Formula C – Melbourne, Bahrain and Hanoi canceled

When Lewis Hamilton sends messages, the motorsport world listens very carefully. It is not uncommon for the six-time Formula 1 world champion to hide subtle innuendos in his messages. In Australia it was different, as Hamilton clearly stated what many thought: “We all want to drive into our cars and races, but we have to be realistic and put health and safety first.”

After several rounds of discussion, the motor sport association Fia finally came to this decision – and canceled the Australian Grand Prix. At 0 o'clock 14 Central European time, the news reached the newsrooms on Friday. So the start of the season in Melbourne is canceled – that's certainty. Also the races in Bahrain (22. March) and Hanoi, where on April 5 for the first time the Vietnam Grand Prix should have taken place has been canceled. The race in China (19. April) was postponed anyway, catch-up date open.

A lot is open – even a season start in June in Azerbaijan

A lot of other things are also open. Allegedly, even the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 7 in Baku is no longer considered a possible start to the season. Because that the races in Europe – in the Dutch Zandvoort (May 3), Barcelona (10. May) and Monaco (24. May) – can take place applies currently quite unlikely. This is partly due to the restrictions on mass events.

“We have plans to rebuild the season and we are trying to accommodate as many of the lost races as we can,” Formula One said Sports director Ross Brawn. However, the corona virus does not end in front of the paddock card readers, where a lot of people scurry like ants between the oversized teams' motorhomes.

The contacts between mechanics, engineers, managers and drivers are close, hugs, handshakes and kisses are constantly exchanged; reporters from all over the world are also allowed to move around in the paddock relatively freely, various celebrities and sponsors anyway.

The news that a McLaren employee had been infected with the virus made waves. Only the affected racing team – which 14 reported further suspected cases – completely withdrew, later followed the cancellation. Nothing rolls anymore.

First a tough fight

“I have experienced financial crises and dramas,” said Formula 1 sports director Ross Brawn on Friday, “but the scale at the moment is immense.” Meanwhile, the fans traveled to the Albert Park Circuit on Friday morning, outside the locked gates snakes formed. After a long wait and uncertainty, the increasingly annoyed visitors were informed with megaphones about the cancellation of the event.

In the meantime, the first teams packed up in the paddock, Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton left. The mood is calm and concentrated, it says from the closest Formula 1 circuit, the teams are careful to fly out their employees as soon as possible.

After the return all team members should 14 Stay in quarantine for days to minimize the risk to Formula 1 locations. The 14 McLaren employees stay on site in the team hotel in isolation. This was agreed with the health authorities.

The cancellation was preceded by a tough fight. “I was awake the whole night. We had so many issues to work through, ”said Brawn, who discussed with the Fia, the local organizer, medical authorities, and also the team leaders. Mercedes, Red Bull, Alpha Tauri and Racing Point absolutely wanted to start the Grand Prix weekend with the first training sessions on Friday at a first meeting.

Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Renault and McLaren were against it. Haas with four suspected cases on the team and Williams were undecided. The decision dragged on, the bosses' silence was so loud it hurt.

Finally Mercedes rushed forward. In a letter, the racing team, on behalf of the other teams, asked Formula 1 and rule-keepers to cancel the race because they were concerned about the integrity of their employees. “An accumulation of facts led to the decision,” said Formula 1 boss Chase Carey, who appeared in front of the media in a white shirt and blue sneakers. “Very difficult, constantly changing situations” had to be assessed, he said.

The state of Victoria was hit hard by the rejection. Around 60 million Australian dollars, converted around 35 million euros, you transfer Formula 1 owner Liberty Media per year for the Grand Prix. After the devastating bushfires and floods, stopping the race as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is the next downfall for tourism. (with dpa)