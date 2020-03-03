Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 | Fico, IBM, Fiserv, FIS Global, ACI Worldwide



Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to reach USD 99.5 billion by 2025.Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is valued at approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

“Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Leading Players of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Covered In The Report:



•Fico

•IBM

•Fiserv

•FIS Global

•ACI Worldwide

•Bae Systems

•Experian

•Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

•Iovation

•Friss

•Nice

• DXC Technology

•Dell Technologies

•SAS Institute

•SAP



Key Market Segmentation of Fraud Detection and Prevention:

By Component:

Solutions

oFraud Analytics

oAuthentication

oGovernance, Risk, and Compliance

oOthers

Services

oProfessional Services

oManaged Services

By Application Area:

Identity Theft

Payment Fraud

Money Laundering

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

Buy Full Report Now @

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market/QBI-BRC-ICT-167668/

This report entails decisive details regarding regional as well as domestic market scenarios. This mainly includes analysis as well as a diligent study of the various nations included in the different regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world.

Furthermore, Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

Major Players: The report provides company profiling for a decent number of leading players of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market. It brings to light their current and future market growth taking into consideration their price, gross margin, revenue, production, areas served, production sites, and other factors.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Dynamics: The report shares important information on influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and market trends as part of market dynamics.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Forecast: Readers are provided with production and revenue forecasts for the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market, production and consumption forecasts for regional markets, production, revenue, and price forecasts for the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market by type, and consumption forecast for the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market by application.

Regional Market Analysis: It could be divided into two different sections: one for regional production analysis and the other for regional consumption analysis. Here, the analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Competition: In this section, the report provides information on competitive situation and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of top three or five players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.

•Which prime data figures are included in the report?

-Market size (Last few years, current and expected)

-Market share analysis as per different companies)

-Market forecast)

-Demand)

-Price Analysis)

-Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries)

•Who all can be benefitted out of this report?

-Market Investigators

-Teams, departments, and companies

-Competitive organizations

-Individual professionals

-Vendors, Buyers, Suppliers

-Others

•What are the crucial aspects incorporated in the report?

-Industry Value Chain

-Consumption Data

-Market Size Expansion

-Key Economic Indicators

The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report concludes with sharing vital report findings with readers. Here on the basis of the study of historical data, the examination of the current scenarios overserved in various markets including regional and domestic and trends recorded, it delivers a forecast of the market. This includes segmental forecast, regional market forecast, market size forecast, consumption forecast.

Contact Us:

Web:www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:sales@qurateresearch.com

Ph: US – +13393375221

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.