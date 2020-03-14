for-the-br-volleys,-the-season-is-a-“slap-in-the-face”

The hard core of the fans of the BR Volleys sees itself as at least as unbeatable as the team in this Bundesliga season. The supporters had already announced for the next Saturday in Frankfurt am Main, the last main round game of the Berlin volleyball team this season. The Volleys fans went on the trip, although they should not have been allowed to watch the game in the hall because of the protective measures against the corona virus. But then they wanted to celebrate the German championship with the team.

But the story remains in the subjunctive. There will be no German champions in volleyball this year. That was decided by the Volleyball Bundesliga (VBL) late Thursday evening on the basis of a club vote. The season was declared over a few days before the end of the main round.

The whole thing was somewhat surprising. For a long time on Thursday, it looked as if the federal leagues would at least finish the main rounds that were nearing completion in front of empty ranks. Then, according to the statutes, there would have been a regular table with regular German champions, qualified for European competitions and relegated teams.

But in volleyball, the cost pressure is extremely high. Most of the clubs probably voted for an immediate termination of the league because they did not want to bear the additional costs of a game without audience revenue. The clubs cost money to use the arenas; they have to pay for the rent, security staff and many other items. If the revenue from ticketing is lost, it is a big minus business. And since the away trips only cost money anyway, many of the clammy Bundesliga clubs simply cannot afford home games without a spectator.

For the BR Volleys, on the other hand, the decision made on Thursday evening is associated with “severe losses” as manager Kaweh Niroomand tells on Friday. Especially with the now canceled play-offs, the Volleys home games in the Max-Schmeling-Halle often gather around the 7000 viewers and more. In addition, part of the sponsorship money is linked to such well-attended games.

The future is worrying for the Volleys

What worries Niroomand the most is the future. “Now we have to go into the next season with a gap and there is also the fact that the sponsors also suffer from the situation,” says the 67 year old. It is a doom-loop. Niroomand asks: “How are you going to finance that?”

It already seems certain that the volleys for 2020 / 21 have to slim down. The Berliners will hardly be able to afford such a strong squad as this season. The Volleys had won every game in the league until then. Winning the German championship seemed to be a matter of form, especially since the eternal rival VfB Friedrichshafen weakened.

It is therefore not surprising that Manager Niroomand is more upset than agrees with the league decision. “We are also for consistent action,” he says. On the other hand, it would have been just two game days in front of empty ranks. “Then we would have had a proper closing table.”

The decision of the VBL was a “slap in the face” for the Volleys and for him further proof that a real solidarity community in the German volleyball was out of the question. “Many clubs are happy that they no longer have any costs,” says Niroomand. The virus, on the other hand, will probably cost him and his volleys a great deal.