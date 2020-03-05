frankfurt-after-2-0-victory-over-werder-bremen-in-the-semi-finals

The followers of Eintracht Frankfurt enjoy, let's say: sometimes a dubious reputation. In spite of everything that has happened in recent years, one thing cannot be denied: that they have a particularly fine sense of humor. The Eintracht fans proved this again on Wednesday evening, in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup against Werder Bremen. In line with the discussions and debates surrounding the revile posters against Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp, they rolled out a poster with a creative inscription: “Dietmar Hopp – you son of a mother!” Was written on it. The Irony Commission of the German Football Association under the direction of Mario Basler needs to take a closer look at this, wrote a joker on Twitter and published a corresponding photo of evidence.

The Frankfurt fans were in a good mood even at the end of a successful sporting evening: With a deserved 2-0 (1-0) win over Werder Bremen, the Hessians moved to 14. Time in their club history in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. Fourth division club 1. FC Saarbrücken, FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen had previously made it into the last four teams.

Key scene: a controversial penalty

A happy penalty based on video evidence that André Silva (45. + 6) converted into the lead in added time in the first half, paved the way for the Hessian Bundesliga team on Wednesday to 2-0 (1-0) victory. Daichi Kamada (60. Minute) made the decision after the break. While Eintracht can continue to dream of the sixth cup triumph thanks to the success in front of 51 500 viewers, the Bremen team can now completely focus on the Bundesliga – Focus the relegation battle.

The key scene of the game was said controversial penalty for the hosts immediately before the break. In a header duel with Timothy Chandler, the ball jumped to Ludwig Augustinsson's hand, referee Felix Zwayer assessed the action as a crime after studying video. A tough decision that put Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt in a rage and eventually brought in a yellow card.

The Bremen team had already traveled to Frankfurt in anger after the Bundesliga game between Werder, which was originally scheduled for last Sunday and Frankfurt had been canceled. The background was the relocation of the Frankfurt Europa League game in Salzburg due to a hurricane.

Kostic sees red in added time

By the way, football was also played, but the entertainment value was kept within manageable limits for a long time. Both teams fought fiercely for every inch. Werder did not leave the impression of a relegation With the 1-0 in the back, the Frankfurt then played free. When Werder relaxed the defensive, the Hessians struck ice cold. After a fine cross from Kostic, Kamada hit from close range.

The only bad news from Frankfurt's point of view was the fact that Filip Kostic saw the red card in added time – and was therefore automatically blocked for the next round is. (Tsp / dpa)