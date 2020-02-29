four-daycare-children-infected-in-nrw

bei four children in North Rhine-Westphalia is infected with the novel Corona virus has been detected. The children go to the daycare center in a circle Heinsberg , in the one to Covid – 19 sick woman works as a teacher. The announced the district of Heinsberg on Saturday after a meeting of the crisis team. The children are doing well. They showed “at most mild cold symptoms” , said a spokeswoman.

total visit 114 Children the daycare. Round 100 Boys and girls took the test, with four the test was positive. The other round 14 Children are on the voluntary test according to previous ones Insights did not appear. Overall, the number of people who are proven to be infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in the district of Heinsberg 60 increased.

All Individuals who immediately become an infected person Have had contact and show the symptoms of the disease themselves in domestic Go quarantine. According to the district spokeswoman, they are said to be their family doctor consult who decides whether a test will be made. (AP)