four-bundesliga-teams-want-to-help-needy-clubs

DFB: Football should “lead by example”

The DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius is convinced that football wants to “lead by example” in the corona crisis. That said the 43 – yearlings on Wednesday in an interview on dfb .de. At the moment, it is crucial that “our health system can withstand this pandemic, and we can all contribute to this by following the recommendations and avoiding social contacts where possible.”

When it starts again, “we have to be ready and organize the game operation in a targeted manner. Nobody knows at the moment when and in what form it will be, ”said Curtius. There he also sees “differences between professional and amateur football, because professional football will depend on organizing games even without spectators. There is no other solution. This is not just about financial matters. ”

In addition to the complete waiver of football games, another measure is that the staff at the DFB headquarters“ with the exception of an “emergency filling” for one and a half weeks from Work from home. We are glad that we have the technical possibilities for this. ”That makes the situation so much easier. Every morning, current information is collated, compared and concrete measures taken in a conference call.

The construction of the new DFB and its academy is currently going according to plan, Curtius assured. “Our new building is a project of the century for us, we are building the future of our association there.” As long as it is healthy, “we want to continue building,” said the Secretary General of the German Football Association.

The subject of short-time work must also be kept in mind by the DFB, “but not yet in the current situation, but at a later date if necessary”. (dpa)