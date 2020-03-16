Science
France imposes curfew – EU closes external borders
France imposed curfew
fighting the Spread of the corona virus severely limits France's freedom of movement for its citizens. People are only allowed to leave their homes to shop, go to the doctor or go to work, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday evening in a TV speech. “We are at war,” he said. (dpa)
About 6000 Corona cases in Germany, 13 Dead
Die The number of confirmed corona cases in Germany has continued to rise significantly: By Monday evening, the Robert Koch Institute registered 6012 Infected – and thus 1174 more cases than the day before. Add to that 13 deaths. The RKI had until Sunday evening 4838 confirmed infections and twelve Deaths counted.
Worldwide are now more than 7000 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the coronavirus – 19 died . Until Monday were 7007 dead and more than 175. 530 Infection cases in 145 countries registered, as from a count of the AFP news agency, citing government agency information emerges. Since the previous day there were worldwide 587 new deaths .
With 3213 Dead China is still the country with the most deaths, However, the numbers continue to rise in Europe : Italy is now reporting 2158 dead , Spain 309 and France 127. Italy registered with 349 new victims worldwide most new deaths within one day. (AFP)
stores lose 1 daily, 15 Billion euro
German trade is facing difficult times. In an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, the head of the trade association Stefan Genth calculates what losses are impending if most of the shops are closed. “In the non-food area fall 1 every day, 15 billion euros in sales gone, “he told the newspaper. In his opinion, the federal government's aid packages are insufficient. A wave of bankruptcies threatens the trade.
The black zero shakes
The federal government will according to the words of Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier if necessary, debt to cope economically with the pandemic. “Many wonder: Can we hold out? Should we attack our reserves? Is it worth it?” He says on ARD. “And we say: Yes. Germany has been in the last 20 years very successfully. And we are ready, if necessary, to go into debt if there is no other way to meet these expenses. ” (Reuters)
Thousands of Germans are stuck abroad
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) wants on Tuesday to “current developments in the Corona- Crisis”.
it's about the return of thousands of Germans go because of massive travel restrictions in numerous
countries are stuck. The Federal Foreign Office had therefore generally advised against traveling abroad on Sunday and is trying to work with tour operators and airlines around that stranded back home to bring .
Alone in Morocco it is supposed to be a higher four-digit number
. But also for Germans in Turkey, the Philippines, in Malta, Cyprus, in the Maldives or in the Dominican Republic turns out the return journey difficult. (dpa)
Klöckner plans to deploy hotel staff in agriculture
Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) beats the because of the corona crisis Use of employees from the hotel and restaurant industry as seasonal workers in agriculture . You can “imagine regionally organized job exchanges, the workers from sectors that have come to a standstill because of the Corona crisis to agriculture,” she said in an interview with the VRM newspapers in Mainz. (dpa)
On the one hand, many forces threaten, for example, from the hotel and The catering industry will soon be without income. On the other hand even in normal times, farmers have difficulty in helping hands Find.
Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner
“The EU is facing a huge challenge”
The Eurogroup confirms financial aid amounting to around one percent of economic output want to use this year to deal with the crisis. There are already liquidity commitments and tax measures by the states amounting to at least ten percent of the gross domestic product. The orders of magnitude could increase significantly in the future, it says in a message from the Eurogroup.
The Eurogroup wants to do everything necessary to combat the economic consequences of the pandemic. The commitments of the European countries would have no upper limit.
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, The decisions of the Eurogroup made Europe stronger . They would help Europe to get out of this crisis well. “The EU is facing a huge challenge.” Europe would join forces and act in solidarity. (Reuters)
Trump gives instructions
US President Donald Trump has called on all US citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic Avoid groups of more than ten people . That was necessary to curb the spread of the virus, Trump said in the White House on Monday. People should also no longer go to bars and restaurants and refrain from making unnecessary trips. However, these instructions are not mandatory .
Trump said the US could end the pandemic by July or August – “if we do a really good job”. He also did not rule out that the US economy could slip into recession due to the coronavirus crisis.
In the US the number of infections and deaths recently increased rapidly . In the meantime, more than 4100 infections and more than 70 Dead reported. (dpa)
Johnson only gives his citizens “recommendations”
In the face of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the population to keep a distance. “Now is the time when everyone should stop all unnecessary social contacts with others and unnecessary travel,” said Johnson on Monday. People should “avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social places,” he added.
“We need people who start working from home wherever they can,” said the Premier at a press conference on his compatriots. It is a “strong recommendation”. Critics had previously accused the government of not acting quickly enough to spread the Covid virus – 19 to contain. In contrast to other European countries, the Prime Minister does not want to announce school closures or assembly bans. (dpa)
Psychiatrist Mazda Adli gives tips against the crisis
Daily mirror | Julius Betschka
Russia and Canada also close borders
Russia closes its borders for foreigners and stateless people from Wednesday to May 1, according to the government. Exceptions are said to apply to diplomats and aircraft crew members, among others.
Canada is also largely closing the borders to ward off the virus pandemic. People who are not citizens or do not reside in Canada are not allowed to enter, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There will be some exceptions, for example for US citizens. Freight traffic is also not affected by the border closure. Spain previously announced that it would close the borders. (Reuters)
Italians send message to the world
With In a YouTube video, people from Italy warn others of their own mistakes: “We underestimated that. You don't have to do it like that. Stay at home!”
Emergency fund for medium-sized businesses
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has announced further aid for the economy in the coronavirus crisis. In addition to the expansion of short-time work and unlimited liquidity support, the government will “develop precise instruments with which we can specifically help the industries to which the orders are placed break away or which are severely affected by the protective measures, “said Scholz the” Handelsblatt “. He is working on a emergency fund, which is aimed at small and medium-sized companies. (dpa)
The consequences of the outbreak of the virus for the economy cannot yet be estimated. Nevertheless, some companies could benefit.
Daily mirror | Helena Wittlich
Steal thieves 50. 000 Respiratory masks from clinics
Thieves have from a warehouse of the clinics of the city of Cologne 50. 000 Breathing mask stolen . As the police said, the theft in the Mülheim district was noticed on Monday morning by an employee. The city's crisis team has now ordered all of Cologne's hospitals to check the inventory of protective equipment urgently needed because of the corona virus and to provide even better protection against theft. (dpa)
80 million euros for corona vaccine
The German pharmaceutical company CureVac is to be granted EU loans of “up to 80 Million euros “ to speed up the search for a vaccine against the coronavirus. As the EU Commission announced on Monday, the financial support will come from a loan secured by an EU guarantee from the European Investment Bank (EIB). According to the information, CureVac already has a development program for a vaccine against Covid – 19 is running and plans to start clinical tests in June.
At the same time First clinical tests for a new vaccine started in the USA. As the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced on Monday, a first subject received the newly developed vaccine on Monday. In total, the test should last for around six weeks 45 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 years.
G7 countries want to “do whatever is necessary”
The heads of state and government of the most important industrialized countries described the pandemic on Monday in a joint statement as “human tragedy and global health crisis”, which also bring “big risks” for the global economy . “We are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure a strong global response.”
To do this, they want to expand the cooperation between the states . It is also important to exchange information in real time to improve prevention strategies. Data should be merged to better understand and fight the virus. Efforts will be made to improve the availability of medical equipment where it is most needed . To achieve these goals, the G7 health ministers should coordinate weekly .
The Heads of State and Government also agreed to “do everything necessary to achieve strong growth in the G7 economies using all political instruments”. The most affected employees, companies and industries should be supported immediately . They will also take care of maintaining international supply chains To take care of. (dpa, AFP)
Border closings only for a time
According to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the border closures are temporary measures.
The situation of the refugees
What happens to the people who have no health care like the many refugees on the border with Greece and in the camps there? A journalist asked Chancellor Angela Merkel. So far, Merkel has no answer. However, the topic should play a role in further consultations with EU heads of state, says the Chancellor.
No more holiday trips to Germany and abroad
In order to curb the corona virus, Germans should no longer undertake holiday trips at home or abroad. This was said by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in Berlin on Monday after the meeting of several bodies that had dealt with the spread of the corona pandemic. (dpa)
The faster we get through this phase, the more everyone gets individual adheres to these requirements and these regulations.
Chancellor Angela Merkel
The “black zero” still stands
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) expects significant consequences of the Corona crisis for the federal budget . The effects would be “not negligible”, it said on Monday in the Ministry of Finance – in key figures of the federal budget 2021 but these are not yet taken into account. Scholz plans for the time being again with a “black zero” , a balanced federal budget without new debts.
The scope of the pandemic on the economic development in Germany can not yet be reliably quantified, according to a paper published by the German press Agency was present. As soon as the effects and the necessary measures have been determined, they should be in the household 2021 and in the financial plan to 2024 are taken into account. This is said to be the case with the government's draft budget in June, the ministry said. (dpa)