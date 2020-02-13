four-billion-year-old-icy-chunks-testify-to-planet-formation

Photos have long been nothing special. Mobile phone out, press the button, off to Instagram. Only a few stand out and have lasting value. This is certainly one of them: the recording of an object in the Kuiper belt , which was used for a time as “Ultima Thule” and has been referred to as “Arrokoth” since November, which in the extinct language of the indigenous population in the east of today's US state of Virginia means “sky”.

It is the most distant object , which has so far been explored up close by a research probe, and at the same time the most original. Since its formation in the early phase of the solar system a good four billion years ago, it has changed very little, say the researchers of the Nasa probe “New Horizons”, which Arrokoth has visited.

If the assessment is correct, the mission data allow a unique look into the past and help to understand how the first ones turned out Have developed planetary building blocks in the dust disk that surrounded the young sun.

Unique pictures from 3500 kilometers away

Arrokoth was taken on New Year's Day 2019. Since its launch in January 2006, “New Horizons” has been traveling to the outskirts of the solar system. In July 2015 the probe delivered sharp images of Pluto for the first time and received a mission extension to visit other objects in the Kuiper belt – including Arrokoth, the 44 – times further away from the sun than the earth .

From a distance of “only” 3500 kilometers, the probe took the first pictures and sent tons of measurement data to Earth. The research teams are now presenting the evaluation of the material in three articles in the journal Science.

The shape is striking. Due to the two knobs – 13 or 16 kilometers in diameter – Arrokoth was already referred to as “peanut” and as “snowman” . Planetary researchers prefer to say “contact binary”: two bodies that touch. Such objects can be found more frequently in the Kuiper belt, as well as in comets such as “67 P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko”, on which 2014 a European probe has landed. This raises the question how such double bodies arise . Comets are known to lose material due to degassing near the sun. If the loss is uneven, a compact comet nucleus can be fitted gradually. But in the distant Kuiper Belt, where the sun's radiation is only a thousandth as big as ours on Earth, it must have been different.

It is possible that smaller particles from the protoplanetary dust disk are caught by larger ones by gravity. This “ hierarchical accretion ” creates ever larger bodies that grow several kilometers in size and can possibly also collide with double bodies.

One According to another model, in the denser regions of the dust disk, “clouds” initially form particles that are as large as millimeters to decimeters, which come closer together thanks to gravity and ultimately form larger bodies. Instead of violent impacts at several kilometers per second, the particles hit the surface gently at a few meters per second and build it up further. This is exactly how it should have been with Arrokoth, writes the team led by William McKinnon from Washington University in St. Louis.

Accordingly, the “knobs” united today in the early phase of the solar system initially grew individually, but were already circling. This system lost energy – whether due to tidal effects or friction within the dust disk is still unclear – until the two bodies touched. The researchers estimate that the collision speed was at most four meters per second .

Nothing shows a strong one Close impact

You base yourself on modeling and terrain data. Both parts of Arrokoth show a similar composition, there are no structures at the contact point that indicate a strong impact. The two halves would hardly have survived that. Because they are porous and contain not only silicate material but also a lot of methanol ice , as another team led by Will Grundy from the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff (Arizona) reports.

It is not surprising that frozen comet methanol is known, Grundy writes to the Tagesspiegel. “It is strange, however, that we have found k water ice .” With the prevailing temperatures between minus 210 and minus 260 degrees Celsius it is stable and no mechanism is known how it could disappear. “Our hypothesis is that Arrokoth was created under special chemical conditions that exist at the outermost edge of the solar nebula: cold enough to freeze carbon monoxide and methane on grains of dust, where it formed methanol.” So far I have not seen any comets that are as rich in methanol as Arrokoth. This could mean that none of the comets observed originates from this outermost area, but all have formed somewhat closer to the sun or in a different era of the solar nebula when the chemical conditions were different.

A puzzling red coloring

The red coloring also puzzles the scientists. It is already known from several other objects in the Kuiper belt and is probably caused by organic molecules, tholines. “You can find them almost everywhere in the universe,” Grundy says. Where there is high-energy radiation, such as UV light, these bonds of simple organic molecules can break and thus lead to the formation of complex molecules.

“The big question is when and where the Arrokoth tholines were made “, he writes. Did they exist before our solar system came into being, did they form in the protoplanetary nebula or only after Arrokoth was clumped together, for example due to solar radiation? “I suspect it was one of the first two processes,” Grundy says. “Otherwise I would expect systematic color differences between the elevated equatorial regions and the flat polar regions, but they cannot be seen in the pictures.”

There is still a lot to discover in the Kuiper belt

Instead they show, with a resolution of around 33 Meters per pixel, a monotonous surface with only a few asteroid impacts. Arrokoth still looks like it was four billion years ago. This is crucial to better understand the early development of the solar system , says Hauke ​​Hußmann, a planetary researcher from the German Aerospace Center in Berlin who was not involved in the mission.

The measurement data from “New Horizons” provided the first concrete indications that the “contact binaries”, of which there are many in this region of the Kuiper belt, really through gentle accumulation of material and largely without collisions.

There is still a lot to discover. According to Nasa, around 2000 objects have so far been recorded in the Kuiper belt . Astronomers estimate that there are hundreds of thousands that are at least 100 kilometers in size. But you shouldn't be fooled by these numbers. This belt is an extremely thin cloud . The matter gathered there is estimated to be only a tenth of the mass of our earth.

If only a larger body is found that would be close to the New Horizons trajectory, this could be the next target. The plutonium battery for energy supply will last a few more years and could allow further research. So far, nothing of the kind is known and the probe is still on its way out. It is currently good 46 astronomical units away from the sun , which corresponds to almost seven billion kilometers.