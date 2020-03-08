Fortuna Düsseldorf is not making any progress

Fortuna Düsseldorf has not rewarded itself for a superior appearance at FSV Mainz 05 and hovers after the 1st : 1 (0: 0) draw in the Bundesliga continues to be relegated. In front of 21. 409 viewers Levin Öztunali brought the home side on Sunday in the 62. Minute in the lead that Kenan Karaman (85.) Equalized. Düsseldorf is thus four points behind the Mainz group on the relegation place 15.

The Fortuna was the better team and had bad luck when conceding. After referee Harm Osmers' refusal to recognize Öztunali's goal because of an alleged offside of preparer Jean-Philippe Mateta, he corrected the decision after the video assistant's intervention. Mateta later saw the yellow-red card (77.).

After the disappointing cup-out at fourth division club 1. FC Saarbrücken, Fortuna coach Uwe Rösler changed his starting line-up to five positions. Among other things, Düsseldorf's best goal scorer Rouwen Hennings had to hit the bench. The personnel changes showed the hoped-for effect, as the guests immediately took control and took advantage of three good opportunities in the opening quarter of an hour. Mainz was visibly surprised by the offensive orientation of the Fortuna.

Little came together in Mainz

Trainer Achim Beierlorzer reacted early on and changed the defense from three to four chains. This gave the defensive a little stability. Nothing went forward at the FSV. There was a lack of creativity in midfield and precision in passing. Shots on goal or even chances in the first half – none. There were many bad passes and whistles from the fans.

The best opportunity for the Düsseldorf tour was offered by Markus Suttner (35.), who failed with a shot from close range to the brilliantly reacting Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner. For the 25 year old it was the last test of the evening: Due to a knee injury he had to go out at half time, Florian Müller came for him. The new man between the posts was able to excel several times after the restart. First he parried a slightly deflected shot from Thommy (49.), Then he also stayed against Valon Berisha (70.) Winner. The people of Mainz were much more efficient. Öztunali took advantage of the first chance in goal after Mateta lifted the ball over Fortuna goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier. But Karaman tore the FSV out of all dreams of victory . (dpa)