freiburg-and-california-issue-curfews

The number of infected people is currently rising much faster than in Italy

The number of people infected with the coronavirus is apparently rising much faster in Germany than in Italy. Within a day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted with 2800 new cases a drastic increase by more than a third on almost 11. 00 0.

The number of infections in Italy, where there are now more people to Covid – 19 died than in China, is in absolute numbers with good 41. 00 0 cases higher than in Germany. The increase here was but “only” 15 percent – of 35. 713 cases on Wednesday.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday evening: “ We have an exponential course, so a very, very strong increase. That was also to be expected. The numbers are probably also higher than we see in the statistics. ”

To test significantly more people, but is not feasible. “We cannot and do not succeed in testing hundreds of thousands of German citizens every day.”

There are different numbers about the cases of infection in Germany – those of the RKI are always somewhat lower at first, since only the number of cases transmitted electronically by the health authorities is reported here. The RKI recently declared that there was a delay in reporting compared to the figures published by the federal states.

From more than 13. 900 infections goes the German press -Agentur today in its evaluation, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states. The numbers also coincide with those of Johns Hopkins University. This gives for Germany as of Thursday almost 14. 500 Infected. (dpa / Reuters / Tsp)