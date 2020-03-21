foxes-trainer-michael-roth-tested-positive

World
Bach: Olympic cancellation “would be the least fair solution”
IOC President Thomas Bach considers adherence to the scheduled staging of the Olympic Games justified in the interests of the athletes, despite the coronavirus pandemic. “The cancellation would be the Olympic dream of 11 00 0 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committee and the IOC refugee team, “said the 66 – Year-old interviewed by Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk on Saturday . “Such a cancellation would be the least fair solution.” He also emphasized that it is not as easy to reschedule the games as match days in football to another date. “You can't postpone the Olympic Games like a soccer game next Saturday,” said Bach. “This is a very complex company, where you can only act responsibly if you have a reliable and clear basis for decision-making and we observe it every day, 24 hours. “ (dpa)
President of Olympique Lyon for Champions League demolition
The president of the French top club Olympique To save the national football leagues, Lyon has called for an abortion of the season in the European Cup. “You have to make decisions, be brave. Drop the Champions League, Cup Finals and Internationals. Just focus on the league, ”said Jean-Michel Aula's French media reports, according to RTL. “If we want to save Ligue 1, it must absolutely before 30. June will be over, ”added the official. Lyon had won 1-0 at home to Juventus in the first knockout round of the Champions League. The second leg was no longer played after Uefa suspended the competition due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)
Handball international Groetzki tested positive
Handball Bundesliga club Rhein-Neckar Löwen recorded another positive test for the corona virus. National player Patrick Groetzki has also been infected with the Sars-CoV-2, as the right wing player announced on his Instagram account. “The course was very mild for me. A night of mild fever with a runny nose and cough, after which my test took place. After a day in bed, I felt much better and now I'm completely fit again, ”wrote Groetzki. Before Groetzki, the teammates Mads Mensah Larsen, Jannik Kohlbacher and Gedeon Guardiola and trainer Martin Schwalb had already tested positive. “The number of positive tests on our team alone shows how aggressive this virus is and is intended to remind everyone all the more of how important it is to stay at home during these times and to follow all recommendations,” emphasized Groetzki . The entire lion team is currently in quarantine. (dpa)
Foxes trainer Michael Roth tested positive
Michael Roth was infected with the corona virus. The Füchse Berlin trainer was tested for the corona virus in Hamburg due to cold symptoms. Roth is now for 14 Days in home quarantine. “I'm in quarantine now, but I'm fine. It is important that everyone adheres to the federal government's guidelines in order to contain the virus as best as possible. We are all responsible for it. After we have survived this together, I look forward to a healthy return to the burrow, ”Roth is quoted in a message from the association. The national team Fabian Wiede, Silvio Heinevetter and Paul Drux are not infected. After national teammate Jannik Kohlbacher, whom they had met last week during the course, had a positive test, they underwent a provisional test.
ManU and City donate 100. 00 £ 0
The English football clubs Manchester United and Manchester City support food banks with a joint donation of 100. 00 0 pounds. The money goes to the charity Trussell Trust, which is committed to giving food to people in need – similar to the table in Germany. In Great Britain there are 1200 Food banks, alone 19 in the Greater Manchester area. (dpa)
Lewis Hamilton: “I have zero symptoms”
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has rejected concerns about his health. To speculation about a possible infection with the Coronavirus wrote the 35 – Year-old on Saturday on Twitter: “I wanted to let you know that I am fine, I feel healthy and train twice a day. I have zero symptoms. ”The British racing driver had been to an event with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, just over two weeks ago. Both later announced that they were infected with Sars-CoV-2. Hamilton therefore got in touch with his doctor and checked whether he should take a corona test. “But the truth is that only a limited number of them are available, and there are people who need it more than I do, especially if I don't show any symptoms at all,” wrote the Mercedes driver. He went into self-isolation last week. (dpa)
Marathon world record holder Kipchoge in quarantine
Marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge has gone into domestic isolation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. British broadcaster BBC released a video explaining the runner has been isolated for three days. Again 35 Year-old Kenyan world record holder (2: 01: 39 hours)), he had broken off the training camp in Cape Tagat and was after Eldoret returned to his family. “It's really hard to train alone because I appreciate the teamwork that is in everyone's interest and that helps me a lot,” said Kipchoge, who was actually at the London Marathon on 26. April wanted to start as defending champion. However, the race was postponed to October due to the coronavirus crisis. In summer, he is aiming for his second Olympic victory at the Tokyo Olympics. “I try to isolate myself, stay with my family and make sure that I don't meet many people. I stick to the guidelines and respect what is necessary, ”said Kipchoge. The isolation should have something to do with a regulation in his country. The government had ordered a few days ago, among other things, that people who have recently traveled to countries affected by the coronavirus put themselves in a 14 – days Should quarantine. Eliud Kipchoge was in Berlin about four weeks ago at the “Laureus Awards” ceremony. (dpa)
What happens to the Olympics and the Paralympics?
While almost all planned major sporting events have already been canceled or rescheduled, the IOC is afraid to decide on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. There are still four or five months to go before the start, but many associations and athletes are pressing hard for a quick decision to finally clarify. Many athletes no longer believe that the games will be played regularly, and so a transfer by one year – as with the European Football Championship – has already been discussed. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, athletes spokesman Johannes Herber spoke out for an end to the “hanging game” and this request was also confirmed on Friday by Dagmar Freitag, the sports committee chairwoman of the Bundestag. “No, this delaying tactic only serves the interests of the IOC and the organizing committee in Tokyo,” said Friday of the dpa. The German Olympic Society, the Norwegian Sports Federation and the US Swimming Federation also commented on Friday. German athletics president Jürgen Kessing called for a quick decision on Saturday. “I would have liked that you follow the example of football and, like the European Championship, postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo by a year,” he told dpa. The disabled athlete Denise Schindler said similarly. “It is irresponsible to hold us athletes for a long time,” said the cyclist to the magazine “Bunte”. “Games during a worldwide spread of the corona virus contradict the Olympic spirit, which is just trying to bring the coming together into the world. Under these circumstances, the games cannot become a festival. Social responsibility towards the whole world calls for a rejection. “There will inevitably be contagions among thousands of athletes and many supervisors in the Olympic Village,” said Schindler. “I fear an unwanted corona party and then a second wave when the athletes return to their countries. (with dpa)
Wada adjusts guidelines
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the World Anti-Doping Agency wants to protect clean athletes as much as possible . For this reason, the Wada has adapted its guidelines to the exceptional situation, the agency announced on Saturday. “Wada will continue to work with the anti-doping organizations to provide guidance and support so that the integrity of the anti-doping system can be preserved as much as possible,” said Wada President Witold Banka. “It will be crucial that the system can regain its full performance as soon as the restrictions are lifted.” The sports world is faced with an unprecedented situation. “Covid – 19 has forced all anti-doping actors, including Wada, to adjust the way they do their daily work, ”said the Pole. “But this issue goes far beyond the fight against doping and sport – it is a global emergency – and our first priority must be public health, safety and social responsibility.” ( dpa)
Rot-Weiss Essen switches to short-time work
Traditional football club Rot-Weiss Essen is switching to short-time work due to the financial effects of the Corona crisis. As the regional league announced on Friday, the entire squad and the supervisory staff unanimously approved this measure. “This means that players and the functional team do not have to pay a significant part of their salary to relieve the club and they play an important part in keeping the economic consequences of the corona crisis as low as possible for Rot-Weiss Essen,” wrote the former Bundesliga club and German champions von 1955. (dpa)
Belarusian football starts with spectators
Against the European trend is the Football in Belarus started the championship on schedule despite the corona virus pandemic – with fans in the stadium grandstands. 730 spectators came to the game of Energetik-BGU and the former Champions League participant BATE Borisow, as reported in the Belarusian capital Minsk. More than 1400 fans visited the meeting of Shakhtar and Torpedo-BelAS on Friday. President Alexander Lukashenko criticized restrictions in other countries as scaremongering. The ABFF football association had announced the start of the national championship on schedule and with spectators. The ABFF said it will pay close attention to the spread of the corona virus in Belarus. If necessary, precautions should be taken. “I don't call this corona virus any different than a psychosis and I don't let it put me off,” said Lukashenko this week. “The civilized world has gone crazy, and politicians have already started to use the situation for their interests.” It was “absolute stupidity” to close borders, for example. According to official information, Belarus has so far around 70 Coronavirus cases – but not yet a death. (dpa)
Norway calls for discussion about Olympic relocation
The Norwegian sports umbrella organization NIF has asked the International Olympic Committee to consider a possible relocation of the summer games in Consider Tokyo for the corona virus pandemic. “In view of the highly unclear situation in Norway and in large parts of the world, it is neither responsible nor desirable to take Norwegian athletes to the Olympic or Paralympic Games 2020 to Tokyo before the global community has left this pandemic behind, ”Sports President Berit Kjøll was quoted in a press release. The NIF acts as the National Olympic and Paralympic Committee for Norway. The IOC is currently refusing to discuss the rescheduling or cancellation of the summer games and refers to the period of a good four months until the opening ceremony. Olympia should be from 24. July to August 9, the Paralympics of 25. August to September 6th. (dpa)
Rasenballsport Leipzig trains without physical contact
The professionals of the Bundesliga soccer club Rasenballsport Leipzig decided after a few days Break on Friday found again in the training center on Cottaweg. Because of the coronavirus pandemic was on team training however waived. “We offer individual ball training,” said Sports director Markus Krösche at Sky. As the specialist magazine “Kicker” reports, the players were divided into three groups on three training grounds and had to do various exercises there. “It is individual training with ball, where the goal shot or passing game is with it, without it there There is physical contact, ”explained Kroesche.
According to “Kicker” woolly head coach Julian Nagelsmann will maintain this form of training for the time being. Even before and After the unit, contact between the players was kept to a minimum shutdown. So the pros didn't dress in the team cabin, but in their single rooms on the training grounds. Toads explained to other sports directors about the current situation exchange regularly. “There is a great deal of solidarity with one another. Ultimately, we are all in the same boat and want to finish the season and offer football to viewers again. Because football connects scary, ”said the sports director. (dpa)
DFB enables more flexible payments
With more flexible payments to the member associations, the German Football Association wants to protect amateur football from economic difficulties in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “The money is paid out in two installments each year, in May and November. We have saved this for this year. A national association that can no longer pay the salaries of its employees can now call up these funds flexibly, ”DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge is quoted on the association's homepage. The DFB invests 120 million euros a year in amateur football. The grants per regional association are based on a key that is based on the number of members and registered teams. Direct payments to the clubs are not possible for tax and legal reasons. (dpa)
Jovic justifies himself
The former Bundesliga professional Luka Jovic from Real Madrid has become social Networks justified in his home country against Serbia Having violated quarantine rules. “I'm very sorry that some people their work was not done professionally and gave me no specific instructions gave how I should behave during my isolation, ”wrote the former striker of Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday on his Instagram page. But he is also “sorry that constantly about me and not the main actors in the fight against the crisis is written, namely the doctors and everyone who works in healthcare. ”
The 22 year old Jovic was a week after the suspension of gaming operations in Spain to Serbia flown to where he will go into quarantine at home for two weeks should. According to media reports, the national team should last Weekend celebrations in the capital Belgrade have gone for what he is now under others face criminal charges. “In Spain you can shop in pharmacies, which is not the case here, ”wrote Jovic. “I apologize to everyone if I put myself in any danger. I hope we together can overcome all of this. All my support for Serbia! “ (dpa)
Bob Hanning fears economic problems for Füchse Berlin
Bob Hanning, managing director by handball Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin, has appealed to players, fans and sponsors to stick together in times of the coronavirus crisis. “We are still optimistic, but we will all have to stretch ourselves a lot to get through the summer,” said Hanning in a video on the club's Facebook page on Friday.
There was a total of a “considerable amount”, so that the association would also face economic problems. Eventually, they had planned audience revenue for the Bundesliga and sponsorship revenue that could not now be realized, said the 52 – year-olds.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga will pause until 22. April. International games will be until 12. April do not give. “I would like to make the forecast that handball will not be played in the next few weeks and months. And therefore the finals are not taking place, just like the qualification for the Olympic Games, ”said Hanning. The qualification for the games in Tokyo should be from 17. to 19 April in Berlin. (dpa)
Swimming EM is also being postponed
The European Swimming Championships are due to the effects of the corona virus been postponed. Instead of 11. until 24. May the competitions in Budapest may now take place from 17. until 30. August take place, as the European association Len announced on Friday.
end of May or At the beginning of June, those responsible want to advise again. If the situation is in of the Corona crisis have not improved or foreseeably improve by then, is a shift to the coming year is also conceivable. In addition to the pool swimmers are also the open water swimmers, water jumpers and synchronized swimmers of affected by the laying. (dpa)
Football ultras do something for your image
Even if you don't care about it yourself is:
errands, shopping aids, sidekicks – soccer Germany is experiencing a wave of solidarity. Above all, the ultras criticized a few weeks ago after sometimes violent protests against club investors such as Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp and the DFL prove to be helpful in the Corona crisis in need.
Negative messages from Hertha
And this is meant positively in this case. Everything else in our blog about Hertha BSC:
Ingo Schiller and Michael Preetz inform about the situation at Hertha. After all: there are no other players infected with the corona virus. The Berliners reported this on Friday.
