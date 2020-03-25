World
Four Bundesliga teams want to help needy clubs
Solidarity campaign of the Bundesliga clubs
With approximately 20 million euros want the four German Champion League clubs support the financially troubled football clubs of the 1st and 2nd leagues. The “Bild” newspaper reported on this unique solidarity campaign in times of the Corona crisis on Wednesday.
FC Bayern would have a model for the relief operation Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have been informed in the past week. The four clubs want according to “image” on 12, waive 5 million euros that would be due to them under the current TV contract. The money now flows into the solidarity pot.
The four top clubs are also increasing this sum with their own funds by a total of 7.5 million euros – this would result 20 million euros available. The German Football League should “depending on the need” decide which club receives money. (dpa)
Timo Boll, 39, is the most successful German table tennis player. He won over three dozen medals at major international tournaments. He was the first time 2000 at the Olympic Games. 2008 Boll won Olympic silver with the team as well as 2012 and 2016 Bronze. In Rio he wore 2016 the German flag at the opening ceremony.
DOSB calls for protective shield for clubs and associations
The German Olympic Sports Association and its 16 State sports associations appeal to politicians, sports clubs and associations in the Corona crisis quickly with a protective screen to secure. This emerges from communications from various regional sports associations, the DOSB wants to comment on this in more detail in the coming days. In German sports are 27 million members in 90 00 0 clubs organized.
“Sports organizations that are oriented towards the common good are strong Pillar of Germany and stand for social cohesion and togetherness. This pillar must not falter in these times, but it will not be possible everywhere without state support, ”the statement said. “The consequences for living together, for mental and physical health, inclusion, integration and quality of life would be unpredictable.”
It was impressive to see how many volunteers nationwide would have adapted their area of responsibility in the sports club to the current situation without being asked . For example, they also organize neighborhood assistance and provide diverse support through their local networks. The DOSB and the regional sports associations also appeal to their own members to strengthen their backs to their club, to remain a member and thus to show solidarity. (dpa)
DTM start for 10. Planned in July
The German Touring Car Masters (DTM) should now be on 10. Start the season in July at the Norisring in Nuremberg. This was determined by the DTM umbrella organization ITR on Wednesday after the original start of the season on 24. April had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season finale will be from 13. to 15. November in Monza. Ten racing events are also planned. (dpa)
Solidarity is the order of the day at 1. FC Union:
The Bundesliga professionals of Berlin waive wages, the employees go into short-time work. Union wants to solve the crisis in solidarity.
DFB: Football should “lead by example”
The DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius is convinced that football wants to “lead by example” in the corona crisis. That said the 43 – yearlings on Wednesday in an interview on dfb .de. At the moment, it is crucial that “our health system can withstand this pandemic, and we can all contribute to this by following the recommendations and avoiding social contacts where possible.”
When it starts again, “we have to be ready and organize the game operation in a targeted manner. Nobody knows at the moment when and in what form it will be, ”said Curtius. There he also sees “differences between professional and amateur football, because professional football will depend on organizing games even without spectators. There is no other solution. This is not just about financial matters. ”
In addition to the complete waiver of football games, another measure is that the staff at the DFB headquarters“ with the exception of an “emergency filling” for one and a half weeks from Work from home. We are glad that we have the technical possibilities for this. ”That makes the situation so much easier. Every morning, current information is collated, compared and concrete measures taken in a conference call.
The construction of the new DFB and its academy is currently going according to plan, Curtius assured. “Our new building is a project of the century for us, we are building the future of our association there.” As long as it is healthy, “we want to continue building,” said the Secretary General of the German Football Association.
The subject of short-time work must also be kept in mind by the DFB, “but not yet in the current situation, but at a later date if necessary”. (dpa)
Kristina Vogel in voluntary quarantine
Paraplegic track biking Olympic champion Kristina Vogel herself quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “As a risk group, it is dangerous for me. I can't cough because of the paralysis. I don't have a diaphragm, which means that if I get a bronchial disorder, I have to go to the ventilator, ”Vogel said in an RTL / ntv interview, adding:“ And I did that for a long time with my accident, which is no fun and accordingly am i home – day 10, 11, in home quarantine. ”
Vogel has been in a bad training accident 2018 in Cottbus cross-sectional gel HMT. The Erfurt native won Olympic gold twice and the world championship title eleven times in her career. Olympia was “fairytale” for them.
The relocation of the summer games in Tokyo now hits the athletes very hard. “The training plans are set for four years, you can't just put it off. Now it is tearing the ground a bit off the feet of the athletes, even if I know that everyone wanted the decision and has confidence and has to look again from now on, ”said Vogel. She was glad that the decision had now been made “and we 2021 our fairytale games could have “. (dpa)
Football: Coronavirus case at the 1st FFC Frankfurt
The women's football Bundesliga club 1. FFC Frankfurt reports the first coronavirus case in its ranks. A player from the sixth in the table was infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2, said the Hesse on Wednesday. “The player shows slight symptoms, but she is doing well under the circumstances. With the rapid spread of Covid – 19 it was clear that sooner or later the FFC would also be affected by coronavirus cases, ”said FFC manager Siegfried Dietrich.
Because the time frame of the infection lies outside of a direct team presence of the player concerned and the infection is personal Environment had taken place, no corona virus test is currently planned for the entire team and the coaching and supervisory team. The team training at the German record champions is initially suspended until April 6th. (dpa)
Handball: EHF Cup final round in Berlin postponed
The European Handball Federation has postponed the finals of the EHF Cup in Berlin in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Instead of on 23. and 24. May the final four is now on 29. and 30. August. This was announced by the EHF on Wednesday.
Because of the current coronavirus pandemic European gaming operations will initially be suspended until the end of May. From June 1st, European Cup games are to take place again. In the EHF Cup there are still two game days until the end of the group phase.
After four games in the intermediate round group D, the Füchse Berlin are in first place with five points and would therefore be the hosts for the final four qualified. (dpa)
After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, one takes Crisis group work on. The priority is the search for a new one Meeting.
Spanish association announces help
The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) has announced financial aid to those third and fourth division clubs due to the effects of the Corona crisis and the suspension of all matches get into trouble. One will for such associations provide interest-free loans of up to four million euros , RFEF President Luis Rubiales said on Wednesday at a video conference of the heads of the regional associations. The repayment of the loans could begin after two years.
As part of a package of measures to support the semi-professional and less financially strong clubs, Rubiales also announced that it would be there in the next few years will not make a contribution to the association for two years. For the professional clubs in the first and second league, consider a total credit line 500 Million Euros, in which the professional league and the financially strongest clubs would also have to participate, according to Rubiales.
In addition, the RFEF wants to provide the doctors of the association for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Hotel Residencia on the training grounds of the national team in Las Rozas near Madrid could also be converted into a hospital if necessary , so the association boss.
To the suspended Season in Spain said Rubiales, If the situation eases over the next few weeks, the various leagues will continue to be played until August or September – if necessary with ghost games. Encounters all 48 hours, as suggested by some not only in Spain, however, the head of the association excluded. (dpa)
That too: KHL canceled
The Continental Hockey League (KHL) has now ended its season prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a week-long interruption, they are forced to take this step because the situation with the corona virus has not developed in the direction hoped for, the Russian-dominated ice hockey league said on Wednesday. It has not yet been decided whether a championship title will be awarded. The decision about the placement of the teams was postponed to the next meeting of the KHL managers. (dpa)
Basketball Bundesliga pauses at least until 30. April
At a video conference on Wednesday, the Presidium and clubs of the Basketball Bundesliga agreed to continue suspending the game, which had been dormant for a good two weeks. The season should still be played to the end, the league announced in a press release, then possibly “with a shortened or condensed mode”. Corresponding variants should now be worked out until 30. April comes to the next meeting.
No team in the league has more than 21 of the total 32 scheduled main round games before the play-offs. The clubs are threatened with a large loss of revenue from matchday proceeds if the season cannot be played to the end. Due to the postponement of the Olympic Games, however, the deadline pressure has eased somewhat. At the same time, however, some clubs have already started to thin out their ranks in order to save costs. Numerous contracts with US professionals who made their way home were canceled.
Watford FC provides stadium health service
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the FC Watford from the English Football Premier League offered its stadium and all club rooms to the British health service NHS for use. Vicarage Road Stadium is right next to a hospital. The premises are to be used for introductory courses for medical personnel and for childcare, as meeting or storage rooms. Football operations in England are initially suspended until 30. April. “We have to forget about football now and concentrate on doing everything we can to support the NHS,” Watford boss Scott Duxbury said in a Tuesday night announcement. “Our proximity as a football club next door to a hospital gives us a great opportunity to offer help and we are happy to support NHS staff and their families wherever we can.” (dpa)
What happens to the Tour de France?
In contrast to the Olympic Games and the The European Football Championship, the Tour de France, the third major sporting event this summer, is not yet in immediate danger of being canceled or postponed. Rather, those responsible are working on an issue with restrictions for the public due to the corona virus pandemic in the background, according to media reports. France's Minister of Sport Roxana Maracineanu also described the tour, which took place on 27. June should start in Nice as an event of “great importance”. For example, the tour, which is followed annually by ten to twelve million cycling fans on the roadside and by around 29 00 0 security guards will be accompanied this year with some restrictions. This could concern the deletion of the advertising caravan or the tour village before each stage. In addition, the spectators in the start and finish area, similar to Paris-Nice in mid-March, could be excluded. (dpa)
Bach announces quick Olympic dates
When looking for a new date for those on 2021 postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, the IOC wants to quickly coordinate with everyone 33 international sports associations. There could already be a common telephone switch on Thursday, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), announced on Wednesday. “This is the first step. Then we have to see what options we have aben “, said the 66 – year-olds. The summer games in Tokyo had been postponed to next year in a joint decision by the Japanese hosts and the IOC on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. They should at the latest in summer 2021 can be made up for. “We should come to a solution as soon as possible,” said Bach. The choice of the date must be considered carefully. (dpa)
Hanover professional Hübers healthy again
After two weeks in quarantine at home, Hanover's professional Timo Hübers officially healthy again. The 23 – year old was on 11. March was the first German soccer professional to be tested positive for the corona virus. Now he has been allowed to leave the house since Wednesday, after he was tested again negative for the virus, according to the club. “I'm just looking forward to a round of jogging and being able to move freely again,” said Hübers. “Everything, of course, within the framework of the generally applicable contact restrictions, but it is still great to finally be able to get out of the apartment again.” By contrast, Hübers's teammates remain in quarantine at home. They only had to go into isolation a day later, after 96 – Profi Jannes Horn had tested positive for the corona virus. (dpa)
Handball: Qualification tournament canceled
After the postponement of the Olympic Games, the qualification tournament is the German handball player has been canceled for the time being. The tournament planned for June in Berlin will be postponed until further notice, the International Handball Federation (IHF) announced on Wednesday. Originally it would have been from 17. to 19. April in the Max-Schmeling-Halle was due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was last moved to June. The IHF welcomed the decision to move the games to Tokyo. (dpa)
Fury boxing match against Wilder postponed
The World Cup fight between the heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Due to the current corona pandemic, Wilder is not going as planned on 18. July in Las Vegas. That's what Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum told American television broadcaster ESPN. “We don't even know if the MGM will be open again,” said Arum. The third boxing duel between the current WBC champion Fury and the American Wilder should have taken place in the currently closed MGM Grand Garden Arena in the players' paradise in the state of Nevada. According to Arum, a new fight date for autumn should now be found: “Everyone has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It is part of what is happening in the world. Maybe there will be a fight in early October. “ (dpa)