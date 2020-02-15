Science
France reports a death – the first case in Europe
Europe died. The Chinese tourist is in a Paris clinic the Succumbed to illness, the French Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn announced on on Saturday.
The man was therefore one 80 – yearlings from the severely affected central Chinese province of Hubei, in which Wuhan is located. The tourist was taken to the intensive care unit of the Bichat hospital in the French capital in early February. Buzyn said she was informed yesterday about the death
of the man. The patient had been in critical condition for several days.
In numerous European countries, including in Germany, people have been reported in the past few weeks who are using the new Coronavirus are infected. So far, however,
nobody died , in some patients the disease was almost without symptoms , (AP)
How WHO chief Tedros fights the coronavirus
China wants to set up emergency system against epidemics
China wants to fight the new corona virus Set up a nationwide supply and procurement system for emergency care. The state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing statements by President Xi Jinping . An emergency system to combat epidemics should also be set up. (Reuters)
China considers coronavirus epidemic manageable
Clear statements from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on the corona virus: “The epidemic is controllable.” The mortality rate is currently 2, 29 percent. On the whole, this shows that the disease is curable. He kept blanket criticism against himself that one was doing everything possible. “Tomorrow is approaching and we see the light.” 130 Heads of state and government have sent messages of support. “Bayern Munich also sent its best regards,” said Wang Yi. “We will remember any support.” (Georg Ismar)
US citizens are brought by cruise ship to Japan
The US wants to fetch its compatriots from a cruise ship that was killed in the US due to a coronavirus outbreak Japanese port of Yokohama is quarantined. As the US embassy announced in Tokyo on Saturday, US citizens will be brought back directly to their country by chartered plane. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal are around 380 Americans with their families on the “Diamond Princess”.
The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that for others 67 People on board the ship were found to be infected with the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus . The number of confirmed cases rose to 285. The victims are brought to local hospitals.
The quarantine for the ship is valid until at least 19. February. In total there are around 3600 Travelers and crew members on the “Diamond Princess”. According to the German embassy in Tokyo, ten German citizens are among the passengers on board.
The plane to return the US citizens will arrive on Sunday, the embassy said. Before departure, the passengers would be tested for symptoms. Those who could not fly were taken care of in Japan. In the United States, the passengers are then quarantined for two weeks, it was said. (AP)
As of today tightened entry rules in Bavaria and Hesse
become air travelers from China After her arrival in Bavaria and Hesse, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, she was now asked more precisely than before about a possible coronavirus contact. “When entering China, we need to know who was in contact with infected patients and who comes from infected areas. This enables specific tests at the airport,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. Specifically, air travelers from China would be asked as of today whether they were in contact with virus-infected or were in the infection area. There are currently direct flights from China only to Bavaria and Hesse. (Reuters)
China sends old banknotes in quarantine
in the fight against further spread of corona virus, China's banks are now also sending old banknotes into quarantine: As the central bank's deputy head Fan Yifei announced on Saturday, the banks are currently disinfecting and sealing all used banknotes then store them for seven to 14 days one – depending on the severity of the outbreak in your respective province. Only then would they come back into circulation.
According to the deputy central bank governor, all banks are currently held, their customers only if possible to provide new banknotes. In the most severely affected province of Hubei, according to his information before the start of the Chinese New Year holiday on 25. January additional banknotes worth four billion yuan (just under 530 Million Euros ). This should prevent possible contamination from contaminated banknotes.
However, more and more Chinese are now using the option of paying by smartphone. In an Ipsos survey from the year 2017 already three quarters of the respondents stated that they came more than a month with just 100 yuan in cash. (AFP)
Now more than 1500 Deaths in China
The number The confirmed infections and deaths from the novel corona virus in China have risen again. As China's Health Commission announced on Saturday, nationwide 143 new deaths confirmed. According to official information 1523 Victims in mainland China have been confirmed. The number of newly proven diseases rose there 2641 on 66. 492 cases. Outside of the Chinese mainland, in the rest of the world there are about 600 Diseases confirmed. (AP)
Thailand reports another case of infection
Another person infected with the corona virus has been reported in Thailand. Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is thus 34 increased , as the Thai Ministry of Health announced. The new case is a 35 – year-old Thai woman who has contracted the virus to treat patients. (Reuters)
Bill Gates sees coronavirus as “huge challenge”
According to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the novel corona virus could possibly put the world in a “very bad situation” . “It presents us with a huge challenge,” said Gates on Friday (local time) at the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) in Seattle. “There is a lot we do not know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it could become very dramatic – especially if it is in areas like to southern Africa or southern Asia, ”Gates said. “This disease, when it comes to Africa, will be more dramatic than in China – and I don't want to play down what is happening in China.”
The virus reached on Friday with Egypt also the first country in Africa. The foundation of Microsoft founder Gates and his wife Melinda has already around 100 million dollars (about 92 million euros) to fight the virus and to develop a vaccine. (AP)
“Aidavita” may moor in Thailand
The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises has moored in the Thai port city of Laem Chabang. As a spokesman for the shipping company said, the ship left early Saturday morning at 1. 00 clock (local time) in the port south of Bangkok. The passengers could probably leave the ship in the morning – this is not intended at night.
Previously the ship was not allowed to dock in Vietnam as planned . According to information from Thursday, the ship's journey should be on 23. February ends in Singapore. On the “Aidavita” there are around 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 crew members. “On board the” Aidavita “there are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases” , the Aida had -Speaker said in a previous statement. No guest or crew member on board have been in the last 14 days in China .
Aida Cruises had already announced that the Aidavita Asia trips and “Aidabella” due to the epidemic and increasing travel restrictions for this season. Regularly the program would have lasted until April. (AP)
Quarantine in Germersheim could end on Sunday
The results of the last tests on Sars-CoV -2 at the China returnees to quarantine in Germersheim are expected to be on Sunday in front. If there are no abnormalities , the quarantine is on Canceled on Sunday noon, as the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health on Friday in Mainz announced. This is done by the health department of the Germersheim district. Regardless of the test results, is common to all 122 Returnees as well as the 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross (DRK) another final medical examination provided. Probably in the course of On Sundays there are bus transfers to traffic hubs in southern Germany, too the returnees can be picked up by relatives. The departure will be under Exclusion from the public take place, it said. (AP)
Olympic rejection? WHO does not want to comment
In the discussion about a possible cancellation of the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, the WHO refused to take a position and make a recommendation. It was “ not the role of WHO to cancel or not to cancel events,” said Ryan. However, the WHO is ready to give the organizers technical advice on how to deal with possible risks . (AFP)
Coronavirus has reached Africa
With the first Infection in Egypt the novel corona virus has now reached the African continent. The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported the first infection with the virus on Friday. The patient from abroad had no symptoms of respiratory disease, but was isolated in a hospital, was called it from Cairo. The Egyptian authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO), but did not disclose the nationality of the patient. In the past few weeks, experts have repeatedly warned against the virus spreading to Africa because the health care there is often is deficient. (AFP)
First infected person in Egypt
In Egypt, authorities confirm the first case of infection. According to the Ministry of Health, a foreigner is affected, reports the state television. (Reuters)
U.S. military prepares for pandemic
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has approved plans to prepare the U.S. military for a possible corona virus pandemic. This reports the US news site “The Hill” with reference to the specialist portal “Military Times”.
With the command commanders would be instructed Apply pandemic plans. This includes quarantining members of the armed forces who have traveled to China since February 2nd. The “Military Times” reports that troops across Asia have started to apply the guidelines at their own discretion.
On Thursday the Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed a 15. Case of the virus in the United States. Almost all confirmed US coronavirus cases concerned people who had recently traveled to China.
The youngest patient belongs to a group of Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined at a Texas military base.
Post stops sending parcels to China and Hong Kong
Deutsche Post no longer accepts parcels and parcels to China, Hong Kong and Macau. The reason are the problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak problems in transport, customs clearance and delivery , said one Spokeswoman for the logistics group in Bonn on Friday. On the other hand, letters would be accepted and processed until further notice. However, due to the current restrictions in traffic, there are delays to be expected upon delivery.
Also the pick-up, delivery and DHL's warehouse management company in Hubei province is currently suspended because the provincial government has suspended all commercial flights to and from Wuhan and sealed off all the arterial roads in the provincial capital, among other things Companies with.
Shipments to Taiwan are not affected by the acceptance stop for parcels and parcels, the Post emphasized. Express shipping of documents to China is still possible in principle. But there are also restrictions in some regions – for example in Hubei. (AP)
Experts comment on the current state of knowledge: “Contagious as initially suspected “
SPREAD
According to Wieler, previous data indicate that the new lung disease Covid – 19 in China is similar to a severe flu wave. China is taking drastic measures so that the virus has so far not spread beyond the country. It is important that so far there has always been a connection with China in the contagion chains outside of China. “This is an important statement because it can be used to prove that the virus has not yet spread widely in the world.”
VIRUS
As the virologist Christian Drosten (Charité Berlin) explained, Sars-CoV-2 multiplies like the influenza virus in the throat, making it more contagious do as initially suspected. The origin of the virus may never be found, said Drosten. Reports that pangolin are the source, he does not make much sense, since they do not eat bats. Bats are considered a virus reservoir. The virus may have approached people somewhere in China before it was introduced to the Wuhan market, where the first cases were reported. It seems that the virus is well adapted to humans.
STRATEGY
Wieler's previous efforts to contain countries outside of China were rated as “very, very successful”. According to RKI, the aim in Germany is to delay a wave of illness. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and the flu wave that is currently also going on in Germany is collapsing. However, Drosten pointed out that the options for containment were limited in perspective: “At some point it will probably happen that unnoticed infections are suddenly noticed.”
WHEN IS IT A PANDEMIC?
One cannot yet speak of a pandemic and there is also a chance that there will be none, said Wieler. “The key feature is that it spreads across multiple continents. That is already the case at the moment. ”But the most important – and as yet unfulfilled – criterion are infection chains in the population that can no longer be traced.
SCORING
The figures currently known from China should be treated with caution, the experts emphasized. “There are trends,” said Wieler. According to Drosten, the values reflect the capacities of the reporting system.
WHO DIE ?
In China, the death rate can be read from the statistics at about two percent, outside of it at 0.2 percent, said Wieler. Drosten emphasized, Covid – 19 occurs for most as a cold. Elderly patients are a particular risk group. According to the experts, even people who experience little or no symptoms can infect others.
WHAT HAPPENED IF?
In the event of a wave of infection in Germany, this would mean, among other things, full waiting areas and doctor's offices, occupied intensive care beds and completely overloaded health departments, said Drosten. But it is unclear when the wave will come and how big it will be. Charité's chief executive, Heyo Kroemer, emphasized that preparations are being made intensively. The hospital system generally runs at full load in winter – in the case of infections in Germany, the facilities would have scope, for example, by postponing non-urgent operations.
WHO'S TO BLAME?
Drosten emphasized that it was a natural phenomenon – pointing the finger at others is inappropriate. Rather, it is important that everyone in Germany now acquires knowledge about the disease and, for example, asks how one can protect people with underlying illnesses in the family. In general, for example, thorough hand washing is suitable as a precaution for the population, but wearing a face mask is not, the experts made clear.
OPEN QUESTIONS
Among other things, the speed of spread of the virus and the question of how many people can be infected by an infected person are unclear, said Wieler. According to Drosten, this would make better predictions for further development possible, for example whether a gradual process or several waves of infection were imminent.
Hong Kong pledges aid of almost three billion euros
The government in Hong Kong is providing aid to hospitals and companies suffering from the epidemic almost three billion euros in prospect. In the Chinese special administrative zone there are 56 cases of infection known , a person has died of the lung disease caused by the coronavirus. The criticized Hong Kong head of government Carrie Lam has called on all residents to leave the apartments as little as possible. The schools are closed, restaurants and shopping centers are orphaned. (Reuters)
Aviation industry threatening losses in the billions
Because of the Corona crisis must set the airlines up for billions in sales. The International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) estimates the first quarter to be four to five billion dollars (3.7 to 4.6 billion euros). The economic effects of the novel corona virus are likely to be stronger than in the Sars epidemic in the year 2003.
According to the organization, foreign airlines have now changed their offer to mainland China by 80 percent reduced, while the domestic carrier 40 percent little he offered international connections. Round 70 Companies would have interrupted their offer completely, further 50 the connections thinned.
The ICAO originally planned to expand its offering by nine percent in the first quarter. Now for this period with a decrease by up to 41 percent compared to the planning to calculate what up to 19, 6 million passengers correspond.
Sales estimates do not take into account the freight business, domestic flights or connections to Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan . Sales losses due to a lack of Chinese tourists would also be in Billions expected in Japan and Thailand. (AP)
Russian woman has to go to court for escape from quarantine
Because she escaped from her coronavirus quarantine station, a woman has to face Russia Responsible for the court. The head of a hospital in St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit against Alla Iljina, said the competent court on Friday with.
The woman had previously complained on online networks that she was locked up and that “inedible” food was served. “I'm going to lose weight here because there's no food here” , said Iljina in an Instagram Video and pointed to a plate with mashed potatoes and canned peas. In addition, there is no ventilation in their room.
Iljina also described her escape precisely: “There is an electromagnetic security lock on the door. I cracked the lock box and shorted the cables. Then I took my things and went to the elevator. “
Iljina had returned by plane from the Chinese holiday island of Hainan on February 1st. She was examined several times and finally quarantined on February 6 with the diagnosis of “viral disease”, where she should stay for two weeks.
The diagnosis did not rule out that it could be the new type of coronavirus, the health authority explained as justification. Iljina again stated that Doctors would have told her that her tests had shown no signs of the coronavirus.
A first court hearing in the case should take place next Monday. The woman is fined under Russian law. (AFP)