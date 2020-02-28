foxes-berlin-completely-at-a-loss-after-embarrassment-against-nordhorn

At the Foxes Berlin there was complete perplexity after the 30: 32 – home embarrassment against the rear light of Nordhorn. Nobody had an explanation for the uninspired appearance of the team on Thursday evening. “It hurts us enormously and is a bitter setback. At the moment there is a certain emptiness and frustration, ”said sports director Stefan Kretzschmar. “You have to let that sink first.”

Nordhorn had previously won the Handball Bundesliga, but they won against the foxes. “We have explicitly pointed out the next games and how important it is. I thought the team understood that, ”said Kretzschmar. Apparently not.

Because the team missed the necessary attitude almost over the entire game. “There were some players who thought they were in their youth or school that they thought they could do what they wanted,” coach Velimir Petkovic criticized his players. The team seemed inhibited. “Obviously there is a certain amount of uncertainty in the team. You have to think about how you can get your heads up again by Sunday, ”said Kretzschmar.

On Sunday, the foxes are challenged in the EHF Cup

Then the next important game is already waiting. In the EHF Cup, the Berliners receive the Spanish representative BM Logroño La Rioja (16. 00 o'clock / Dazn ). A victory is almost a must for Berliners if they want to keep the dream of participating in the Final Four alive in their own hall. “They are an uncomfortable team that plays the safe and fast ball, which caused us problems,” warned Kretzschmar. The Foxes had lost the first leg with 25: 26.

The team is going to be huge have to increase. The defensive was particularly the focus of criticism against Nordhorn. “In defense we have to be a dominant team. With the players we have, it cannot be that we get 32 goals at home against Nordhorn, ”said Kretzschmar.

He was equally critical also the appearance of goalkeeper duo Martin Ziemer and Silvio Heinevetter: “Of course you won’t win a Bundesliga game without goalkeeper performance.” Due to the eighth league defeat, second place, which entitles to participate in the Champions League, is wide for the fifth in the table Moved far. (AP)