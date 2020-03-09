france-prohibits-events-with-more-than-1000-participants

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has himself quarantined due to a possible coronavirus infection. The president announced on Sunday that he would not have any public appointments at home or abroad for two weeks.



According to his own statements, he had met students from a school in northern Portugal last week, who was subsequently suffering from a corona virus -If it was closed.

Although neither the sick student nor his class attended the meeting, it said in a statement on the website of the president. The head of state also shows no symptoms and will continue to work in the presidential palace. But he decided to follow the recommendations of the health authorities to “set an example”.

In Portugal it was The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased sharply over the weekend, especially in the north of the country. It is now more than 20 after being on Friday at 13 had been lying. (AFP)