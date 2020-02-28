for-whom-the-diesel-comparison-is-definitely-worthwhile

Almost four and a half years after the VW diesel scandal became known, Europe's largest car manufacturer and the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) have now agreed on a comparison for hundreds of thousands of diesel customers. “It is a ray of hope in the dark capital and a success,” said VZBV boss Klaus Müller on Friday in Berlin. VW legal director Hiltrud Werner spoke of a “fair and practical comparison solution”.

The result of the months-long negotiations, which is partially available to the Tagesspiegel, looks like this: More than a quarter of a million VW diesel customers whose cars have a manipulation engine EA 189, depending on the model and age of your car, compensation should be between 1350 and 6257 received euro.

262. 500 Injured parties receive an offer from VW

On average, around 15 percent of the original purchase price will be paid out, the consumer advocates said on Friday in Berlin , (262. Injured parties should receive a corresponding offer from VW. These are the plaintiffs who are registered in the complaint register of the model declaratory action of the VZBV and who meet the requirements for the settlement. Those affected can then decide for themselves whether they accept the offer or continue to fight for more money in individual lawsuits.

Speaks of a “fair and practical comparison solution”: VW legal representative Hiltrud Werner . Photo: AFP

Volkswagen plans an estimated total of up to 830 million euros. VW and the consumer advocates had already agreed on this sum beforehand.

The settlement negotiations broke two weeks ago, however, because VW was paying the fee demands of 50 million euros, who wanted to take over the settlement, did not want to pay without detailed proof of performance. The fact that there is still an agreement is largely due to the President of the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court, Wolfgang Scheibel, who brought the parties together again.

For VW, the comparison is more expensive

For VW, however, the comparison signed on Friday could be significantly more expensive than the burst agreement. The group is now taking care of the processing itself and is setting up an internet platform and a call center. In addition, every plaintiff who is affected by the settlement can seek legal advice from Volkswagen at the expense of whether he should accept the settlement offer or, better, file an individual action. Legal advice costs of up to 190 euros per consultation would almost 50 million euros if all consumers would avail themselves of such advice.

Volkswagen also pays its own lawyers for accountants who are supposed to check the settlement, and also assumes the costs of consumer lawyers. In addition, a three-person ombudsman office is to be set up, which customers can contact in the event of a dispute.

VW Chief Legal Advisor Manfred Döss emphasized: “It was important for both sides that the implementation should be checked independently and the comparison carried out transparently.” Both are guaranteed. A VW spokesman added that the fee dispute with the VZBV was never about the sum, but only about proof of what the lawyers wanted to offer for the money.

On the second attempt to success: Germany's top consumer protector Klaus Müller. Photo: AFP

What customers have to do now

Customers don't have to do anything now. VW will write to those affected on their own initiative. That should happen by mid-March. Every diesel owner receives from 20. March an individual offer, which depends on the model year and the car type. You have until 20. April time to choose. In addition, if you have signed a settlement, you can withdraw from the settlement two weeks later and file a lawsuit yourself. An individual action should be possible at least until October.

For whom is the comparison worthwhile?

Used car buyers in particular should benefit from the comparison, says Tobias Ulbrich, one of the diesel lawyers commissioned by VZBV from the RUSS litigation. VW does not want to make a difference between new and used cars. “A used car could be overcompensated,” believes the lawyer.

Otherwise, everyone should “check the offer very carefully,” said Müller. The comparison offers people the opportunity to get their money “quickly and easily”. “The VZBV argued for more. But in the context of the difficult negotiations, the result is the maximum achievable, ”emphasized the consumer advocate. VW's offer is within the framework of the compensation amounts previously achieved in German processes in similar processes.

The Potsdam law firm Goldenstein & Partner advises customers to take legal action, this would bring better conditions. In fact, the chances of success in getting damages are good before the courts. However, it is still unclear whether the diesel drivers have to pay VW a compensation for the kilometers they have traveled by car.

This question will be dealt with at the highest level for the first time by the Federal Court of Justice on May 5. It was important to VW to get the comparisons before this date before a consumer-friendly judgment could be made.

sample procedure in Braunschweig: The process is now ending. Photo: AFP

Model procedure will be ended

Limitation does not have to fear the customers. The offer of comparison is aimed exclusively at the plaintiffs of the model declaratory action, who, when they joined the suit, inhibited the limitation period. The consumer advice centers on behalf of several hundred thousand diesel drivers had filed a model declaratory action before the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig in order to claim damages for cars with excessive emissions. That the plaintiffs are now free to sue on their own initiative is due to the fact that the VZBV withdraws the model complaint.

Who does not benefit

An der Model declaratory action had originally 446. 000 people involved. If double registrations, withdrawals and obviously unfounded registrations are withdrawn, remain 330. 000 left over, says Müller. No comparison offer will be given to diesel owners who are registered in the register and who will leave their car after 31. December 2015 or did not reside in Germany at the time of purchase.

“We think that these people also have demands,” emphasized Müller. However, the basics are so individual that they cannot be clarified in the context of a model lawsuit. The scandal of manipulated exhaust gas values ​​in millions of diesel cars from the VW Group worldwide had become public at the end of September 2015.