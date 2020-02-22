foxes-lose-in-spain

The Füchse Berlin must fear in the EHF Cup for reaching the Final Four in their own hall. On Saturday, the substitute-weakened Berliners lost to the Spanish representative BM Logrono La Rioja with 25: 26 (11: 13). For the foxes, it was the first bankruptcy in the third group game. The Berliners are now second in Group D. The best throwers were Jacob Holm with eight and Marko Kopljar ​​with five goals.

“The bottom line is that we didn't play well today,” said Velimir Petkovic. In addition to the long-term injuries Simon Ernst, Fabian Wiede and Mattias Zachrisson, the coach also had to do without the newcomer Dainis Kristopans and international Paul Drux, who was not allowed to play. His team came into play well at first, after 16 minutes the Foxes took the lead 5: 4. But the Foxes' hull team struggled in the attack, gave some free throws or failed on the Spanish goalkeeper. So the Berliners fell behind. It was only thanks to a few strong saves by goalkeeper Marin Ziemer that the gap was only two goals until the break.

After changing sides, the backlog grew to five goals (12: 17). The hosts were simply more variable in the attack. But the foxes fought back in the increasingly heated game on 19: 20 – mainly thanks to the gates of Kopljar. So it stayed tight until the end. The Berliners got the ball again four seconds before the end, but no goal was achieved. (AP)