foxes-trainer-michael-roth-tested-positive

The former Bundesliga professional Luka Jovic from Real Madrid has become social Networks justified in his home country against Serbia Having violated quarantine rules. “I'm very sorry that some people their work was not done professionally and gave me no specific instructions gave how I should behave during my isolation, ”wrote the former striker of Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday on his Instagram page. But he is also “sorry that constantly about me and not the main actors in the fight against the crisis is written, namely the doctors and everyone who works in healthcare. ”

The 22 year old Jovic was a week after the suspension of gaming operations in Spain to Serbia flown to where he will go into quarantine at home for two weeks should. According to media reports, the national team should last Weekend celebrations in the capital Belgrade have gone for what he is now under others face criminal charges. “In Spain you can shop in pharmacies, which is not the case here, ”wrote Jovic. “I apologize to everyone if I put myself in any danger. I hope we together can overcome all of this. All my support for Serbia! “ (dpa)