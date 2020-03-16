France imposes curfew – EU closes external borders

About 6000 Corona cases in Germany, 13 Dead

Die The number of confirmed corona cases in Germany has continued to rise significantly: By Monday evening, the Robert Koch Institute registered 6012 Infected – and thus 1174 more cases than the day before. Add to that 13 deaths. The RKI had until Sunday evening 4838 confirmed infections and twelve Deaths counted.

Worldwide are now more than 7000 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the coronavirus – 19 died . Until Monday were 7007 dead and more than 175. 530 Infection cases in 145 countries registered, as from a count of the AFP news agency, citing government agency information emerges. Since the previous day there were worldwide 587 new deaths .

With 3213 Dead China is still the country with the most deaths, However, the numbers continue to rise in Europe : Italy is now reporting 2158 dead , Spain 309 and France 127. Italy registered with 349 new victims worldwide most new deaths within one day. (AFP)