weeks and months, “ said
Mayor Horn. “It is time to act clearly.” (Dpa)
An impressive animation of the spread of the corona virus in Austria:
How the #Corona virus spreads in # Austria – data from the first cases on 26. February to yesterday, 18. March. Pay attention to the clusters in Tyrol, before with their population. Also the rapid #COVID ー 19 Spread from 12. March. #Corona crisis https://t.co/n7EKvRn6QV
– Philipp NP on Twitter (@botic) https://twitter.com/botic/status/1240742254559604739
Thanks from Italy to Jens Spahn
From Minister of Health to Minister of Health: Italy's Roberto Speranza thanks for the delivery of medical materials that has arrived in Italy today. “We will not forget that,” writes the man, whose last name means hope.
Caution, fraudsters in protective suits!
The police in Lower Saxony's Nienburg district warns of wrong employees of the health department. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief announced on Thursday that they were trying to gain access to houses and apartments with protective suits and face masks.
The office warned against admitting these people. Citizens were also asked to warn acquaintances – especially older people – about the fraudsters. (dpa)
Dutch “Corona- Minister “resigns after fainting
The Dutch Minister for Medical Care, Bruno Bruins , resigned after a weakness. The politician responsible for coordinating the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was, at his request, “honored” to be dismissed from service by King Willem-Alexander , the Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday.
The 56 – Corona Minister ”collapsed during a parliamentary debate on combating the pandemic, according to the ANP. He passed out after weeks of hard work , he later said.
The tasks Bruins are temporarily taken over by the Deputy Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, who is also Minister for Public Health, Public Welfare and Sport. (dpa / Reuters)
Italy has the most corona deaths worldwide
The number of deaths in Italy in the past 24 hours at 427 in total 3405 increased, as the authorities say. The country has more corona deaths than China, where the epidemic broke out. The day before were in Italy 475 People died from the viral disease. China records total 3245 dead by the pathogen. The number of infections in Italy rose by just under 15 percent on 41. 035. 2498 People were in the intensive care unit.
Europe-wide the number of registered infections rose to more than 100. 00 0.
Italy had just almost a month ago – on 22. February – the first two fatalities registered by the novel corona virus. Since then the numbers have been increasing steadily, the peak of the crisis has not yet been reached.
Army trucks delivered further coffins to the particularly affected city of Bergamo in the north of the country on Thursday. There you will find the funerals at a distance of 30 minutes instead of contagion among the mourners to avoid. Funeral directors with protective masks and protective suits bring the coffins to the graves.
Already 13 Doctors in Italy died
According to the Italian news agency Ansa, two other doctors died in the nearby town of Como from the coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19. This increased the number of fatalities among medical professionals 13.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on the Italians to act with “reason and extreme caution” in the face of the virus . The government plans to extend the curfew and the closure of schools and most businesses. Even a ban on outdoor leisure activities such as jogging or walking is being considered.
Also in the neighboring country France there is an extension of the curfew. The authorities have since registered more than 9100 infections and 264 deaths . The health authorities expect a possible turnaround only in “two to four weeks”. All Mediterranean beaches were closed.
A drastic increase in deaths also registered on Thursday Spain : There the number rose of the dead by the corona virus within 24 hours around nearly 30 percent on 767.
The number of registered coronavirus infections in Europe rose until Thursday evening 100. 470, more than 41. 00 0 of them in Italy. According to the authorities, at least Europe-wide died 4752 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19. The actual number of infections is likely to be much higher, since in many countries only seriously ill people are now tested . (AFP / Reuters)
SWR report: On Sunday Merkel advises the Prime Minister about curfews
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers want to discuss curfews in the Corona crisis this Sunday after a media report . The SWR reported this on Thursday, citing Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens).
Since Thursday people have been allowed to go to Mitterteich in Bavaria and two other places only in exceptional cases on the streets – while elsewhere in Germany people are always sitting in groups in parks . Several prime ministers had recently emphasized that things could not go on like this.
Bavaria's state chief Markus Söder (CSU) threatened with a curfew for the entire state: “If many people do not restrict themselves voluntarily, then in the end only the Bavarian curfew will remain as the only instrument to react to it. ” For three locations in Bavaria there are already corresponding bans.
Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also promised tougher requirements . If citizens do not fundamentally change their behavior, an exit ban will probably come.
The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) also holds a “quick and hard curfew” even across Germany for possibly inevitable. “We have to show strictness to protect the entire population, especially to protect our old and sick,” he told the Funke media group.
Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) made it clear that such a ban could be decided quickly. (dpa)
To relieve networks : Netflix throttles amounts of data as requested by the EU
Netflix will initially limit the amounts of data in its video streaming service in Europe For 30 throttle days, to relieve the networks in the coronavirus crisis. The market leader responded to a call from EU Commissioner Thierry Breton on Thursday. Netflix users should still get a “good quality” service, the US company said. According to the company's assessment, however, the move will 25 Percent less traffic. Breton welcomed the courtesy.
The European Commissioner had spoken to Netflix boss Reed Hastings on Thursday for the second day in a row. The day before, Breton had suggested, among other things, that the image quality be automatically reduced from HD to standard resolution when the workload was high. (dpa)
Crisis culture program proposal for tonight
Necessity also makes creative artists inventive , and everyone can benefit from it: Within a few days, the live streaming of cultural events from living rooms into the The world has become an extremely edifying reality.
Today: First the Online event by Hasnain Kazim and Hatice Akyün . Then: Saša Stanišić.
It starts in three hours: um 19. 30 Clock! I'm usually not excited about readings and lectures, but here and now. I am very happy and hope that everything works! Here it goes along: https://t.co/9ZWdNChRUp
– Hasnain kazim on twitter (@hasnainkazim) https://twitter.com/HasnainKazim/status/1240660282843770880
Tonight at 21: 00 I read live on https://t.co/djNlC3tb8v about 30 – 45 minutes. I have set up a moneypool here: https://t.co/sj09 sJdNKk Would be nice if many participated. The money goes 50: 50 to @_Seebruecke_ and @nothilfe and I put something on it myself. https://t.co/2Mffz3G24 q
– Saša Stanišić on Twitter (@sasa_s) https://twitter.com/sasa_s/status/1240606190289268737
Too little protective equipment: State wants to help
To the health system for the increasing number of Covid – 19 – cases to be prepared, state-organized replenishment of protective material is now underway . Ten million urgently needed respiratory masks are to be distributed to medical practices and hospitals, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
The last emergency calls came across the Republic medical facilities because of a shortage of protective equipment . Masks, glasses and special suits are absolutely necessary so that the personnel do not get infected and fail longer. The ten million masks procured by the federal government should now be distributed where there is a great need: in practices and clinics, places for test smears, but also nursing facilities.
Further major deliveries should be made consequences. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has 650 million euros approved for the procurement of protective clothing and material for intensive care . Practices and clinics should continue to buy themselves. But that is not easy, the material is scarce worldwide. In Bavaria medium-sized companies should start producing respiratory masks at the latest next week.
went wrong now seven tons of relief supplies including devices for artificial respiration from Germany to Italy. The EU partner is particularly suffering. (dpa)
Virologist Drosten: If everyone joins in, we can still avoid curfews
“If everyone in the population understands that you just don’t go out in public, even if you don’t get caught by the police right away “, then you can avoid curfews , says virologist Christian Drosten in the NDR podcast about Angela Merkel's television speech. There the Chancellor appealed to everyone to stay at home, but did not impose a curfew.
According to Drosten, you know scientifically – apart from a few Initial data – not yet, what impact curfews would have on the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision to do so was a political one, which would also be made under the emotional impression of the many deceased and a “slowly kneeling health system”.
In Germany you are not yet that far, says Drosten. Curfews are something “that we don't want in our society.” But people should understand what it's about. Otherwise you would run into situations in Germany where drastic measures such as curfews would have to come.