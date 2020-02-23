france-is-preparing-for-epidemic

Russia rejects US information on coronavirus disinformation campaign

Russia has rejected information from the US government about a disinformation campaign about the novel corona virus as untrue. ” This is an intentionally wrong story, “, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, told the Tass news agency in Moscow on Saturday.



The US government had previously accused Moscow of launching a large-scale disinformation campaign surrounding the novel corona virus. Thousands of Russia-controlled user accounts on online platforms spread misinformation and conspiracy theories around the virus, thereby hindering the fight against the epidemic, officials at the AFP said State Department officials said.

Part of the campaign is therefore a conspiracy theory that the USA was behind the epidemic. Operators of fake user accounts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram spread the claim that the US secret service CIA The virus was launched to wage an “economic war against China”.

US authorities reportedly first became aware of the disinformation campaign in mid-January become. A U.S. State Department report that AFP was able to view says that over thousands of fake Internet user accounts are used to spread “nearly identical” claims about the novel corona virus in numerous languages. In the past, the same user accounts had already been noticed by pro-Russian messages about the Syrian war, the yellow vest protests in France or the protest movement in Chile.

“Russia's goal is to sow discord and to undermine US institutions and alliances from the inside through malicious campaigns of influence,” said Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia at the US State Department, Philip Reeker.

According to the US, false claims about the causes of the corona virus have also been circulated in Russian state media since the end of January. Russian state-owned channels, websites related to the Kremlin, and fake user accounts on the Internet together formed the “ecosystem” of Russian disinformation, said Leader of the Department of Foreign Affairs Monitoring at the US State Department, Lea Gabrielle. (AFP)