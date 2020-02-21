france-launches-bed-bug-campaign

France has declared war on an unpopular crawling animal – the bed bug. The government launched a campaign against the parasite on Thursday, which also includes an emergency number. “We could all be affected,” warned the government on its website. There are tips for preventing bed bug infestation and for fighting the insect that crawls in beds at night. The capital Paris has been experiencing a proliferation of bed bugs for years.

The bed bug bite wounds itch and can catch fire if the person scratches them. The bites can also trigger allergic reactions. A few decades ago, the bed bug was considered to be virtually extinct; it had disappeared from France in the 50 years. However, the bed bug has been spreading again for years, which also has to do with the multiple ban on strong insecticides. ) at around 400. 000 addresses against bed bugs, including in numerous hotels. That was an increase in the parasites by a third compared to the previous year. (AFP)