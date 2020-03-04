World

Fourth place after a 5-1 win against Schwenningen

Eisbären Berlin

  • 9

    Leo Pföderl

  • 23

    Austin Ortega

  • 23

    Landon Ferraro

  • 25

    Leo Pföderl

  • 35

    Lukas Reichel

Schwenninger Wild Wings

(1: 0, 4: 0, 0: 1)

9511 Spectator

The Polar bears make you want more

And at the end of the day there is the report of colleague Jörg Leopold from the arena:

The bottom of the DEL table is not a big hurdle for the polar bears Through the sovereign success, the Berliners achieve their first Season goal.

Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold

That's it

But only for today, there are still a few games this season.

We have achieved our goal. Now we can relax in the last two games.

Leo Pföderl

Leo Pföderl

Leo Pföderl Image: Claus Vetter

We absolutely wanted the home advantage and we achieved that. We'll see if more is possible.

Serge Aubin

The press conference

Begins with an argument between the trainers. There are bad words that we do not reproduce here. Was probably about the sometimes unhealthy hardness.

The first third was okay. Unfortunately, the first five minutes of the second third cost us the game. The team fought to the end.

Niklas Sundblad, trainer Schwenningen

At the beginning we were a bit exhausted. We had too many turnovers. The start in the second third was good, we started rolling. Ultimately, we did what we had to do and are already focusing on the next game.

Serge Aubin, trainer polar bears

Image: Claus Vetter

voices and moods

Let's collect now.

First quarter-final on 17. March

So, Tuesday in two weeks , The enemy is still being sought.

Enough!

Five goals, three points, fourth place.

It will be done soon

26 Seconds are still on the clock.

Schwenningen shortened

1: 22 before the end it happened and Pogges shutout out. The top scorer for the Wild Wings was Dylan Yeo.

Another penalty for the polar bears

Now just do not tweak the shutout of Pogge. Sheppard has to go to the bank.

Three more minutes

The game slowly spins out. The emotions are boiled down a bit.

Kettemer

With a shot that is deflected just over the goal. And then Schwenningen is complete again.

polar bears in majority

Maybe they will do something against the rather meager odds this season.

Now it becomes PC too colorful

And that's why there are pickups for Fraser, who in his opinion from Labrie just did too much today.

Power Break

Time for the audience: 9511 fans are here today.

bcc

