After the next ice hockey gala and two personal records, Leon Draisaitl also shone with his language skills. “I don't have to talk around the bush,” said the Edmonton Oilers NHL professional in fluent English. “If you score four goals, you feel good.”

In the Oilers 8: 3 (2: 0, 1: 3, 5: 0) at the Nashville Predators, the 24 – yearlings not only four hits for the first time on Monday evening (local time), after participating in another goal Draisaitl is now on 107 Scorer points in the North American professional league and thus outperformed its best value from last season.

He clearly leads the scorer rating and confirmed his status as possibly the best player in the league. The past season he had ended with 105 scorer points. Draisaitl's performances had not been enough for the playoffs a year ago, but this time the team from Canada is on course and is second in the Pacific Division behind Las Vegas.

Draisaitl thanked everyone for their personal feelings after the game as usual with his teammates and especially the teammates from his storm line. “They made it pretty easy for me,” said the Cologne native, who forms a congenial duo with Connor McDavid.

“There are no such evenings all the time”

McDavid scored himself and was involved in four goals, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists. “I've been saying it for years,” said McDavid, with 94 goal participation second in the NHL scorer rating. He called a Draisaitl “a great player and it is nice that he is now getting recognition”.

After Draisaitl with his 40. Goal of the season 2: 0 in the 20. Minute scored, Nashville equalized in the second third to 2: 2 and 3: 3. In the last section, Edmonton dismantled the guests with five goals within five minutes, Draisaitl scored 5: 3 (46.), 7: 3 (49.) and 8: 3-final score (50.). All four strikes could have scored more goals, said the international, but also emphasized: “There are no such evenings all the time.”

Nashville defender Korbinian Holzer was still missing this time. The 32 year old German selection actor was transferred from the Anaheim Ducks to Nashville just last week. (dpa)