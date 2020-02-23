Science
France is preparing for epidemic
Given the situation in Italy, France is preparing to spread the corona virus. The situation in the neighboring country was “closely monitored,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran in an interview with “Le Parisien”. “An epidemic? We are preparing for it, “the Minister was quoted. (dpa)
New deaths in Japan, Iran and South Korea
- In Japan the third passenger of the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” has meanwhile died . The Japanese television channel NHK reports, citing the Ministry of Health. It is about 80 – year-old man , The “Diamond Princess” is located in the port of Yokohama.
- In Iran, eight people have died as a result of the corona virus . This is announced by the Ministry of Health in Tehran. The number of infected is on 43 gone up.
- In South Korea, health authorities report the fifth death from coronavirus infection . President Moon Jae In announces that the country's disease alert will be raised to the highest level. (Reuters)
Tehran is about to be quarantined:
Tehran city council chairperson says quarantine will be imposed on Tehran if number of confirmed #COVID ー 19 cases increases. Yet still no quarantine in Qom which was the epicenter of the #Coronavirus in #Iran.
– Ali arouzi on twitter (@aliarouzi) https://twitter.com/aliarouzi/status/1231537861603794944
Summary of the situation in Italy:
In Italy the number of confirmed infections with the new virus Sars-CoV-2 is on 109 gone up. In Lombardy are now 89 cases recorded, said the President of the most affected region , Attilio Fontana, the broadcaster SkyTG 24 On Sunday. In addition, the northern Italian region of Veneto was affected, where according to the latest figures from Italian civil protection 17 infected there. In addition, there were individual positive tests in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.
Also included are the two dead, one 77 – year old woman in Lombardy and a 78 – year old man in Veneto. Italy's Deputy Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri told SkyTG 24, he said the number of cases would continue to increase out. “It is clear that we will have more cases.” However, he hoped that they would remain spatially limited.
In the attempt to further spread the virus At least to contain the Italian government has sealed off around a dozen cities in the centers of the outbreak. The province of Lodi (Lombardy) is significantly affected 60 kilometers southeast of the metropolis of Milan, where around 50 000 people live, as well as the city of Vo in the Province of Padua (Veneto) with around 3000 residents in which the 78 – year old had died. (AP)
The famous Venice Carnival is being canceled due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus in northern Italy. This was announced by the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, on Sunday. Previously, there had been reports of the first diseases in the city. The festival started on February 8th and would be on 25. February ended. (AP)
Russia rejects US information on coronavirus disinformation campaign
Russia has rejected information from the US government about a disinformation campaign about the novel corona virus as untrue. ” This is an intentionally wrong story, “, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, told the Tass news agency in Moscow on Saturday.
The US government had previously accused Moscow of launching a large-scale disinformation campaign surrounding the novel corona virus. Thousands of Russia-controlled user accounts on online platforms spread misinformation and conspiracy theories around the virus, thereby hindering the fight against the epidemic, officials at the AFP said State Department officials said.
Part of the campaign is therefore a conspiracy theory that the USA was behind the epidemic. Operators of fake user accounts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram spread the claim that the US secret service CIA The virus was launched to wage an “economic war against China”.
US authorities reportedly first became aware of the disinformation campaign in mid-January become. A U.S. State Department report that AFP was able to view says that over thousands of fake Internet user accounts are used to spread “nearly identical” claims about the novel corona virus in numerous languages. In the past, the same user accounts had already been noticed by pro-Russian messages about the Syrian war, the yellow vest protests in France or the protest movement in Chile.
“Russia's goal is to sow discord and to undermine US institutions and alliances from the inside through malicious campaigns of influence,” said Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia at the US State Department, Philip Reeker.
According to the US, false claims about the causes of the corona virus have also been circulated in Russian state media since the end of January. Russian state-owned channels, websites related to the Kremlin, and fake user accounts on the Internet together formed the “ecosystem” of Russian disinformation, said Leader of the Department of Foreign Affairs Monitoring at the US State Department, Lea Gabrielle. (AFP)
In the province of Hubei, which is particularly badly affected by the epidemic, the number of new cases increased significantly the previous day. On Sunday it was 630 new cases given, after 366 on Saturday, share the Authorities with. The number of dead has increased by 96 increased, after 106 the day before. The total number of people who died in Hubei is now 2346. (Reuters)
In northern Italy Lombardy the number of infections increases 89. This would have infected more than a hundred people in Italy , the president of the region said Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, with. (Reuters)
Read all about the dramatic situation in Italy here:
The Lombard town of Codogno near Milan resembled a ghost town on Saturday. Due to several Corona cases, shops, restaurants, bars and even the churches remained closed. The authorities have banned all public events and asked their citizens to stay at home and refrain from “social contacts”.
Daily mirror | Dominik Straub
In China there are almost 100 People fell victim to the new corona virus. The Beijing Health Commission reported on Sunday 97 further dead , bringing the total number of victims since the outbreak of illness in China to 2442 has risen. The number of newly confirmed infections increased by 648 on 76. 936. (Agencies)
IMF significantly reduces growth forecast for China
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has because of the effects of lung disease Covid – 19 the growth forecast for China lowered. The fund is now expecting for 2020 economic growth of 5.6 percent instead of the 6.0 percent forecast in January , IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa said on Saturday at the meeting of finance ministers leading industrialized and emerging countries (G 20) in Riyadh.
The growth of the global economy is expected to be 0.1 percent lower due to the corona virus. The IMF had recently expected 3.3 percent growth in the current year.
This scenario assumes that the Chinese economy can return to normal in the second quarter, Georgiewa said. The Chinese authorities worked to mitigate the negative economic impact through crisis measures, liquidity, tax measures and financial support. The impact on the global economy could be relatively small and short-lived.
The IMF chief admitted, however, that there are still great uncertainties – for example about the spread of the virus. This complicates a reliable forecast. “Many scenarios can occur depending on how quickly the virus is contained and how quickly the Chinese and other affected economies return to normal” said Georgiewa.
Global cooperation is essential for the containment of the virus and the economic impact, especially if the outbreak turns out to be longer and more widespread should. Countries with less developed health care are at greater risk. The IMF is ready to help the weaker members. (AP)
Highest alarm level in South Korea
After the rapid spread of the novel corona virus in the past few days in South Korea, the government has announced the highest warning level for infectious diseases. President Moon Jae In announced the decision, according to his office on Sunday. In a few days will be a “critical moment” in the fight against Covid – 19 reached , Moon said. The central and local governments should not hesitate to take unprecedented countermeasures.
According to health authorities, the number has increased of Sars-CoV-2 infections detected in South Korea during the day at 169 on 602 . The number of deaths related to the pathogen has increased from four to five. (Agencies)
The burden for everyone involved was enormous
DRK General Secretary Christian Reuter
Chinese returnees in Berlin released from quarantine
20 China returnees in Berlin have been released from the two-week quarantine because of the new type of corona virus.
On Sunday morning, people were allowed to go home from the isolation area on the grounds of the DRK clinics in the Köpenick district , as the German Red Cross announced. “We are very relieved that none of the returnees could detect a coronavirus. We are happy that the isolation could be removed. The burden for everyone involved was enormous, “said DRK General Secretary Christian Reuter after a message.
A fourth and The last test for the Sars-CoV-2 virus was negative on Friday, according to the health administration. DRK employees had taken care of the returnees during shift work. The 16 Adults and 4 children previously had longer Time in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the virus, had been stopped and flown out. (AP)
Meanwhile more than 60 confirmed Corona cases in Italy
In Italy the number of confirmed corona diseases has increased again. 46 infections were recorded up to Saturday evening in Lombardy in northern Italy, 12 in Veneto, one in the Piedmont region. The big outbreak in Lombardy goes on a 38 – year old back who was seriously ill in the clinic of the small town of Codogno and treated positive on Thursday Pathogen was tested. In the meantime there are considerations that still exist until 25. February Carnival of Venice rather to end. (Tsp, dpa)
🔴 #CORONAVIRUS, CODOGNO DESERTA, CHIUSI BAR, LOCALI E SCUOLE Il sindaco di #Codogno ha disposto la chiusura delle scuole e di tutti “gli esercizi di somministrazione di alimenti e bevande, di pubblico intrattenimento rit edo looghi di ,
– RTL 102. 5 on Twitter (@rtl 1025) https://twitter.com/rtl1025/status/1230893729810206720
Itali en: 250 Quarantined people
According to the Italian daily “La Republicca” in the province of Lombardy, over 250 Quarantined persons has been taken.
As reported by the “Neue Südtiroler Tageszeitung”, 36 People infected in Lombardy and nine in the Veneto region. Round .) 000 People were called to not to leave their apartments . All shops are closed, all sporting events have been canceled. The same applies to religious festivals. (Tsp)
On Saturday six German passengers of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” landed in Tegel. Now the people 14 days be isolated.
days mirror
Passenger of the Diamond Princess subsequently tested positive
In Japan, the Sars-CoV-2 virus was subsequently found in a passenger of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” who initially tested negative for the new corona virus. The Japanese television channel NHK reported late Saturday evening. The government in Tokyo had over 60 -year old woman allowed to leave the ship after the two-week quarantine ended, along with hundreds of other negatively tested passengers on Wednesday. They were allowed to go home by public transport. This decision had been misunderstood by experts.
Germany and other countries, on the other hand, quarantined their compatriots after returning home. The Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato had to admit on Saturday evening that his ministry at 23 passengers had failed to perform the necessary virus tests before disembarking. He regrets the “mistake”, Kato was quoted by the Japanese media. One would ensure that such a mistake does not repeat itself. (Tsp, dpa)