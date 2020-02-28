foxes-berlin-dismiss-coach-velimir-petkovic

Velimir Petkovic somehow suspected it. At least that's what he told the “BZ” on Friday afternoon. The evening before, the Füchse Berlin trainer had experienced a disgrace that no one really expected. Nobody, nobody, nobody. The European Cup participant received the bottom of the table from Nordhorn in front of their own audience in the handball Bundesliga. Until then, the promoted team had only celebrated a single win of the season and all of them had lost the last 16 games, including the first leg loss to the Foxes with ten goals difference. Even if the last two games had also been lost unexpectedly for Berlin – the encounter with the bottom of the table should come at just the right time to get back on the road to success, to gain confidence, to reconcile the fans. But instead it became a disgrace with the next bankruptcy. Against the bottom of the table!

Velimir Petkovic had already suspected that his person would now be in the neck, the season goals of the ambitious foxes seem really serious in the Bundesliga due to the eighth defeat To get in danger. And so sporting director Stefan Kretzschmar, who had been in office and dignity since the beginning of the year, actually approached him before the training session and ended the collaboration. Later, managing director Bob Hanning, who for the German Handball Federation in Cairo this morning the World Cup for women 2025 and that of men 2027 brought to Germany.

Petkovic is disappointed with his players

As a short-term replacement, the Berliners are now putting Michael Roth on their coaching bench. In any case, it is planned for the new season that 26 year old Jaron Siewert from second division team Tusem Essen will return to his home club in Berlin and take over the team. Interim solution Roth trained MT Melsungen from 2010 to 2018 and was most recently active in Australia.

The end with Petkovic had hinted. Individual players have long been dissatisfied with the work of the 63 year old Bosnian. Petkovic is old school – for players who had previously worked for the Foxes under former national coach Dagur Sigurdsson, his commitment did not necessarily mean progress. Little has recently been put on modern techniques such as video studies for the foxes.

“This is certainly one of the most difficult days since I took office,” said Stefan Kretzschmar in the association's announcement regarding the expulsion. He now sees the team in primary responsibility and duty. Petkovic was disappointed by his players – “What does this loss against Nordhorn say about a team that needs a coach against a team that previously only had two points?” He asked in the “BZ”. Often the team, which had been injured many times this season, had shown morale and more, even knocked down the big THW Kiel. But the players had now refused this last service to their coach. “There were some players who think that they are in their youth or at school and can do what they want,” Petkovic said immediately after the game.

the players now continue alongside Michael Roth. Together they want to get back on the road to success, gain self-confidence, reconcile the fans. This project is now much more difficult in the European Cup against the Spanish representative Logroño. ( Tsp )