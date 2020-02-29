Science
Four daycare children infected in NRW
bei four children in North Rhine-Westphalia is infected with the novel Corona virus has been detected. The children go to the daycare center in a circle Heinsberg , in the one to Covid – 19 sick woman works as a teacher. The announced the district of Heinsberg on Saturday after a meeting of the crisis team. The children are doing well. They showed “at most mild cold symptoms” , said a spokeswoman.
total visit 114 Children the daycare. Round 100 Boys and girls took the test, with four the test was positive. The other round 14 Children are on the voluntary test according to previous ones Insights did not appear. Overall, the number of people who are proven to be infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in the district of Heinsberg 60 increased.
All Individuals who immediately become an infected person Have had contact and show the symptoms of the disease themselves in domestic Go quarantine. According to the district spokeswoman, they are said to be their family doctor consult who decides whether a test will be made. (AP)
Employee infected – School in Bonn remains closed
After infection of a Employee of an open all-day care (OGS) with the new corona virus remains a Bonn primary school closed for two weeks from Monday. The round 185 Children who attended school would now be tested for the virus, said the head of the Bonn health department, Ingrid Heyer, on Saturday. To this end, crisis teams would visit the families at home later in the day.
The 23 Years old OGS employee show only slight symptoms and are in quarantine at home, said the medical director of the Bonn University Hospital, Wolfgang Holzgreve.
The young man had celebrated carnival in the Heinsberg district and then returned to Bonn on Ash Wednesday, where he worked at the OGS, Heyer described. There he then looked after children with their homework. After that, he felt bad and was not at school on Thursday. On Friday afternoon he was then tested positive for the coronavirus in the university clinic.
So far, everyone has almost 40 Infection cases in NRW related to the district of Heinsberg, where the 47 – celebrated one year old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW and continues to be treated in the University Hospital Düsseldorf. (AP)
Canned bread, breathing masks, disinfectants: The turnover of Berlin supermarkets is growing because of the fear of the virus. There are no delivery bottlenecks yet.
Michelin said star award in Hamburg from
The Restaurant Guide Guide Michelin has canceled the star award in Hamburg planned for Tuesday due to the new corona virus. Michelin Europe North gave the reason in a statement on Saturday as to the health risks for the participants. The awarding of the restaurants takes place in a “digital press communication”. (AP)
Japan's prime minister plans to step up fight against coronavirus
In view of growing criticism of the Japanese government for its handling of the new corona virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised further economic aid from the state. The right-wing conservative head of government announced another stimulus package on Saturday 270 billion yen (2.3 billion euros) in the fight against the spread of the virus. “Japan will take all possible necessary steps,” promised Abe. Analysts accused him of not taking the situation seriously and reacting inadequately to it. In addition, there are allegations that the government is not testing enough, allegedly to keep the infection rate low.
Abe, whose approval levels have recently dropped significantly, asked the population for understanding for his abrupt appeal to all schools to be closed in the country from Monday for a month until the spring break. This had triggered criticism and clear resentment among the people. Among other things, working parents complained that they were unprepared for this. The next two weeks are “critical” to prevent the Sars-CoV-2 virus from spreading further, Abe said. So far, Japan counts more than 900 Infection cases, most of which are passengers and crew members of a cruise ship.
His government is now planning financial aid for those who have school closures are unable to work because they take care of their children at home. The state also called on citizens to work from home if possible. Abe also called on organizers of major sporting and cultural events to cancel or postpone them. Behind these suddenly drastic steps, experts suspect Abe's efforts to prevent the Olympic Games from being canceled. Abe himself confirmed on Saturday that they would continue to work to ensure that the games and Paralympics planned for five months are safe for everyone. (AP)
Round 1000 People are in quarantine in the Heinsberg district because of the corona virus. People react prudently and are helpful.
White House postpones visit of Austria's Chancellor
Due to the novel corona virus, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's visit to US President Donald Trump is short-term been postponed. The visit was “postponed by the White House due to the general coronavirus situation ,” said the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Saturday, according to the Austrian news agency APA with.
According to APA, Kurz's environment said that the Austrian side was “not entirely unhappy” about the postponement, because “the days in Austria are also very intense because of the corona virus “are. Kurz originally wanted to travel to the United States on Sunday and meet Trump at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck and Minister of Europe Karoline Edtstadler were to accompany the Chancellor.
The USA had previously had the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The summit with US President Donald Trump as host should be on 14. March in Las Vegas.
In Austria, nine infections with the corona virus were confirmed by Saturday morning, as APA reported, citing the Ministry of Health. In the US, more than 60 people infected with the pathogen. (AFP)
Danish cyclist Mörköv can start at WM in Berlin
Nothing stands in the way of the start of the Dane Michael Mörköv at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin. As the international cycling association UCI announced in the morning, the 34 – year-olds have no “suspicious clinical signs” of an illness. Mörköv, who was initially isolated in his hotel room after his arrival in Berlin, may therefore move freely in the Berlin Velodrome. “I'm really glad that a decision was made. Of course it was frustrating not to know the result, ”said Mörköv to the Danish broadcaster DR. Mörköv had traveled from the United Arab Emirates. There a seven-day tour had been canceled after five stages on Friday night because two Italian members of a team had tested positive. ( dpa)
Three infections reported in the Aachen area
In Aachen and in nearby Würselen Sars-CoV-2 has been demonstrated in three people. In Aachen, it was a woman from Gangelt in the Heinsberg district who was treated in an Aachen clinic for other reasons, as a spokesman for the city said on Saturday. It is now isolated, all contact persons are determined . Even if she comes from the particularly affected district of Heinsberg, she is not one of the cases previously reported by the district of Heinsberg.
A woman and her son were tested positively in Würselen. The son is an adolescent or young adult. He was a pupil of the eleventh grade, said a spokesman for the city region of Aachen on dpa request. No further details about the people are known yet. Because of “the mild course of the disease” both were released home. Contact persons would also be found here. (AP)
Trade association sees comeback of canned bread
Despite first hamster purchases due to the spread of the Coronavirus in Germany currently sees no delivery bottlenecks in food or hygiene articles. “We are able to deliver again” , says the vice Managing Director of the Berlin-Brandenburg Trade Association, Günter Päts.
in the supermarkets in Berlin and Brandenburg is the turnover this week 30 to 40 percent increased. “Trade is happy,” said Päts. Due to the beginning of Lent, the industry did not expect such a high demand.
Above all, soaps and disinfectants had been sold more, said Päts , In supermarkets, durable food is particularly in demand. According to Päts, one product in particular is making a comeback thanks to Corona: The canned bread. “For many years, bread was less or not in demand,” said Päts. (AP)
In Iran the number of deaths increases 43
The number of Covid – 19 – Victim in Iran is within 24 hours of 34 on 43 gone up. The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur, announced at a press conference. According to Jahanpur, 593 People – 205 more than the day before – tested positive for the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 . At the same time 123 Corona patients were healed from the hospitals.
The problem was that The virus is spreading more and more in the country, said the spokesman. According to the information, more than 20 of the total 31 Provinces of Covid – 19 affected. Schools and universities remain closed nationwide. All citizens were again advised to avoid the public and, if not necessary, not to leave the house. (AP)
Living in Heinsberg 1000 Quarantined people
Patient in South Korea infected for the second time
In South Korea there has been one Patient infected a second time with the virus. According to Kwon Jun Wook of the epidemic, it is a 73 – year old woman who after her recovery and Discharge from the hospital was tested positive again . She was sick again because of her “weakened immune system”, it said. According to him, ten similar cases from China have already been reported.
The number of people infected with the coronavirus has skyrocketed in South Korea. The state health authority confirmed on Saturday 813 new infections. This is the highest increase since the first cases in the country. At the same time four other people died from the lung disease Covid caused by the pathogen – 19, the number of fatalities increased 17.
According to the information, more than 3100 People in South Korea infected with the virus originally from China. This is by far the most cases worldwide outside of China. The number of infections is likely to increase even further, as the authorities have more than 260. 00 Want to investigate 0 members of a Christian sect from which the outbreak in South Korea started.
Most cases of infection in South Korea are related to the religious community Shincheonji Church of Jesus: One 61) year-old follower had attended at least four religious services of the faith community in the city of Daegu, despite a febrile illness, before visiting her the corona virus had been diagnosed. In the face of public criticism of the sect's policies, a spokesman complained about a “witch hunt”. (AFP)
Spahn advises with health experts from all political groups
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn discussed the situation regarding the spread of the new corona virus with the health politicians of all parliamentary groups on Saturday. In a conference call, he “informed them about the dynamic developments of the past three days,” said the CDU politician on Twitter. “We will meet again in a special session of the Health Committee on Monday. It is important to me in this situation to inform across parties . “
For next Friday is a special meeting of European health ministers is also planned in Brussels “We are at the beginning of an epidemic, in Germany and in Europe. This requires joint action, “Spahn said in a statement from his ministry.
The virus has spread from China, Italy in Europe most affected. In Germany there are now significantly more than 50 registered infected. The federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are affected. The district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia is currently particularly badly affected with 38 infected. (AP)
International journalist meeting in Perugia canceled
Out of concern for the new Coronavirus has canceled the International Journalism Festival in Perugia in Northern Italy . One is aware of the inconvenience and possible financial losses, but another decision is irresponsible in view of the current situation, the organizer said on Saturday. “The health and safety of the speakers, guests, helpers, employees, suppliers and the citizens of Perugia is and must remain a top priority.” The event would have been from April 1st to 5th The next meeting is now for April 2021 planned.
During the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which occurred in Lombardy about a week ago Beginning, the number of infected people increased towards 900. Of which died 21 People until Friday evening on the new lung disease or in connection with it. Eleven municipalities in the north are closed and tourism has shrunk considerably in large parts of the country. (AP)
Crisis team decides further measures against coronavirus
The newly installed crisis team The federal government on coronavirus wants to limit the spread of the virus in Germany with a number of other measures.
At a meeting on Friday in Berlin, the staff decided, among other things, that in addition to air and sea travelers from China, all air and sea passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran will have to be notified of their health status before entering the country.
On all regional and border trains, passengers will also have to fill out exit cards in the future if Corona suspected cases were found . The railway companies are also obliged to report passengers with symptoms of coronavirus disease. In addition , the Federal Police will therefore carry out their controls in 30 – Reinforce the kilometer border area .
In the question of how to proceed with major events , the crisis team adopted the guidelines of the Robert Koch Institute for Risk Assessment. Accordingly, it is at the discretion of those responsible or the responsible local authorities to allow, postpone or delete major events after a precise assessment of the risks under certain conditions – or to reduce the transmission risk by means of targeted measures.
The risks include when people from risky areas take part in the events or infections have already occurred in the event region if there are many and intensive contact options at the event or the organizer shows little willingness to cooperate. Another criterion could also be whether all contacts can be identified quickly in the event of an outbreak – which would be extremely difficult for larger events.
The crisis team, under the joint leadership of the Interior and Health Ministries, says it will meet next Tuesday next time. (AFP)
Denmark reports third coronavirus case
Denmark has reported a third confirmed case of infection with the novel coronavirus. A employee of the university hospital in Aarhus probably got infected during a visit to Germany, the health authorities said on Saturday. At a conference in Munich, he was in close contact with an infected Italian, it was said. The man is now isolated in his apartment.
Scandinavia has largely been spared by the new virus Sars-CoV-2, which causes the lung disease Covid – 19 can trigger. In Sweden, the number of confirmed infections rose to 11 by Friday evening, including a woman who had recently visited Iran, which was severely affected by the new virus. Norway registered six cases by Friday.
Finland has confirmed three cases so far, including a woman who had previously been in northern Italy. There are currently also a relatively large number of cases of coronavirus infections there. The other two infected people in Denmark had recently been on a skiing holiday in northern Italy. (AP)
Researchers criticize quarantine on “Diamond Princess”
Japan's controversial quarantine arrangement According to researchers , on board the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” has led to an avoidable number of infections with the new corona virus . “The infection rate on board the ship was around four times higher than what we can see on land in the worst infected areas of China,” said Joacim Rocklöv, professor of epidemiology at Umeå University in Sweden. Had Japan initially 3700 Passengers and crew members immediately after arrival of Leaving it on board would not have infected so many people with the pathogen. Rocklöv and his colleagues came to this conclusion in a study published in the “Journal of Travel Medicine”.
Japan's government had the ship two weeks until 19. Quarantined in the port of Yokohama in Tokyo in February. There was a reason for this 80 – Hong Kong year-old who had tested positive for the virus. The senior was on 20. Boarded in Yokohama on January and disembarked from the cruise ship in Hong Kong five days later.
A possible reason for the particularly strong spread of the virus on board is the close physical proximity of people to each other. When the quarantine was lifted and passengers could get on board, 619 Passengers have been infected. “If the ship had been evacuated immediately upon arrival in Yokohama and if the passengers who had tested positive for the corona virus and potentially others in the risk zone had been looked after, the scenario would have been quite different,” the researchers write. According to calculations by the Swedish researchers, only around 70 Passengers infected, it said.
Although the measure taken by the Japanese government is, as a precaution, the entire ship Quarantined was “understandable”. However, given the high risk of transmitting the virus on the ship, the decision of Japan is now “questionable”, says Rocklöv. Meanwhile more than 700 passengers and crew members of the cruise ship were found to be infected. Six people on board the ship have already died, including one Brit. (AP)
Australia restricts entry from Iran
Australia prohibits foreigners who come directly from Iran direct entry. As of March 1st, these would have to be 14 days in another country, only then are they allowed to enter, said the Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt. Australians and permanent residents of the country should stay in quarantine for two weeks after returning from Iran. In Australia there are 25 Cases of coronavirus. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in the case of employees of a Bonn childcare facility
The employee of an open all-day care (OGS) in a Bonn primary school is infected with the new type of corona virus. The city of Bonn reported on Saturday. During the night they learned of the test result and are now calling all parents with a request to leave the children at home first, said a city spokeswoman for the German Press Agency. The man had celebrated in Gangelt in the district of Heinsberg carnival. So far, everyone has almost 40 Infection cases in NRW a reference to the district of Heinsberg, where the 47 – year-old who celebrated being the first infected in NRW and further treated in the University Hospital Düsseldorf.
The city of Bonn wants to in a press conference for 11. 00 o'clock report more. So far, it is not yet known whether domestic quarantine will be ordered, said the spokeswoman. The patient is not a teacher, but the employee of a porter who is responsible for the day-to-day care. Approximately 180 Children visit the Clemens -August school, round 150 of them go to their OGS. But these are only the very first figures that are not yet reliable, the spokeswoman emphasized. (AP)
South Korea advises citizens to stay at home
South Korea is calling on its citizens to stay at home on weekends. The country is at a critical point t in the fight against the corona virus, says the deputy health minister Kim Kang Lip. Participation in public events and contact with other people should be avoided. South Korea reported 594 new cases . The number of infected people rose to just under 3000. (Reuters)
China reports more than 79. 00 0 infections
In China there are more 47 People with Covid lung disease – 19 died. As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Saturday, come alone 45 of the new victims from the particularly severely affected Hubei province, where the virus originally broke out. The number of new diseases also increased again. According to official information, nationwide 427 new cases registered, of which 423 in Hubei. The total number of confirmed infections increased on the Chinese mainland 79. 251. So far, 2835 Dead in China confirmed. (AP)